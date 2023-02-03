2 Mount Vernon men indicted in fatal 2021 shooting of teen

Two Mount Vernon men were indicted in the deadly May 2021 shooting of a 17-year-old Mount Vernon teen.

Anthony Boyd was shot in front of 34 South Eighth Ave. before he died at a hospital.

Tyrese White and Christopher Mills, both 20, were indicted on charges that include second-degree murder and robbery.

Both Mills and White were in custody on unrelated charges at the time of the indictment.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.