Mount Vernon, NY

2 Mount Vernon men indicted in fatal 2021 shooting of teen

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgeOc_0kaoTQrq00

Two Mount Vernon men were indicted in the deadly May 2021 shooting of a 17-year-old Mount Vernon teen.

Anthony Boyd was shot in front of 34 South Eighth Ave. before he died at a hospital.

Tyrese White and Christopher Mills, both 20, were indicted on charges that include second-degree murder and robbery.

Both Mills and White were in custody on unrelated charges at the time of the indictment.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

