Arizona State

William Dunn
5d ago

Just legalize it already it’s coming anyways !! We r loosing so much money to Virginia now !! Everyone just goes there to buy they weed ! North Carolina needs to tighten up it’s the best thing every made! It’s a real miracle drug!! No side effects no jonsing you dint wanna rob ppl for it!! You can’t drink it like alcohol a full case get in your car drive to get another case of beer and kill six ppl !! It’s plum stupid to have alcohol level but not marijuana idk but that’s just crazy !? Question ?? Would you rather be in a room full of pot heads ot a room full of alcoholics ?? Yea easy answer!! Wake up ppl

Tommy Guns
6d ago

Cherokee is more likely to cash in on the crop before the rest of the state which is fine, but in order for the whole state to benefit from it, it needs to at least be legal medically across the entire state. so patients from outside of the qualla boundry can make purchases.

Manuel Rodger
5d ago

nc law makers are lame and slow. yet they make yall believe they for the people. vaccines took them less than half the year. yet on weed 3 centuries after. they still need info on bud ooookay ms Mrs representation of the people hahaha

