Look: Derek Carr's Hilarious Jab At Raiders Is Going Viral On Friday

In the new age of social media, many athletes try their hardest to tune out what's said about them.

Derek Carr doesn't appear to be one of those athletes.

During Pro Bowl festivities this Friday and following a stellar performance in the precision passing challenge, Carr had a very self-aware (and hilarious) answer to a question asking if he'd ever been 'that hot' with the Raiders.

Take a look.

"You've thrown touchdowns passes in Vegas before, you've been on fire, have you ever been that hot in Las Vegas?" asked ESPN's Ryan Clark.

Carr replied, "Not that hot, probably why I'm going somewhere else."

Clark, as well as much of the ESPN crew, seemed to love Carr's response.

The NFL world did, too.

Should the Raiders follow through with their plans to trade Carr, expect a deal to be completed by February 15th - that's when his $40.2 million in salary over the next two years becomes guaranteed.