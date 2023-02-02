ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading man left shell casings, victim’s blood in parking lot of Wyomissing restaurant

Wyomissing police arrested a Reading man after they said he fired a gun at a man’s feet before pistol-whipping him in the parking lot of a borough restaurant Monday morning. Gerald O. Galloway Jr., 30, was taken into custody within an hour of the shooting when police stopped the car he was seen driving from the 10:15 a.m. incident in the 900 block of Woodland Road, police said.
WYOMISSING, PA
Mercury

Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Mercury

Montgomery County authorizes $1.5M in voter services contracts

NORRISTOWN – A series of contracts related to the Montgomery County Office of Voter Services totaling $1.5 million were authorized last week, just a few months until the start of the 2023 election cycle. The six-agreement package passed in a 2-1 vote during the Feb. 2 Montgomery County Commissioners...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

3 teens seriously injured in afterschool crash in eastern Berks

Three Douglassville-area teens were seriously injured when the SUV in which they were riding collided Monday afternoon with a sedan on Route 724 in Union Township, state police said. The crash happened about 2:40 p.m. when the 17-year-old driver of the eastbound SUV lost control. The vehicle spun and crossed...
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
Mercury

Editorial: Making some progress in Harrisburg

We’re pleased to note that some progress is being made on key issues in Harrisburg even as the state House of Representatives remains mired in a dispute over its leadership and rules. The closely divided House currently has a Republican majority, but Democrats are expected to gain control this...
HARRISBURG, PA
Mercury

The Haverford School to host the 84th Annual PCS Arts and Literary contests for Latin and Ancient Greek students

On Saturday, February 25, students from various schools will participate in the 84th Annual Philadelphia Classical Society Latin – and Greek – Week contests. On that Saturday morning, teachers from the following schools will be delivering their students’ “traditional arts” projects to the designated display rooms at The Haverford School:
HAVERFORD, PA

