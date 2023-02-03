Pamela Anderson defends unlikely friendship with Julian Assange and defends him as a 'truth seeker'

Pamela Anderson defended her friendship with WikiLeaks creator Julian Assange , calling him a 'truth seeker' and 'brave.'

The actress, 55, met Assange in 2014 through fashion designer Vivienne Westwood , who recently passed away at the age of 81 .

In her bombshell memoir 'Love, Pamela,' which was released today, she admitted to having 'frisky nights' with Assange while he was holed up in the Ecuadorian Embassy. She also would regularly visit him at the London embassy where Assange had sought political asylum to avoid extradition to the US.

Assange faces 175 years in prison for spying charges in the US after he published thousands of classified documents involving the US military between 2010 and 2011.

When asked by Interview Magazine if she thought of Assange as a reporter, she replied: 'I believe he’s a journalist. So do the people that I’m close to - Srećko Horvat, [Slavoj] Žižek, Yanis Varoufakis, Noam Chomsky.'

'I felt like my connection to Julian was the human one,' she continued. 'We had a close connection and he even said that I was the only person he’s ever trusted.

'I think it’s been proven that he hasn’t put anybody in harm’s way. His job was to publish what came to him without any bias. His intention was to expose all that information so everyone could make a choice instead of just watching CNN or Fox News.'

In her earlier book, Raw, she included a poem with Assange's name in it - although the pair had not met at the time. She said she added his name in because he is a 'radical thinker, a truth seeker, and an authentic and brave person.'

'So his name just came up,' she told the magazine.

The Baywatch star is now focusing her activism on press freedom as she recalled 'getting a lot of attention for very superficial things' in her career.

'I was like: “What can I share to make this attention more meaningful?” That’s where it started, my activism career,' she told the magazine. 'I was learning about animal experimentation, so I helped create animal welfare laws where there were none. I was speaking to world leaders all of a sudden. I was talking to people that most people couldn’t get access to.

'Also, I had Hugh Hefner. He was a great proponent of free speech and freedom of the press and human rights. It just all morphed together.'

In August 2014, Westwood introduced the pair as Pamela sought advice from him about her nascent animal charity.

Speaking to the Mail On Sunday shortly after the meeting, the fashion designer explained the meeting of minds.

'I was supposed to take Pamela Anderson to see Julian in the embassy but she got the date wrong, so she went on her own the day after me.

'She told me afterwards that they got on very well.

'Julian was just brilliant... Pamela's trying to help people with her new trust and he gave her some ideas on how to do that.'

The pair became close friends which lead to speculation they might be in a romantic relationship.

However, in 2018 she dispelled rumors they were romantically involved .

The bombshell also recalled Assange's mother telling her to stop posting 'sexy pictures' to be 'taken more seriously as an activist.'

'And I thought: “What have we been fighting for?” Why can’t we be sexy and smart?' she told Interview Magazine. 'Why can’t I be a nun and a showgirl?'

The mother-of-two also spoke candidly about being judged for her sexy appearance in the carpool line at her children's school, saying: 'I really wanted to be a mother and I wanted to be there for them. Getting the kids out to school, I’d catch my reflection and go: “Oh my god, I've got glitter and mascara down my cheeks and people are judging me.” But I’m judging their cars with peanut butter sandwiches stuck on the floor. We were all a mess.'

Now, the Canadian has recluse herself to her native country and has ditched the make-up and glam for a 'little ranch with my dogs.'

'I don’t wear makeup. I just wake up and throw on a slip and my rain boots and walk through the field and get into the ocean. I feel like I’ve just gone right back to the little girl that lived here before,' she said.

'Sometimes I say I have regrets and sometimes I don’t. I’m just happy my kids turned out great and, like I said, I’m not looking for respect or to be taken seriously. I just hope to inspire people that have gone through traumatic times to try to make lemonade out of lemons. That’s a great expression.'