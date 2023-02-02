ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Spartan Jaren Jackson Jr. named to first career NBA All-Star Game

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42j49H_0kaoTkZU00
Joe Rondone/USA TODAY Sports

A former Michigan State basketball player is heading to his first career NBA All-Star Game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. will make his first career NBA All-Star Game appearance. The news of this career milestone came out on Thursday. Jackson is averaging 16.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 rebounds for the Memphis Grizzlies this season.

Jackson was drafted as the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft after playing one season for the Spartans. He’s been one of the rising stars in the NBA but has battle numerous injuries in his career so it’s great to see him reach this milestone.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The projected starting lineup for the Lakers with D'Angelo Russell sort of looks like a contender

After months and months of rumors, the Lakers have finally agreed to trade Russell Westbrook. They even got a decent value for him in return. Westbrook, who had a heated verbal exchange with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham before he was eventually traded to the Jazz as part of a three-team deal, will have his minutes replaced in the rotation by D’Angelo Russell as well as Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch the exact moment LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the scoring record

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James made history and broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. LeBron, who needed 36 points to establish himself as the greatest scorer in league history, went on an impressive scoring rampage against the Oklahoma City Thunder in pursuit of putting his name in the record books.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Knicks' Jalen Brunson had a perfect reaction when he learned that he was reuniting with Josh Hart

A lot has changed in the world since Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson won an NCAA championship together for Villanova in 2016. Hart, who was selected in the 2017 NBA Draft, has now played for three different NBA franchises (Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Portland Trail Blazers) since then. He is now making his way to his fourth professional team as part of a deal with the New York Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damian Lillard swished one of the rarest shots in NBA history and he made it look so easy

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard is in the midst of a truly remarkable scoring stretch, and he proved as much again on Monday. Lillard, who managed to score 28 points for the eighth game in a row, is averaging 36.9 points per game over the course of his last sixteen games. But few buckets, if any, were more impressive than the one he made in the third quarter of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 6.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Jazz trade Sixers' trade target Jarred Vanderbilt to Lakers

The NBA trade deadline is here and the floodgates appear to now be opening as teams are beginning to make moves before Thursday’s 3 p.m. EST trade buzzer. The Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks kicked things off on Feb. 5 when the Nets sent Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks in a blockbuster deal that shook up the Eastern Conference. The Mavs will now be teaming Irving up with Luka Doncic for the future.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy