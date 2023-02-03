Read full article on original website
People Bullied a Woman for Her Albinism and Laughed at Her Dreams of Becoming a Model, but She won the catwalk worldGochi EzNew York City, NY
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
One more death on LIRR train tracksC.J.TeevanMineola, NY
Shoplifters Beat Worker Who Tried to Stop Them Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
New York man arraigned for allegedly shooting, killing off-duty NYPD officer during attempted robbery
A New York career criminal was arraigned in a Brooklyn court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing an off-duty NYPD officer on Saturday.
amny.com
Cops seek brute for forceful robbery on Grand Central subway platform
Cops are still looking for the forceful brute who pushed a teen down a subway stairwell before swiping his headphones and money in the Grand Central Station station late last month. According to police, at around 11 a.m. on Jan. 20, the unknown thief approached a 16-year-old on a stairwell...
New York off-duty cop shooting suspect captured using critically wounded officer's handcuffs
A 38-year-old Brooklyn man named Randy Jones has been accused of critically wounding an off-duty NYPD officer in a robbery attempt, sources tell Fox News.
Fed-up mom flees NYC after 4-year-old son was sucker-punched
Rafaela Rivera told 'Fox & Friends' about her experience with moving to South Carolina after fleeing crime-ridden New York City where her son was sucker-punched last year.
24-year-old man leaps to his death from top of NYC’s 2 Penn Plaza
A 24-year-old man leaped to his death from the top of a Midtown office tower on Tuesday, landing at a construction site near Penn Station, police said. The man, who has not been publicly identified, plummeted from the 32nd floor of 2 Penn Plaza, on Seventh Avenue, between 31st and 33rd Streets, around 1 p.m., the NYPD said. Police sources said he randomly walked into the building wearing earbuds — with cops later finding his wallet on the top floor of the 32-story building. No other details were immediately released. Landlord Vornado Realty Trust is currently redeveloping the building, which is adjacent to Penn Station and Madison Square Garden. The tragic incident comes just weeks after Connecticut financier Dale Cheney jumped to his death from a Times Square rooftop bar. If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis and live in New York City, you can call 1-888-NYC-WELL for free and confidential crisis counseling. If you live outside the five boroughs, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
Lansing Daily
Elderly New York Man Brutally Assaulted in Attack That Was Streamed Live on Facebook
An elderly man was the victim of a brutal attack in a Brooklyn apartment block on Friday—and the incident was streamed live on Facebook. According to the NYPD, the 62-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect while he was in the lobby of a building on Tompkins Avenue in the Bedford–Stuyvesant neighbourhood, ABC … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
NYC smoke shop workers threatened with hammer in violent robbery video
Two bandits threatened Brooklyn smoke shop workers with a hammer and punched one of them before snatching up hundreds of dollars in cash and CBD products, according to cops and video footage. The pair entered the Hubble Bubble smoke shop on Avenue P near East 4th Street in Midwood just after 11 a.m. Feb. 2, cops said this week. Video released late Monday shows the pair speaking to a worker behind the counter, as one appears to point a small object he holdd in his hand, and then walks away. When the worker follows them, one of the suspects scrambles behind the...
'American Psycho' author wonders what happened to New York City: 'How in the f--- does anyone live here?'
Bret Easton Ellis, author of “American Psycho,” trashed how unrecognizable New York City had become during an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday.
Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jewelry store worker shot during attempted robbery in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A jewelry store worker was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday in Brooklyn. Police say the suspect demanded merchandise then fired his weapon, grazing the 24-year-old employee. It happened just before 2 p.m. at a store on Fifth Avenue near 49th Street in Sunset Park. The worker was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition. The suspect took off empty handed. So far, no arrests. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Brooklyn woman dragged by husband’s car dies; organs donated: family
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jennifer Patino, a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman who was dragged by her husband’s car late last month, died at a hospital Sunday shortly before her organs were harvested for donation, her family told PIX11 News on Monday. “My parents decided it would be a good thing to do,” Patino’s older sister, Mayra, […]
Beach in the Big Apple? NYC to open two beaches this summer, one on the Hudson River
New York City has plans to open a new beach in Manhattan at the end of the summer of 2023, plus a second beach in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on the East River, reportedly by 2028.
New York City police arrest 15-year-old girl in connection to deadly Bronx fire: police
The New York City Police Department arrested a 15-year-old girl was arrested and charged with murder and arson for her alleged involvement in a deadly fire in the Bronx last week.
NYPD off-duty officer 'fighting for his life' after used vehicle purchase turns into armed robbery: officials
An off-duty NYPD officer remains in critical condition after a shooting incident took place late Saturday night, said Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell.
Rikers doctors accused of causing NYC detainee’s death by botching drug withdrawal plan; ‘I just want to know what happened:’ mom
A new lawsuit claims city doctors botched a plan to ease a Rikers Island detainee with psychiatric issues off prescription drugs, causing a catastrophic seizure from withdrawal that led him to die. Doctors with Correctional Health Services put Malcolm Boatwright, 28, on the withdrawal plan in November 2021 in an attempt to taper his body’s chemical dependency on clonazepam — a member of the ...
Homeless Youths’ Vouchers Illegally Rejected by Landlord Suit Alleges
Christopher Portalatin-Trinidad has been facing homelessness in New York City for the last couple of months. Born in Puerto Rico, the 23-year-old has spent several years going back and forth between New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico, trying to find stable housing and employment. “This is the first time. The first time being homeless,” Portalatin-Trinidad told THE CITY. “It’s...
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Bronx: An Alleged 15-year old teenager is Suspected of Getting Involved of Death of a 27-year old man.
A Bronx fire last week claimed the life of a 27-year-old man and left another covered in serious burns. The man was seen sliding from the roof of the building in an attempt to escape the house fire. Authorities continue to search for a woman who may have had a...
bkreader.com
NYPD: 2 People Shot Dead in Brooklyn
The NYPD says two people were found shot to death in East Flatbush on Friday. Officers responded to 4722 Beverley Road just before 2 p.m. Police say a man and women were found with gunshot wounds to the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The city’s Medical Examiner...
Delta passenger says flight attendant told his wife, 'Don't look at me with that stupid face'
A Delta airlines passenger said that he and his family were treated rudely by a flight attendant, who asked his wife not to look at her with "her stupid face." Here's what happened.
Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’
The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
