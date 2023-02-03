ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

West Jordan Journal

Gardner Village reflects on legacy of founder Nancy Long

Gardner Village founder Nancy Long passed away last November due to complications from a stroke, after battling muscular dystrophy for many years. Friends, family and locals who love Gardner Village gathered for an open-door celebration of life held at the Gathering Place on Jan. 15. Gardner Village has been around...
WEST JORDAN, UT
KPCW

Fatal accident closes U.S. 40 near Heber

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on U.S. 40 near milepost 13. That’s near the intersection with State Route 32 a couple of miles north of Heber City. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the crash involved four cars. One person was killed and several others sustained injuries ranging from mild to moderate.
HEBER CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One dead after four-vehicles crash on U.S. Highway-40

HEBER, Utah — A crash involving four vehicles left one dead Tuesday morning around 10:55 a.m., closing U.S. Highway-40 in both directions for some time. According to a release from Utah Highway Patrol, a white Ford F150 traveling eastbound on US-40 at the intersection of SR-32 and River Road crashed head-on into a stopped Dodge Ram pickup after the driver lost consciousness.
HEBER CITY, UT

