Pottstown man testifies he was hearing ‘voices’ at time of fatal shooting
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man told a jury that he was hearing “voices” in the weeks leading up to a December 2021 evening when he fatally shot a borough man who was seated in a vehicle near his home, a man he believed had nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening.
Reading man left shell casings, victim’s blood in parking lot of Wyomissing restaurant
Wyomissing police arrested a Reading man after they said he fired a gun at a man’s feet before pistol-whipping him in the parking lot of a borough restaurant Monday morning. Gerald O. Galloway Jr., 30, was taken into custody within an hour of the shooting when police stopped the car he was seen driving from the 10:15 a.m. incident in the 900 block of Woodland Road, police said.
Trial begins for Pottstown man accused of fatal shooting in borough
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man acted with a specific intent to kill when he fired eight gunshots at another man seated in a vehicle, killing him in a fit of anger under the belief the victim was speeding and nearly struck him with the vehicle earlier in the evening, a prosecutor argued to a jury.
Berks man leads police on 90 mph chase after crashing into fire truck
A Douglassville man led police on a high-speed chase through parts of three municipalities, and one covered bridge, after hitting an Oley Fire Company truck and the fire chief’s personal vehicle Monday evening in plain sight of a police officer, police said. The events began when the fire company...
Montgomery County authorizes $1.5M in voter services contracts
NORRISTOWN – A series of contracts related to the Montgomery County Office of Voter Services totaling $1.5 million were authorized last week, just a few months until the start of the 2023 election cycle. The six-agreement package passed in a 2-1 vote during the Feb. 2 Montgomery County Commissioners...
3 teens seriously injured in afterschool crash in eastern Berks
Three Douglassville-area teens were seriously injured when the SUV in which they were riding collided Monday afternoon with a sedan on Route 724 in Union Township, state police said. The crash happened about 2:40 p.m. when the 17-year-old driver of the eastbound SUV lost control. The vehicle spun and crossed...
‘It’s going to be my priority’: Lawrence takes up homelessness in Montgomery County
NORRISTOWN — Sitting on a couch inside his One Montgomery Plaza office, Ken Lawrence Jr. knows exactly how he wants to spend his remaining time as a Montgomery County commissioner. The 51-year-old Democratic chairman plans to focus his attention on tackling homelessness. “We’re the third largest county. We’re the...
Editorial: Making some progress in Harrisburg
We’re pleased to note that some progress is being made on key issues in Harrisburg even as the state House of Representatives remains mired in a dispute over its leadership and rules. The closely divided House currently has a Republican majority, but Democrats are expected to gain control this...
MCCC to host three-day Presidential Symposium on diversity, ‘Inspire Beyond Inclusion’
In the spirit of this year’s inclusive theme, Montgomery County Community College has expanded its annual Presidential Symposium on Diversity to a three-day extravaganza of activities – including a keynote presentation, book chat and workshops – to involve and inspire as many people as possible. “My hope...
Route 724 in southern Berks reopened after two vehicles crash into house [Update]
A stretch of Route 724 in Union Township was closed after an accident that sent two vehicles into a home and injured four people. Crews arrived on scene shortly before 2:40 p.m. to find a total of four patients, with two trapped inside the vehicles, and two with life-threatening injuries, according to emergency reports.
The Haverford School to host the 84th Annual PCS Arts and Literary contests for Latin and Ancient Greek students
On Saturday, February 25, students from various schools will participate in the 84th Annual Philadelphia Classical Society Latin – and Greek – Week contests. On that Saturday morning, teachers from the following schools will be delivering their students’ “traditional arts” projects to the designated display rooms at The Haverford School:
