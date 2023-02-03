Read full article on original website
Sisters of St. Benedict to Offer Baking Classes.
The Sisters of St. Benedict in Ferdinand are hosting a series of sample baking classes at the. Starting with a Lenten baking class on February 17, from 9 a.m. to noon EST. This session will focus on learning how to make fasting bread that is not only delicious and sustaining, but also incorporates symbolic references found in Sacred Scripture. Participants will leave with a loaf of fasting bread and the knowledge of how to make their own at home. This series will include three more classes; Baking in the Spirit of St. Benedict on March 3, Heavenly Hearth on April 14, and Bread and Brew on May 5.
Dubois County Chamber holding annual luncheon and State of the Chamber, Thurs. Feb. 23
• Three county-wide awards also to be announced during event. The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual luncheon and State of the Chamber event on Thursday, February 23, at the Ferdinand Community Center (1710 Community Drive, Ferdinand, IN 47532) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. eastern time.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter #77 and Auxiliary meeting Thurs. Feb. 9
The Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary will hold a meeting on Thursday, February 9 at 6:30 pm at VFW Post 673 in Jasper. Members, please try to attend. We will be assembling gift bags for our local Veterans in nursing homes. If you care to donate, call Donna Brittingham at 812-630-3029.
Lincoln Amphitheatre 2023 Performance Series Announced
All events are on sale now at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com. The Lincoln Amphitheatre will head into its 36th summer with a diverse and eclectic lineup of live events and performances. Anchored by KISS’ original guitarist Ace Frehley, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Grammy nominee Southern Avenue, as well as Peter Beckett of the band Player, the 2023 season will also feature a number of tribute performances to some of the all-time great rock and roll and country artists.
Scherzer joins SVB&T as digital marketing manager
Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company welcomed Brittany S. Scherzer as a the company’s digital marketing manager. Brittany is a graduate of Heritage Hills High School. She attended the University of Southern Indiana in Evansville, Indiana. Brittany was previously a digital marketing and web administrator at St. Meinrad Archabbey....
Registration opens for Patoka Lake’s Women’s Wilderness Weekend
Registration has opened for Women’s Wilderness Weekend, a women’s-only event for learning outdoor skills in a relaxed environment, to be held at Patoka Lake on Friday, April 21, through Sunday, April 23. The event will start at the Patoka Lake Nature Center and include overnight camping for the...
Gary Davis, 71, Ferdinand
Gary Davis, 71, of Ferdinand, passed away on February 2, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper with his family by his side. Mr. Davis was born May 5, 1951, to Muller Tucker Grant and stepfather, David Grant, in Paris, Ky. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He is...
A 25-year career by the numbers
9,131 — that’s how many days were in the past 25 years. That’s how many days since Judi Brown began her career with the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) on January 1, 1998. The days have quickly dwindled on that career, with her retirement on January 31st.
Phillis Ann Frye, 63, Birdseye
Phillis Ann Frye, 63, of Birdseye, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born June 25, 1959, in Somerset, Ky., to Thurman and Mary Evelyne (Deborad) Frye. Phyllis enjoyed collecting coins and piggy banks, watching old western movies, dancing and enjoying life to...
Redevelopment Commission considers $500k contract for pool design and engineering
The City of Jasper is taking steps to begin the process of renovating the city pool. Tuesday morning, the Jasper Redevelopment Commission discussed a contract with Hafer and Associates to design and engineer the pool project for $480,000. The Jasper Aquatic Center is considered a two-phase project, with the first and least expensive phase being the renovation of the exterior pool area. The second phase would be constructing an indoor aquatic community fitness center and fitness area that would be attached to the west side of the Jasper Armory.
Donald L. “Donnie” Eckert, 68, Jasper
Donald L. “Donnie” Eckert, 68, of Jasper, passed away at 5:08 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper. Donnie was born in Jasper on August 13, 1954, to Linus and Agnes (Renner) Eckert. He was a 1972 graduate of Jasper High School.
National memorial honoring service members killed since 9/11 to visit Huntingburg
When Huntingburg Mayor Steve Schwinghamer saw the wall of dog tags on display near the 9/11 Memorial in New York City, he immediately thought about how to bring it to Huntingburg. Schwinghamer and his wife, Becky, were there to cheer on Becky’s son, Ryan Menke, as he participated in the...
Hurst seeking re-election to Jasper Council
Dave Hurst has announced his intention to seek the 2023 Democratic nomination for re-election to the District 4 Jasper Common Council, a seat he has held since 2016. Prior to sitting on the council, he served on the Bainbridge Township Advisory Board and the Jasper City Utility Board. In announcing...
Jasper man elected to Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter executive committee
Mark Nowotarski, of Jasper, has been elected to a two-year term on the Executive Committee for the Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter. “I have been very impressed with the work the chapter continues to do for conservation, environmental protection, and climate mitigation. I have had the opportunity over the past couple years to observe, learn, and work with the chapter on their efforts to protect our land, water, and overall health,” Nowotarski said. “The Sierra Club has been instrumental in its support with the Coalition Against the Mid-States Corridor and as a result I have had the opportunity to support several of their conservation efforts. I look forward to continuing and expanding the positive work the Sierra Club does.”
Driver injured in single-vehicle rollover crash
On Monday afternoon, a Huntingburg man was injured in a rollover crash on Old Road 64 west of Huntingburg. According to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Peter Langer of County Road 700 South, was westbound in a 1987 Dodge Dakota just west of County Road 630 South at about 2:50 p.m. He was traveling at a high rate of speed when the vehicle went off the right side of the road slightly while it went around a curve. Police said Langer was able to get the truck back onto the roadway but then overcorrected to the right, which sent the truck off the road again.
