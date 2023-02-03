ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
Bleacher Report

Knicks Trade Rumors: Blazers' Josh Hart Among Targets Before NBA Deadline

The New York Knicks have been a middling team this season, but it appears that they're trying to make moves ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline in the hope of turning a corner. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Knicks "have expressed interest in trading for Portland Trail Blazers...
PORTLAND, OR
Bleacher Report

76ers Trade Predictions Ahead of Thursday's Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers may not have much up their sleeve ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline. They have cemented themselves among the top teams in the Eastern Conference and shown the kind of two-way dominance typically only seen in heavyweight contenders. That doesn't mean the Sixers will stay silent during...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors, Spurs Explored Deal Involving Gary Trent Jr., Jakob Poeltl

Ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors to see if they will move any of their coveted players. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, "there were some fresh rumbles this week" that Toronto had explored trading shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. along with draft pick compensation to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center Jakob Poeltl.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

Lakers Trade Rumors: 'Nets Didn't Have Interest in' Russell Westbrook in Kyrie Deal

The Brooklyn Nets "didn't have interest in taking back" Russell Westbrook in a potential trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Los Angeles had been heavily linked to Kyrie Irving after he requested a trade last week, but the All-Star point guard was instead dealt to the Dallas Mavericks, as reported by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Clippers Criticized by Fans in Tight Win over Nets After Failed Kyrie Trade Pursuit

It was anything but pretty, but the Los Angeles Clippers managed to escape Barclays Center with a 124-116 victory over the significantly shorthanded Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Los Angeles ended its six-game road trip against Eastern Conference foes with a 4-2 record and improved to 31-26 on the season behind 29 points from Paul George, 24 points from Kawhi Leonard and a double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds from Ivica Zubac.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

3 Instant Reactions After Lakers Trade Featuring Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell

A monster three-team deal went down in the NBA on Wednesday evening, with Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic providing the details:. Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota, sources tell <a href="https://twitter.com/TheAthletic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheAthletic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Stadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Stadium</a>.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: Danilo Gallinari, Payton Pritchard Shopped Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Boston Celtics have looked into packaging Danilo Gallinari and Payton Pritchard together ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Fischer reported the Celtics are targeting a center, with the San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl and Orlando Magic's Mo Bamba linked. Pritchard has struggled this...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving to Draw 'Strong' Interest in Offseason After Mavs Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers haven't ruled out an offseason pursuit of Kyrie Irving following his trade to the Dallas Mavericks, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix. Mannix reported L.A. maintains "strong interest in signing [Irving]." To that end, the team could keep Russell Westbrook through Thursday's NBA trade deadline rather than include him in a deal that would add money to the payroll for the 2023-24 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Mike Conley Jr. Seeks Contender If Traded; Jazz PG Linked to T-Wolves

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley Jr. would like to be moved to a contending team if he's dealt before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, per Tony Jones of The Athletic. "According to sources, if he is moved, he would like to be moved to a contending team," Jones said. "If not, he wants to stay with the Jazz, as he and his family are happy and established in the community, and Conley is happy with his current basketball situation."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

Suns' Chris Paul on Being in Kyrie Irving Rumors: 'Nobody's Exempt from Being Traded'

Chris Paul is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best players of his generation, but even he can be traded. "It's a business," the Phoenix Suns point guard said, per Duane Rankin of AZ Central. "I've seen crazier. The way I found out I was traded from Houston. You just show up to work and be a pro day in and day out. Nobody's exempt from being traded. Find out just like everybody else."
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal Eyed by Heat If Kyle Lowry Isn't Dealt

There is reportedly a scenario where Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal could end up on the Miami Heat for the 2023-24 season. "I have been told that if the Heat do not move Kyle Lowry at Thursday's NBA trading deadline that the Heat very much will return to the mindset of an offseason run at Kevin Durant or Bradley Beal, should either express a desire to move on," Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel wrote.
MIAMI, FL

