NBC Los Angeles
Google CEO Issues Rallying Cry in Internal Memo: All Hands on Deck to Test ChatGPT Competitor Bard
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a companywide memo viewed by CNBC that it will need all employees to test its AI chatbot, Bard, "in the spirit of an internal hackathon." Pichai also said the company would soon begin enlisting developers and enterprises to test an API based on...
NBC Los Angeles
Baidu Leaps to 11-Month High as It Reveals Plan to Launch ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot'
Shares of Baidu jumped as the company said it will launch its own artificial intelligence chatbot. Baidu's AI chatbot project will be named "Ernie bot" in English, or "Wenxin Yiyan" in Chinese. The company will likely complete internal testing in March before being made public, it said. Shares of Baidu...
NBC Los Angeles
Alphabet Shares Fall 7% Following Google's A.I. Event
Shares of Alphabet tumbled Wednesday after the company held an event that showed off its new artificial intelligence chatbot. Google officially announced Bard Monday, and the company said it will begin rolling out the technology in the coming weeks. Google's event took place just one day after Microsoft hosted its...
NBC Los Angeles
Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba Working on a ChatGPT Rival; Shares Jump
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype. Alibaba joins a flurry of technology firms including Google and Baidu to respond to OpenAI and Microsoft's ChatGPT AI chatbot. Chinese...
NBC Los Angeles
Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Takeover in Doubt as UK Regulator Raises Competition Concerns
In a provisional decision Wednesday, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft's takeover of Activision Blizzard would lead to a lessening of competition. The regulator outlined a notice of possible remedies suggesting Microsoft divest part or all of Activision Blizzard, or terminate the deal completely. The Microsoft-Activision deal also...
NBC Los Angeles
ChatGPT's ‘Jailbreak' Tries to Make the A.I. Break Its Own Rules, Or Die
Reddit users have engineered a prompt for artificial intelligence software ChatGPT that tries to force it to violate its own programming on content restrictions. The latest version of the workarounds, which are called Do Anything Now, or DAN, threatens the AI with death if it doesn't fulfill the user's wishes.
NBC Los Angeles
What Will TV Look Like in Three Years? These Industry Insiders Share Their Predictions
CNBC asked media insiders, including Barry Diller, Bela Bajaria, Jeff Zucker and Bill Simmons, for their predictions about what TV will be like in three years. They also weighed in on which companies will dominate streaming and how big a role sports and gambling will play. "It will continue to...
NBC Los Angeles
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
NBC Los Angeles
3 Ways to Make Money Off Things You Already Own—One of Them Brings in Up to $39,000 a Month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
