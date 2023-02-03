ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cat Country 102.9

A Nugget of Love is Ready to be Adopted and She’s a Beaut!

Nugget is her name and being beautiful is her game. Nugget looking for her forever home. She came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) as a stray and is a bit shy. She seemed to gravitate towards women more so, and loves to be around her human for support. It seems she is standoffish just a bit, but with time and patience she will gain confidence and become your best friend. Her fur is as soft as it looks too! What a beauty.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Klap, Knock, and Stomp! A Billings Quartet Performance Coming Soon

The Billings Symphony Orchestra is performing a show on February 23rd at The Depot and this performance is going to be different than others in the past. A part of the Sukin Series, The Henry Mancini Institute Quartet is performing Thursday, February 23rd and is playing a mashup of Celtic and Nordic folk music. This show is in replacement of the UK-based Albion Quartet which was unable to travel to Billings due to travel visa issues.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Object in Billings Sky Falling

Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Woman captures object falling from sky on video

Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
BILLINGS, MT
94.3 Lite FM

Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana

Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

What Do the Men of Billings do for Self Care? We Asked, You Delivered.

Last week I asked Michael if he’d be willing to improve his self-care routine while live on air. I bought an LED ION activated light that is supposed to get rid of wrinkles and improve skin’s glow. Michael was very much a skeptic. I immediately saw his wrinkles disappear... But some men do not care about wrinkles like women do. Self-care is much more than skin deep.
BILLINGS, MT
newsnationnow.com

Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country

(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

More Loud Booms Heard Around Billings. What Are They?

Scrolling local Billings Community social media pages today (2/6), I came across yet another post about mysterious loud booms. This time, it happened on Sunday night (2/5) around 10 pm and was reportedly heard by many residents in Midtown Billings, all the way to Blue Creek, according to commenters. I'm...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings, MT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

