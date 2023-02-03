ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Google CEO Promises New A.I. Features Are Coming to Search ‘Very Soon' Amid Competition From ChatGPT

By Jennifer Elias,CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Baidu Leaps to 11-Month High as It Reveals Plan to Launch ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot'

Shares of Baidu jumped as the company said it will launch its own artificial intelligence chatbot. Baidu's AI chatbot project will be named "Ernie bot" in English, or "Wenxin Yiyan" in Chinese. The company will likely complete internal testing in March before being made public, it said. Shares of Baidu...
NBC Los Angeles

Alphabet Shares Fall 7% Following Google's A.I. Event

Shares of Alphabet tumbled Wednesday after the company held an event that showed off its new artificial intelligence chatbot. Google officially announced Bard Monday, and the company said it will begin rolling out the technology in the coming weeks. Google's event took place just one day after Microsoft hosted its...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Chinese Tech Giant Alibaba Working on a ChatGPT Rival; Shares Jump

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba told CNBC Wednesday that it is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the flurry of tech firms to jump on board the chatbot hype. Alibaba joins a flurry of technology firms including Google and Baidu to respond to OpenAI and Microsoft's ChatGPT AI chatbot. Chinese...
NBC Los Angeles

Microsoft's $69 Billion Activision Takeover in Doubt as UK Regulator Raises Competition Concerns

In a provisional decision Wednesday, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Microsoft's takeover of Activision Blizzard would lead to a lessening of competition. The regulator outlined a notice of possible remedies suggesting Microsoft divest part or all of Activision Blizzard, or terminate the deal completely. The Microsoft-Activision deal also...
NBC Los Angeles

ChatGPT's ‘Jailbreak' Tries to Make the A.I. Break Its Own Rules, Or Die

Reddit users have engineered a prompt for artificial intelligence software ChatGPT that tries to force it to violate its own programming on content restrictions. The latest version of the workarounds, which are called Do Anything Now, or DAN, threatens the AI with death if it doesn't fulfill the user's wishes.
NBC Los Angeles

Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce

Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."

Comments / 0

Community Policy