Appearance has always been a factor in how people enjoy their food and drink, but it is a more important one in this visual age when people often see their menu options long before they have the opportunity to order them. This seems to be even more important with drinks than with food. Social media is bursting with posts of people posing with their favorite drinks, possibly customized by themselves, or cribbed from a “menu hack” an influencer exhibited, or maybe the drink was already created to be stunning on its own. Often these drinks come layered, topped with a foam or lighter liquid that provides for contrasting flavor and color, and often temperature and texture, that add to these drinks’ appeal.

