Harrison County, TX

KSLA

Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. New traffic light activated in Bossier City. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST. |. The...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KLTV

Report: Neither passenger wearing seatbelt in fatal Angelina County crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An updated incident report shows that neither victim in deadly Angelina County crash were wearing their seatbelts. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, Terry Lynn Vaught Jr., 37, of Longview, was driving an 18-wheeler and turning east on State Highway 103 from Crain Road and did not yield right-of-way to an oncoming 2009 Chevrolet Colorado. The driver of the Chevrolet, Konnor Malkolm Taylor, 19, was transported to a nearby hospital. Dakody Tyshawn Aahmad Hall, 15, was a passenger in the Chevy and died at the scene. The TxDOT report states that the Chevrolet was traveling 79 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone and the driver did not hit the brakes before impact.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Storms wind down this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! A few storms will continue into early this evening, but it appears that the threat of severe has come and gone for most of the ArkLaTex without much fanfare. We’ll look forward to a stretch of quiet weather ahead that will take us through the weekend before more rain returns early next week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing Oil City man found safe

OIL CITY, La. (KSLA) — A missing Oil City man was found safe and unharmed at 8:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 by Caddo sheriff’s patrol deputies. Alfred Blankenship, 80, was in woods behind the closed Oil City Elementary Magnet School when he was located, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.
OIL CITY, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview Police searching for missing man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officials said Cannon Tuck was last seen in the area of Fourth Street and East Loop 281 wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a black backpack. He weighs 145 pounds and is about 5’9″. He was […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. on Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, officers found Jauilan Adams, 23, armed with a handgun. They determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Plane crashes near Gladewater Municipal Airport

GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – A plane has crashed near Gladewater Municipal Airport, according to Texas DPS. Officials said that the crash happened near Carter Road and Highway 271, south of the airport. All four occupants have been taken out of the plane, according to officials. DPS said they are waiting at the scene of the […]
GLADEWATER, TX
KSLA

Warm again today before storms arrive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very mild this morning with temperatures already in the mid 50s for many. Once again, patchy dense fog will be possible so you might need to allow for a few extra minutes as you head into work and school. Heading into the afternoon, we’ll...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

18th annual Owl Night happening at Walter B Jacobs Memorial Park

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The community will have a chance to learn and enjoy all things owls at the 18th annual Owl Night. On Saturday, Feb. 11, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., visitors of Walter B Jacobs Memorial Nature Park, 8012 Blanchard Furrh Road, will encounter live owls and find many activities to explore how owls are adapted to their night world in a free event, Owl Night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police (SPD) have arrested a man who was driving recklessly and fired a shot from his vehicle. On Feb. 4, at 1:20 a.m., SPD officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road area spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Practice fields to be added to South Bossier Park

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Weather permitting, work on the newest additions to South Bossier Park will begin next week. And the park soon will be known as the Field of Dreams. Four baseball and softball practice fields will be added. The goal is to use the park to...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40

30-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash After Colliding with 18-Wheeler on I-40 Stonewall – Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on I-49, north of LA Hwy 3276, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., according to Louisiana State Police (LSP). Diamond Foster, 30, of Mansfield Louisiana, was killed in this crash.
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
SHREVEPORT, LA

