Mark Nowotarski, of Jasper, has been elected to a two-year term on the Executive Committee for the Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter. “I have been very impressed with the work the chapter continues to do for conservation, environmental protection, and climate mitigation. I have had the opportunity over the past couple years to observe, learn, and work with the chapter on their efforts to protect our land, water, and overall health,” Nowotarski said. “The Sierra Club has been instrumental in its support with the Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor and as a result I have had the opportunity to support several of their conservation efforts. I look forward to continuing and expanding the positive work the Sierra Club does.”

JASPER, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO