Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
Douglas Wise, a former top intel official, admits most that was found in Hunter Biden's emails first reported by the New York Post "had to be real" when he co-signed the open letter.
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China
Biden State of the Union confirms he's a 'rotten commander-in-chief' for a big reason -- China, and he buried the crisis behind junk fees for concert tickets.
House Dem says there is 'no doubt' that Biden classified docs scandal is an 'embarrassment'
Rep. John Garamendi on Sunday weighed in on the scandal involving classified documents being discovered at President Biden's Wilmington home, calling it an "embarrassment."
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Opinion: We're seeing the first major blow to Biden's 'regular Joe' image
Biden, who has struggled for weeks to contain the fallout surrounding the discovery of classified documents at his home and former office, must have sighed with relief when Pence announced classified documents were also found at his home in Indiana, writes Julian Zelizer.
President Biden's State of the Union report card: Ratings from former speechwriters are in
Speechwriting experts say Biden made a good faith effort at promoting bipartisanship in his State of the Union, but did not confront the China threat as aggressively as he should have.
'Disturbing Stuff': President Joe Biden Mocked For Repeating False Story About Logging More Miles On Amtrak Than Air Force Two While VP
President Joe Biden repeated a false story again — and of course, people couldn't help but make fun of him. On Monday, January 30, the 80-year-old spoke about a new project that will replace train tunnels in Baltimore, Maryland. While speaking, the president recalled how a conductor named Angelo Negri took the time to praise him for logging more miles on Amtrak after he rode the train to and from Washington, D.C., from his home in Delaware for 36 years when he was a U.S. senator. “I rode the train between Washington and Wilmington back and forth every single day...
Major Democrat donor tied to Biden indicted for allegedly embezzling millions from suffering clients
Tom Girardi, a major Democratic donor who hosted a fundraiser for Joe Biden, was indicted by federal grand juries for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from legal clients.
Biden, feds torched after beach home search: 'When does the FBI let a suspect spend a weekend at crime scene?'
The White House and federal law enforcement came under fire this week following the latest developments in Joe Biden's classified documents scandal
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Whoopi Goldberg asks Karine Jean-Pierre to make sure Biden denounces GOP over education in State of the Union
Whoopi Goldberg asked Karine Jean-Pierre during "The View" if she would tell President Biden to hammer Republican education policies during the State of the Union.
Gun control lobby’s latest demands show the goal is to strip Americans of their 2A rights, NRA says
The National Rifle Association warned that the latest list of demands from the gun control lobby show the goal is to remove the right to own firearms in the U.S.
Sen. Kennedy moves to repeal Biden admin's pistol brace rule: 'Assault on the Second Amendment'
Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy will take action to counter the Biden administration's new rule tightening regulations on pistol stabilizing braces, which took affect this week.
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
An audience member blamed "White people" for committing genocide, "demanding" drugs from cartels and carrying out mass shootings in an attempt to defend illegal immigration during a heated debate on "Dr. Phil" Wednesday. Amid a discussion about the crisis at the border, Dr. Phil turned to National Border Patrol Council...
These 4 senators are the most likely to lose their seats in 2024
A top non-partisan political handicapper predicts Democrats face a serious challenge holding on to four crucial Senate seats as they attempt to protect their razor-thin majority in 2024
Biden mocked for bizarre boast that 'more than half the women' on his team 'are women:' 'Is he a biologist?'
President Biden was mocked throughout social media on Thursday after appearing to boast at a White House event that half of the women in his administration were women.
Body Language Expert Dissects Jill Biden And Doug Emhoff's Kiss That Rocked The SOTU - Exclusive
President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address since taking office saw the commander-in-chief rallying ordinary Americans and his fellow politicians alike to work together to get the country back on its feet (via The Guardian). Following years of turmoil, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread economic disparity, which led to a more divided citizenry than ever before, Biden took an optimistic approach to moving forward.
SEAN HANNITY: Bombshell report on classified docs shows Biden got different treatment than Trump
Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to a bombshell new report from the WSJ that exposes a blatant duel system of justice President Biden's DOJ.
Kamala Harris angers Arizona officials by ignoring border on visit to state: 'Trying to hide the truth'
Arizona Sherriff joined "Fox & Friends" to respond to Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border during Arizona visit, says the Biden administration is responsible for the crisis.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman responds to legal threats from president's son: 'Kind of gotten used to it'
The Hunter Biden laptop whistleblower responded to updated threats from the president's son demanding a criminal probe into his actions in a series of letters.
