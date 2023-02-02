Former Spartan Jaren Jackson Jr. named to first career NBA All-Star Game

Joe Rondone/USA TODAY Sports

A former Michigan State basketball player is heading to his first career NBA All-Star Game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. will make his first career NBA All-Star Game appearance. The news of this career milestone came out on Thursday. Jackson is averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 rebounds for the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

Jackson was drafted as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing one season for the Spartans. He’s been one of the rising stars in the NBA but has battle numerous injuries in his career so it’s great to see him reach this milestone.

