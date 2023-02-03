NBA Fans React To All-Star Reserve Selections: "Jaren Jackson Jr. Over Anthony Davis???"

Fans had a lot to say about the All-Star reserves.

Credit: Fadeaway World

The All-Star reserves have recently been announced by the league, and there is no doubt that a lot of deserving players were selected. There is a lot of talent in the league, however, and it was natural for some players to get snubbed by the coaches when selecting the reserves.

After the reserves were announced, a lot of fans had things to say about the players involved. People seemed unhappy with some of the selections, with them noting that players such as De'Aaron Fox and Anthony Davis were snubbed.

where is jordan poole no fox or ad is absolutely insane Siakam, Harden and Fox not making it prove accolades mean nothing in player debates Anthony Edwards snubbed This NBA All-Star game is about to have A LOT of one-timers WORST ALL STAR GAME OF ALL TIME JJJ over AD??? Jaren Jackson Jr has to be a joke Aaron Gordon should be here over JJJ What a joke AD should be therr e JAREN OVER KLAY AND GREEN?????? JAREN JRUE AND PG? Trae Young robbed brunson biggest snub of all time U got Jackson but no Edwardss looool

There is no doubt that the competition for All-Star spots this year is tough, especially in this era where talent is at an all-time high. There are a lot of players who have cases to become All-Stars every year, but only 12 players from each Conference end up getting selected. Hopefully, we see the players who missed out get opportunities to play in the All-Star Game at future points in their careers.

The All-Star Game This Year Is Bound To Be Exciting

Every single player suiting up for the All-Star game has a deserving case, and it will be exciting to see how the teams turn out. Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are both All-Star captains this year, and they will be picking teams right before the game rather than a few weeks ahead of time.

There are a number of first-time All-Stars this year, such as Tyrese Haliburton, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Both players are having outstanding breakout seasons and are clearly the franchise players for the Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively.

Hopefully, we see an exciting game in Salt Lake City this year. Hopefully, we get a competitive contest where everyone is able to showcase their skill against the best of the best.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.