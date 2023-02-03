Nugget is her name and being beautiful is her game. Nugget looking for her forever home. She came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) as a stray and is a bit shy. She seemed to gravitate towards women more so, and loves to be around her human for support. It seems she is standoffish just a bit, but with time and patience she will gain confidence and become your best friend. Her fur is as soft as it looks too! What a beauty.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO