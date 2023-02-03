ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP

President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges.  According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
The List

Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive

President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
