Mustang, OK

Former Mustang Mayor Implicated In Vice Sting Posts Statement To Facebook

 6 days ago
Jeff Landrith, the former mayor and board of education member for Mustang, is coming out asking to keep his family in your prayers.

Landrith was arrested on Jan. 11 after being caught by the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Vice Unit. He's accused of agreeing to pay $200 for sexual intercourse and oral sex.

Further in his post on the Mustang Parents Facebook page, he adds, "MPS has some of the most caring board members, admins, and teachers - don't believe me? Run for school board and serve a year - stop throwing stones and start serving. Go attend a few meetings in person and talk to people."

The school said Landrith resigned from the board and further rescinded his candidacy for the current board seat.

News 9 reached out to the school, asking how long he has been with the district and if there were any concerns about him brought to their attention.

But as this comes out, so do those with questions about the accusations against longtime science teacher Raymond Garner.

The school said Garner has been suspended after Wednesday’s arrest.

Officials added that the victim shared with them the hundreds of times this happened, along with physical evidence.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters added to this in a statement and said that “kids' safety is our top priority. Further, his office is actively reviewing the situation and will work with the school district as this case develops.

