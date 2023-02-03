Read full article on original website
Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. New traffic light activated in Bossier City. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST. |. The...
6-year-old girl dies as a result of one-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 near Haughton
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 6-year-old girl died after being hurt in a wreck on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 157 in Bossier Parish, Louisiana State Police reports. The one-vehicle crash that claimed India Moore’s life occurred just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. LSP Troop G...
Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
Storms wind down this evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! A few storms will continue into early this evening, but it appears that the threat of severe has come and gone for most of the ArkLaTex without much fanfare. We’ll look forward to a stretch of quiet weather ahead that will take us through the weekend before more rain returns early next week.
Missing Oil City man found safe
OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) — A missing Oil City man was found safe and unharmed at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 by Caddo sheriff’s patrol deputies. Alfred Blankenship, 80, was in woods behind the closed Oil City Elementary Magnet School when he was located, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.
Sheriff: Possible homicide in Joaquin, seeking person of interest
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a possible homicide case in Joquin, Sheriff Kevin Windham reported on Wednesday. Carlos Caporali (Carlos Caporali Manuels) was named by officials as a person of interest in this case, and is believed to be driving a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with […]
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
Longview Police searching for missing man
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials said Cannon Tuck was last seen in the area of Fourth Street and East Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a black backpack. He weighs 145 pounds and is about 5’9″. He was […]
Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. on Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Jauilan Adams, 23, armed with a handgun. They determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
Plane crashes near Gladewater Municipal Airport
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, according to Texas DPS. Officials said that the crash happened near Carter Road and Highway 271, south of the airport. All four occupants have been taken out of the plane, according to officials. DPS said they are waiting at the scene of the […]
Warm again today before storms arrive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very mild this morning with temperatures already in the mid 50s for many. Once again, patchy dense fog will be possible so you might need to allow for a few extra minutes as you head into work and school. Heading into the afternoon, we’ll...
18th annual Owl Night happening at Walter B Jacobs Memorial Park
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The community will have a chance to learn and enjoy all things owls at the 18th annual Owl Night. On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., visitors of Walter B Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, 8012 Blanchard Furrh Road, will encounter live owls and find many activities to explore how owls are adapted to their night world in a free event, Owl Night.
Panola County officials seize $48,000, drugs during traffic stop
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced the seizure of $48,000 dollars and a controlled substance during a traffic stop on Saturday. Eric Jovan Fair, of Houston, was pulled over near Excel Ford by K9 Deputy Richard Mojica for an alleged traffic offense around 7:51 p.m. on Saturday, officials said. Mojica […]
Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police (SPD) have arrested a man who was driving recklessly and fired a shot from his vehicle. On Feb. 4, at 1:20 a.m., SPD officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road area spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.
Practice fields to be added to South Bossier Park
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Weather permitting, work on the newest additions to South Bossier Park will begin next week. And the park soon will be known as the Field of Dreams. Four baseball and softball practice fields will be added. The goal is to use the park to...
Developer wants to open restaurant inside old bank building in downtown Nacogdoches
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading their current body camera system. The new WatchGuard cameras will be purchased using ARPA funds in the amount of $78,881. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Gregg County Chief Deputy Craig Harrington about the upgrade. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum gives us a...
Police: Dead man found behind construction site in Tyler identified as transient
TYLER, Texas — Police say they don't suspect foul play after a transient man was found dead behind a construction site in Tyler. The body was found in the 900 block of E. Grande Blvd in Tyler, according to police. Tyler Police Department spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said the call...
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40
30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
Goodwill CEO speaks about witnessing fatal drive-by shooting; two teenagers in custody
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Feb. 7, the CEO of Goodwill Industries saw the drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a 19-year-old, and now he’s speaking about the tragic crime. Danthony Johnson, 19, was shot multiple times in front of a Goodwill Industries on West 70th Street, and...
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
