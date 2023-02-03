ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Look: Derek Carr's Hilarious Jab At Raiders Is Going Viral On Friday

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsWcS_0kaoTJvz00

In the new age of social media, many athletes try their hardest to tune out what's said about them.

Derek Carr doesn't appear to be one of those athletes.

During Pro Bowl festivities this Friday and following a stellar performance in the precision passing challenge, Carr had a very self-aware (and hilarious) answer to a question asking if he'd ever been 'that hot' with the Raiders.

Take a look.

"You've thrown touchdowns passes in Vegas before, you've been on fire, have you ever been that hot in Las Vegas?" asked ESPN's Ryan Clark.

Carr replied, "Not that hot, probably why I'm going somewhere else."

Clark, as well as much of the ESPN crew, seemed to love Carr's response.

The NFL world did, too.

Should the Raiders follow through with their plans to trade Carr, expect a deal to be completed by February 15th - that's when his $40.2 million in salary over the next two years becomes guaranteed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball. One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up ...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
The Comeback

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, like former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, may be done with the NFL. While Brady has already retired, Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday to discuss a myriad of topics, including the controversy around his golf handicap and future in the NFL. Rodgers also took Read more... The post Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

This proposed Colts-Raiders trade sends Derek Carr to Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts have to address their quarterback issue this offseason. They have tried to patch things together since Andrew Luck’s unexpected retirement in 2019 but to no avail. This offseason will be the best chance that they have to find a long-term answer at the position. Armed with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
espnswfl.com

Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt is an Absolute Smoke Show

The Kansas City Chiefs are the gold standard of the NFL. They have appeared in 5 straight AFC Championship games and 3 of the last 5 Super Bowls. Andy Reid is one of the most reliable coaches in the league. Eric Bieniemy continues to get passed up for head coaching jobs, but he continues to put a top-5 offense on the field year in and year out. Then there’s Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Dee Ford, and the list goes on and one. They are one of the best run organizations in the entire NFL. And looking and who will eventually take over as team owner, they will have the hottest owner in NFL history. Gracie Hunt is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. And get to know her name.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag.  Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

A surprising first candidate emerges for Raiders QB Derek Carr

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "no deal was imminent" but that the Saints "are considered to be serious suitors." He noted Saints head coach Dennis Allen has a history with Carr. Allen coached Carr during his rookie season in 2014 and named him the opening-day starter that year. After a...
Athlon Sports

Report: Chargers Might Make Shocking Roster Cut

The Los Angeles Chargers have some questions they need quickly answered if they're going to become cap compliant before the start of the 2023 season on March 15. The 2023 salary cap is $224.8 million, up from $208.2 million last season. Despite the increase, the Chargers are still more than ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy