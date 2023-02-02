Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Low-Key Yet Romantic Bars Ideal For Date Night [Valentine's Day]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
The Top 3 Indian Restaurants in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Local grocery store in Butte County closesKristen WaltersButte County, CA
From Science to Outdoor Adventures: 4 Summer Camps For Kids [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
4 Stunning Ski Resorts Within Driving Distance To Lancaster, PA [Day Trips]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Daily Local News
Man arrested on gun, drug charges following early morning traffic stop in Coatesville [Police reports]
COATESVILLE — A Coatesville man was arrested on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in Coatesville. On Jan. 30, 2023 at approximately 3 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of an unregistered vehicle in the 300 block of East Chestnut Street in Coatesville. Contact was made with the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle.
Daily Local News
Army’s first black helicopter pilot to be honored in West Chester
WEST CHESTER—The American Helicopter Museum and Education Center (AHMEC) will honor Captain Joseph H. Hairston, who is believed to be the U.S. Army’s first Black helicopter pilot, on Saturday, February 25, at 2:30 p.m. with the unveiling of its newest exhibit: a banner featuring a brief biography of Hairston and his role in rotary wing aviation.
Daily Local News
Free expungement and pardon clinic coming to West Chester University
WEST CHESTER—The Reentry, Resetting & Redemption Part V FREE EXPUNGEMENT AND PARDON CLINIC will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. West Chester University will host the panel discussion and clinic at Sykes Student Union, 110 West Rosedale Ave., West Chester. In addition to West...
Daily Local News
Student resource officers added to West Chester schools
EAST GOSHEN—The police presence has increased in the West Chester Area School District with the addition of school resource officers, or SRO, at Henderson and Rustin high schools. A SRO has walked the East High School hallways and parking lots since 2019. West Chester Area School District SROs work...
Daily Local News
The Garage in Kennett Square offers the Career Compass Program
In the late 90’s, there was a renaissance of new ideas of how to serve the local community’s young people. Michelle Ridge, wife of Governor Tom Ridge, initiated a program “Communities that Care” (CTC) that provided a major grant in using evidence-based prevention programs and policies to foster positive mental health and youth development. The Kennett Education Foundation was founded to support the School District in recognizing great schoolteachers, supporting innovation in education and encouraging kids to continue their education after high school.
Daily Local News
Pia Center at LCH in West Grove to open this year
WEST GROVE—Thanks to the generosity of Nancy and Michael Pia, LCH Health and Community Services (LCH) will have dedicated space for behavioral and mental health services at their West Grove location. “LCH understands the profound importance of health and mental well-being, and that is why Mike and I support them in their mission for equitable health care for all members of our community.” commented Nancy Pia.
Daily Local News
Eight local EMS, ambulance providers get $400,000 in funding
WEST CHESTER—Eight ambulance and emergency services providers impacted by the closure of Tower Direct (Medic 93) and Brandywine Hospital will receive $400,000 in total state funding thanks to the work of state Senator Carolyn Comitta. “Our emergency first responders and response organizations continue to strive to meet the growing...
Daily Local News
Chester County DAR History Essay contest winners announced
WEST CHESTER—The Chester County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of the 2022American History Essay contest. Each year, nationwide, students in grades fifth through eighth grade are given the opportunity to compose an essay and have it presented, through their schools, for evaluation. This year’s topic is: The Second Continental Congress met from May 10, 1775 – March 1, 1781, and included delegates from all thirteen colonies. This Congress was instrumental in shaping what was to become the United States of America. Imagine that you are a delegate during the 1775-1776 Second Continental Congress. Which colony are you from and what will be important for you to accomplish for your colony? Judging guidelines included historical accuracy, adherence to topic, organization of material, interest, originality, spelling, grammar, punctuation, neatness, and that the essay is the student’s own work.
Daily Local News
Editorial: Making some progress in Harrisburg
We’re pleased to note that some progress is being made on key issues in Harrisburg even as the state House of Representatives remains mired in a dispute over its leadership and rules. The closely divided House currently has a Republican majority, but Democrats are expected to gain control this...
Daily Local News
For locals and visitors, many unique winter experiences to explore in Chester County
KENNETT SQUARE — Whether a member of the Chester County Skating Club or a visitor to the “glice” ice rink at The Creamery, families kept busy skating this weekend in Chester County. Ice skating is one of many activities locals can partake in this winter season here...
Daily Local News
COVID cancels some Uptown! shows
WEST CHESTER — This week’s performances of “The Mountaintop” at the Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center were canceled after someone associated with the play tested positive for COVID. Performances are scheduled to resume at a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday Feb. 11. Eleven performances remain. Two...
Daily Local News
Second-year student named Miss West Chester University 2023
WEST CHESTER—West Chester University (WCU) student Madelyn Rowan was crowned Miss West Chester University 2023 during the 24th live competition held on Saturday, February 4. Rowan is an International Business and Supply Chain Management dual major from Lake Wynonah, PA. Julie Stinson, Miss WCU 2022, completed her final duty after her year of service by placing the 2023 crown on Rowan.
Daily Local News
Taylor appointed to Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance post
COATESVILLE—Coatesville 2nd Century Alliance announces the election of Tom Taylor of Brite Realty Services, Inc. as the organization’s 2023 Chairman of the Board. Taylor has served on the 2nd Century Alliance Board of Directors since January 2021 but has always been committed to the City’s economic wellbeing.
Daily Local News
Instead of flowers or dinner, get scared this Valentine’s Day weekend
Candy, flowers and fighting for a seat in a restaurant not your ideal way to spend Valentines Day weekend? How about getting the heart racing instead?. Lincoln Mill Haunted House will be open Feb. 11 for one night only to present “Viktor’s Valentine: A Dark Love Story.”. It’s...
Daily Local News
DLN Roundup: Golden Rams register big win at Shippensburg
Leah Johnson turned in a stellar performance, finishing with 32 points, to help lead West Chester (13-4, 16-7 overall) past Shippensburg in for a huge PSAC East-road victory 80-70 on Monday. West Chester trailed for much of the game but turned in an outstanding fourth-quarter performance, outscoring Shippensburg 31-17 in...
Comments / 0