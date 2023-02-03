ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 104

Robert Harrison
6d ago

You set an example at a moment in time. That needed such a kindness done, for conscience sake. For more than just yourself, I thank you.

Reply
38
Kenneth Hodges
5d ago

rare person...a beautiful lady heart was to do right...she NEEDED the money and got BLESSED. Moral, put good out there it come back to you

Reply
18
Mark Faltinowski
5d ago

A big thankyou to the lady that turned in the money also to the woman who set up the go fund me page for her. God will bless you both and has. In this day in age honesty is a rarity, Iwould like to beleive there are still some good samaritans. Again thankyou .

Reply
11
Related
WILX-TV

Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident

KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. According to authorities, Michigan State Police, the cabin was located on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township when it was stolen between Nov. 18-Dec. 16, 2021. Police said through tips to police, several search warrants executed on cellular devices and interviews, troopers were able to locate the cabin only a few miles southwest in Orange Township in March 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Hoax threats made at schools across Michigan, United States

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Numerous fake threats or "swatting" calls are being made at schools throughout the state of Michigan and the country Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police. "Parents, this is a good time to remind the kids. Usually, after a large incident like this we get copy...
MICHIGAN STATE
People

Woman, 74, Missing After Getting Separated from Family While Mushroom Picking in Calif. Woods

The U.S. Coast Guard was able to locate the woman's adult daughter on Saturday, but the 74-year-old woman and a black dog have been missing since Friday Although authorities were able to find and rescue her daughter, a 74-year-old woman who got separated from family while mushroom picking in California remains missing. The woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, was out foraging for mushrooms on Friday with her husband and adult daughter near French Hill Road in Gasquet, according to ABC affiliate KRCR-TV. Around 8:00 p.m....
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
MLive

Woman dies in camper trailer fire in Northern Michigan

TUSTIN, MI – A woman died in a camper trailer fire over the weekend in Northern Michigan, 9&10 News reports. Jeanette Marie Whitenton, 53, formerly of Oxford, died Saturday when the camper trailer she was staying in caught fire at Cadillac Woods Campground in Tustin, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSTIN, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 missing Detroit rappers bodies found • Parents ditch baby at airport • Whitmer plan inflation relief checks

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The bodies of three missing rappers were found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park, police detain parents who seemingly abandoned their baby at airport check-in, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a plan for inflation that involves sending a check to all taxpayers in Michigan among other measures: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
Fox News

Fox News

959K+
Followers
5K+
Post
739M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy