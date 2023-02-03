Read full article on original website
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
A Nugget of Love is Ready to be Adopted and She’s a Beaut!
Nugget is her name and being beautiful is her game. Nugget looking for her forever home. She came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) as a stray and is a bit shy. She seemed to gravitate towards women more so, and loves to be around her human for support. It seems she is standoffish just a bit, but with time and patience she will gain confidence and become your best friend. Her fur is as soft as it looks too! What a beauty.
Yelp Says These Are The Three BEST Restaurants in Billings, MT
Yelp announced their Top 100 BEST places to eat in the entire United States recently, and it caught my eye that not ONE Montana restaurant was included! This must be rigged somehow. In Billings alone, we have food so good that you'll wanna "Slap Yo Mama!". Since Yelp doesn't think...
'Wander Woman' hits the streets of Billings
She's no Superhero or even a non-profit, but on many Sundays you'll find "Wander Woman" around downtown Billings handing out much-needed food and supplies.
You Could Win Free Food FOR A YEAR from this Billings Business!
For this Valentine's Day, what else could be more romantic than eating at Cracker Barrel? Well, a few places come to mind... but those places aren't offering you a chance at FREE food for a year!. How do I win?. According to Cracker Barrel corporate, five lucky couples who "pop...
Ok, Sometimes This Radio Host is Guilty of Being “That Guy” in Billings
I follow a couple of groups on Facebook where drivers take time out of their busy lives to criticize other drivers who are usually not as good at driving as the person who's giving the review. And it was several years ago that I learned that not using your turn...
Sweet Concerts Filling Up Billings’ Pub Station Calendar for 2023
Springtime is right around the corner and a recent string of concert announcements from Pub Station Presents has us looking forward to warmer weather, great live music and good times with friends. ICYMI, here are six fairly recent show announcements that we're looking forward to. From reggea and dance to...
Heads Up, Billings! Going To The Movies Is Getting More Expensive
Who doesn't love going to the movies? Yes, in years past, the pricing has gotten relatively high... however if you want to see the latest hit movie on the big screen, you'll go. Now, AMC has announced a new program changing how ticket pricing works. What's New?. Now, at AMC,...
[LISTEN] Breakfast Flakes Back Together With Country Star Mattea
So, we got to talk to Kathy Mattea this morning. We had both met her when she was the opening act for Vince Gill back in about '94 or '95. That was when Paul and I emceed quite a few concerts while wearing tuxedos. She's quite the lady. She's touring...
Klap, Knock, and Stomp! A Billings Quartet Performance Coming Soon
The Billings Symphony Orchestra is performing a show on February 23rd at The Depot and this performance is going to be different than others in the past. A part of the Sukin Series, The Henry Mancini Institute Quartet is performing Thursday, February 23rd and is playing a mashup of Celtic and Nordic folk music. This show is in replacement of the UK-based Albion Quartet which was unable to travel to Billings due to travel visa issues.
What The Chinese Spy Balloon Saw Over Billings, Hypothetically of Course
Montana rarely seems to make national headlines, except when weird stuff happens or when the MSM is talking about the TV series Yellowstone. Remember the Unabomber? Freemen? Church Universal Triumphant? All of those were fairly bonkers news stories that became headlines on networks and newspapers around the nation. We made...
Object in Billings Sky Falling
Recently Billings has been featured on screens around the world for strange phenomenon in the sky. I investigated what appeared to be an object falling from the sky on Friday evening—-and spoke to local residents about what they saw and heard.
Woman captures object falling from sky on video
Billings, MT- Less than a week ago---all eyes looked to the sky to catch a glimpse of the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that entered the us through Montana. Two days later – a billings woman shared a video of what appeared to be another falling object from the sky – only this time – it seems like she’s the only one who saw it.
Strange Object Appears in the Sky Over Billings, Montana
Skygazers around Billings, Montana are wondering what the heck was clearly visible in the skies above Yellowstone County recently (January 2023). Including this author. I'm a total amateur, but I do spend a lot of time looking up and can identify most of the celestial bodies, comets, space rocket launches, etc. As for what I saw today, well... I'm not sure exactly what we were looking at.
What Do the Men of Billings do for Self Care? We Asked, You Delivered.
Last week I asked Michael if he’d be willing to improve his self-care routine while live on air. I bought an LED ION activated light that is supposed to get rid of wrinkles and improve skin’s glow. Michael was very much a skeptic. I immediately saw his wrinkles disappear... But some men do not care about wrinkles like women do. Self-care is much more than skin deep.
Mother returns home to Wyoming from Billings after December rollover crash
The Layhers were leaving Pizza Ranch on Dec. 27 when their SUV was struck by a speeding vehicle on Main Street, causing their vehicle to roll. The mother, Jessica, was just released from the hospital.
Mexican drug cartels operating ‘on a very large scale’ in Big Sky Country
Authorities in Montana say Mexican drug cartels are wreaking havoc around the state.
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
I Recognized a Listed “Wanted” Person in Billings, Here’s My Story
How often do you check the sex offender registry in Billings?. My spouse and I check it every few months or so. We just like to stay in the know of who’s living in our neighborhood and being aware is a good thing in my book. I happened to...
Billings coffee kiosk a step closer to reopening after destruction by vandals
Nearly three months ago, the Bull Mountain Brew coffee kiosk was destroyed after a truck smashed into Don Phillip's business multiple times.
More Loud Booms Heard Around Billings. What Are They?
Scrolling local Billings Community social media pages today (2/6), I came across yet another post about mysterious loud booms. This time, it happened on Sunday night (2/5) around 10 pm and was reportedly heard by many residents in Midtown Billings, all the way to Blue Creek, according to commenters. I'm...
