nrn.com

How Starbucks’ Rewards Program is modeling itself after platinum credit cards

Although most operators experienced a lot of highs, lows, and challenges during the pandemic and in the aftermath in dealing with macroeconomic bumps in the road, Starbucks has consistently been a winner in the foodservice category. For the first quarter of 2023, Starbucks had a record-setting period for sales, gift cards, and mobile app downloads, with an 8% YoY revenue increase from 2022, bolstered by a massively successful “red cup” season.
nrn.com

Chipotle’s transactions fell 4% in a ‘tough’ quarter

Chipotle's Q4 earnings included a 5.6% increase in comp sales versus 7% expectations. Though positive, CFO Jack Hartung simply described the quarter as “tough” during the company’s earnings call Tuesday afternoon. Notably, much of the company’s sales increase came from 13.5% menu pricing. Transactions were down by 4%.
nrn.com

Little Caesars names Leigh Burnside CFO

Little Caesars has named Leigh Burnside as chief financial officer, succeeding Darrell Snygg, who recently retired, the company said Monday. The Detroit-based pizza brand said Burnside joined the company from her most recent role as senior vice president and chief U.S. accounting officer and chief financial officer the Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy's Co.
nrn.com

15 executives on the move at restaurants across the country

Last month 15 executives were on the move across various restaurants in the industry. From leaders at the biggest companies — Applebee’s — to smaller brands such as Sugar Bowl Bakery, we saw a lot of movement in January, though it was slower than last year. The...
nrn.com

Ombre beverages provide eye candy for customers

Appearance has always been a factor in how people enjoy their food and drink, but it is a more important one in this visual age when people often see their menu options long before they have the opportunity to order them. This seems to be even more important with drinks than with food. Social media is bursting with posts of people posing with their favorite drinks, possibly customized by themselves, or cribbed from a “menu hack” an influencer exhibited, or maybe the drink was already created to be stunning on its own. Often these drinks come layered, topped with a foam or lighter liquid that provides for contrasting flavor and color, and often temperature and texture, that add to these drinks’ appeal.
nrn.com

Cava confidentially files for IPO

Washington, DC-based Mediterranean concept Cava has confidentially filed for an IPO. The price range or total number of shares have not yet been determined, the company noted in a press release. The company acquired fellow Mediterranean concept Zoe’s Kitchen in 2018 and began converting those locations in new suburban markets...
nrn.com

Taco Bell’s breakfast drives strong Q4 results

Taco Bell’s breakfast business seems to be making a comeback thanks to Pete Davidson. The comedian and former Saturday Night Live star appeared in an ad campaign for the brand during Q4, jokingly apologizing for its “maybe-too-extreme innovations in the mornings.” During parent company Yum Brands’ Q4 earnings call Wednesday morning, CEO David Gibbs said breakfast transactions were up by 9% on the quarter and credited the campaign for driving much of that.

