Bill Self discusses tight Big 12 title race entering February

Peter G. Aiken | Getty Images

The Big 12 standings are closer than ever as the final full month of the regular season gets underway. Being the deepest conference in college basketball this year, the regular season title could end up in any number of team’s hands in one month’s time.

No. 10 Texas (7-2), No. 7 Kansas State (6-3), No. 8 Kansas (6-3), No. 13 Iowa State (6-3), No. 15 TCU (6-3) and No. 11 Baylor (5-4) all have a shot to win the crown.

Ahead of Kansas’ ranked conference matchup against Iowa State Saturday, Jayhawks head coach Bill Self discussed the close race for first place and what Kansas has to do to earn secure its 21st regular season championship.

“I can’t see anybody running the table the last nine games, I can’t see that,” Self said. “I’ve been wrong before, but for us to have a chance, we’re going to have to steal a couple and hold strong at home. It’s different, though, because holding strong at home is tougher than it ever has been in the post. To me, it’s a little bit early.”

A 5-0 start to conference play saw the Jayhawks lose its next three games in a row, pushing Kansas back down the standings and are lucky it didn’t spiral past that. Self said the 6-3 record his team currently is right about where Kansas “deserves to be” at this point in the season thanks to all of the close games they’ve been a part of.

The standings can easily shift one way or another depending on a string of bad, or good performances. All six of the teams still in viable contention for the regular season title will be in the NCAA Tournament, so losses are bound to happen.

Tip-off between the Kayhawks and Cyclones is set for Saturday at noon ET. Iowa State has a 53 percent chance of defetaing Kansas at home, per Ken Pom. The final score prediction favors ISU 67-66.