New York Post

24-year-old man leaps to his death from top of NYC’s 2 Penn Plaza

A 24-year-old man leaped to his death from the top of a Midtown office tower on Tuesday, landing at a construction site near Penn Station, police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, plummeted from the 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza, on Seventh Avenue, between 31st and 33rd Streets, around 1 p.m., the NYPD said. Police sources said he randomly walked into the building wearing earbuds — with cops later finding his wallet on the top floor of the 32-story building. No other details were immediately released. Landlord Vornado Realty Trust is currently redeveloping the building, which is adjacent to Penn Station and Madison Square Garden. The tragic incident comes just weeks after Connecticut financier Dale Cheney jumped to his death from a Times Square rooftop bar. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lansing Daily

Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook

An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC smoke shop workers threatened with hammer in violent robbery video

Two bandits threatened Brooklyn smoke shop workers with a hammer and punched one of them before snatching up hundreds of dollars in cash and CBD products, according to cops and video footage.  The pair entered the Hubble Bubble smoke shop on Avenue P near East 4th Street in Midwood just after 11 a.m. Feb. 2, cops said this week. Video released late Monday shows the pair speaking to a worker behind the counter, as one appears to point a small object he holdd in his hand, and then walks away. When the worker follows them, one of the suspects scrambles behind the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Jewelry store worker shot during attempted robbery in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - A jewelry store worker was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday in Brooklyn. Police say the suspect demanded merchandise then fired his weapon, grazing the 24-year-old employee. It happened just before 2 p.m. at a store on Fifth Avenue near 49th Street in Sunset Park. The worker was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition. The suspect took off empty handed. So far, no arrests. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Rikers doctors accused of causing NYC detainee’s death by botching drug withdrawal plan; ‘I just want to know what happened:’ mom

A new lawsuit claims city doctors botched a plan to ease a Rikers Island detainee with psychiatric issues off prescription drugs, causing a catastrophic seizure from withdrawal that led him to die. Doctors with Correctional Health Services put Malcolm Boatwright, 28, on the withdrawal plan in November 2021 in an attempt to taper his body’s chemical dependency on clonazepam — a member of the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Homeless Youths’ Vouchers Illegally Rejected by Landlord Suit Alleges

Christopher Portalatin-Trinidad has been facing homelessness in New York City for the last couple of months. Born in Puerto Rico, the 23-year-old has spent several years going back and forth between New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico, trying to find stable housing and employment. “This is the first time. The first time being homeless,” Portalatin-Trinidad told THE CITY. “It’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

NYPD: 2 People Shot Dead in Brooklyn

The NYPD says two people were found shot to death in East Flatbush on Friday. Officers responded to 4722 Beverley Road just before 2 p.m. Police say a man and women were found with gunshot wounds to the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The city’s Medical Examiner...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’

The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
MANHATTAN, NY
Fox News

