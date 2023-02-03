Read full article on original website
Fundraiser makes Emporia Children’s Choir organizer beyond pleased
No music played, but plenty of pasta was served at the Emporia Children’s Choir’s first major public fundraiser Sunday. Residents gathered at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church to enjoy spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and desserts. Children’s Choir organizer Anna Ryan says “pleasantly surprised” didn’t begin to describe her feelings when she saw the turnout.
Emporia Middle School’s Connor McBride wins Lyon County Spelling Bee
Emporia Middle School took three of the top four spots at the 2023 Lyon County Spelling Bee, led by eighth-grader Connor McBride. McBride spelled both “chemotherapy” and “maneuverable” to win Tuesday. He seemed comfortable throughout the spelling bee, especially with the final words. Adrianna Sieberns of...
Emporia High boys and girls bowling teams finish in 1st place in Emporia Quad
The Emporia High boys and girls bowling teams finished in 1st place in the Emporia Quad with Manhattan, Topeka High and Hayden. The quad included 10 pin and Baker. The Emporia High boys were in 1st place after 10 pin and added to the lead after the round of Baker.
Proehl takes on new role as David Traylor Zoo’s education coordinator
Kelli Proehl is going from one position in Emporia city services to another. Proehl had worked for years at the Emporia Public Library, including time as assistant director of children’s services, but the city announced she is the David Traylor Zoo’s new education coordinator as part of a news release Monday. Proehl’s time at the library gave her an opportunity to coordinate with zoo leadership for events like the Safari Edventure Days, and she sees a lot of opportunities for education events down the road.
WEATHER: Lyon, Morris counties not yet scheduled for spotter training sessions; Severe Weather Awareness Week set for March 6-10
Not all area counties will host a storm spotter training session when the schedule begins in a few weeks — yet. In fact, Lyon and Morris counties do not currently have training sessions this spring after the National Weather Service Topeka office announced its schedule Tuesday. However, meteorologist Chad Omitt says the Morris County meeting will be at the County Courthouse on April 12 and the Lyon County meeting is awaiting word from Emporia State University.
USD 252 looking to put recent grant funding towards family engagement events and resources
With an ever-expanding need for childcare and family resources, USD 252 Southern Lyon County is looking to expand its reach and support of local families thanks to a generous grant award from the state of Kansas. The district was recently awarded more than $106,000 in state funding which it plans...
Four-day school week, construction matters ahead for USD 253 Emporia board
Construction and education improvement matters will lead the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education meeting Wednesday. So is an idea to significantly shift the school schedule. Early conversations are set to begin on a four-day week for classes while keeping a five-day work week. The district has already identified several items to consider as it works towards a decision, including recruitment and retention, childcare needs, calendar considerations, student achievement data, financial considerations and the district’s recent switch from a trimester format to the traditional semester.
Lyon County Emergency Food and Shelter Board obtains over $8,000 in federal funds
Over $8,300 is coming to Lyon County’s Emergency Food and Shelter Board, according to the United Way of the Flint Hills. A local board consisting of the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, a representative of the Lyon County Commission, Salvation Army and United Way will now determine how the funds will be allocated.
Gorton set for national competition beginning Thursday
Emporia Spartan Boxing is returning to the national stage Thursday. 13-year-old Ryker Gorton is set for competition at the 2023 Silver Gloves National Tournament in Independence, Missouri. Gorton is competing in the 90 lbs weight division. Gorton holds a competitive record of 2-2 as an amateur. Bouts begin Thursday morning...
Emporia man hospitalized after crash on K-99 north of Emporia
An Emporia man was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash Wednesday afternoon, but the outcome could have been worse. The crash happened at 1 pm on Kansas Highway 99 near Road 210, or three miles north of Emporia’s north city limits. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 82-year-old Glenn Gimple was officially southbound when he tried to negotiate a curve but left the highway. Gimple’s SUV hit a ditch, “made contact” with some trees and stopped on the driver’s side.
Planned network upgrade coming Thursday for Lyon County 911 call-handling system
Lyon County Emergency Communications says emergency services will not be delayed when a planned network upgrade takes place Thursday. The upgrade is for the department’s 911 call-handling system and will force the system to “go down” for an undetermined length of time. Residents who call 911 during...
Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness making tremendous progress with Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground campaign
Crosswinds Counseling and Wellness is into the “home stretch” of its Breaking Stigma, Breaking Ground fundraising campaign. Roughly a year after announcing the campaign, Crosswinds CEO Amanda Cunningham and Development Director Lucas Moody joined KVOE’s Morning Show Monday to discuss its progress. According to Moody, the agency has seen a tremendous show of support from the community with just over $4.03 million raised towards the $5.2 million goal.
Emporia High basketball teams travel to Hayden
The Emporia High basketball teams continue their two-game road swing as they’ll take on Hayden Tuesday. It’ll be the third time the two teams have met this season. The Emporia High boys look to defeat Hayden for a third time. Emporia High is 10-5 on the season and 3-2 in the Centennial League. Hayden is 7-6 and 2-3 in league play.
Emporia’s new chicken ownership policy appears to have been well received by residents
Since going into effect at the start of the year, the City of Emporia’s new residential chicken ordinance seems to be favorable to residents. According to City Manager Trey Cocking, the city allowed the residential ownership of chickens dating back to 1998 until a moratorium was placed on the matter in 2013. The Emporia City Commission took up the conversation and eventually approved a new policy this past fall.
Reported business theft in Strong City under investigation
Chase County deputies are investigating an alleged business break-in. Deputies say the incident happened at some point from Feb. 1-4 at an unspecified location in Strong City. The suspect allegedly stole two chain saws, a Homelite 150 and a Husqvarna 36. No suspect description has been announced. If you have...
Lyon County COVID numbers on par with past week; statewide flu update pending
Lyon County’s weekly COVID-19 traffic was virtually identical to the report from a week ago. Lyon County Public Health announced 45 new cases Wednesday, slightly more than the 42 announced Feb. 1 and still in the weekly range of 20-70 new cases in place since September. Deaths remain flat at 134.
MORRIS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Council Grove drug distribution, convenience store burglary cases set for preliminary hearings
A Morris County drug distribution case is set for a preliminary hearing Thursday. Nickelus Hal Tanner is charged with single counts of drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, drug and paraphernalia possession and a traffic offense after an alleged incident shortly before Christmas. Tanner was arrested after a...
Alleged fugitives from Colorado, Texas to have hearings in Lyon County District Court on Tuesday
Two men accused of being fugitives from justice in separate states have hearings in Lyon County District Court on Tuesday. Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo has been wanted in Denver County, Colorado, since 2021 after allegedly assaulting a peace officer, while Skyler Joseph Gilyeat has been wanted in Texas for an alleged assault from last year.
Two transported following injury accident Tuesday evening
A Council Grove man and his passenger were taken by ambulance from the scene of an injury accident north of Americus early Tuesday night. Americus first responders, Emporia/Lyon County EMS and Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 2400 block of Road F for an injury accident just before 6 pm. According to Lyon County Deputy Tom Hardin, upon arrival crews found a white 2010 Dodge Caliber in the east ditch.
Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones to retire
The Kansas Highway Patrol will have a new leader in the next few months. Superintendent Herman Jones, a one-time officer for Emporia Police and Emporia State Police and Safety, has agreed to retire effective July 1 after more than 45 years in law enforcement. Jones is an Emporia State graduate and Distinguished Alum, also serving as a Highway Patrol trooper and Shawnee County sheriff earlier in his career. He became Highway Patrol superintendent in 2019 after the top two officers resigned under pressure following allegations of domestic violence and other misconduct, but Jones was eventually accused by the Kansas State Troopers Association of wrongful firings and low morale — and by others within the department of retaliation or sexual assault.
