The most over scenarios in pro wrestling are often those that happen spontaneously and organically, with the main reason for the success being that ultimately, the fans, the paying customers, decide who they want to pay to see in the spotlight. Too often, especially in the past two decades since the collapse of WCW, which gave WWE no major competition, the personal or corporate agendas of management determined the direction of the product. When Hulk Hogan foolishly thought his next big payday was in movies or television instead of in the ring, he left the WWF in 1993, which also allowed him to attempt to avoid the negative press of the steroid scandal of the era. For the first time since his national expansion ten years earlier, Vince McMahon didn’t have a red, white, and blue baby face to wave the American flag at his events. Lex Luger, who made the move from WCW the prior year to the WBF before he debuted in the WWF in early-1993, was suddenly pushed as the new American hero, despite the fact that he was originally introduced to the audience as a heel just a few months earlier. The fans didn’t buy it because the entire Lex Express presentation seemed so manufactured that the character didn’t connect with the audience. As we know, Lex was extremely popular a few years later as the Total Package in WCW in 1997 because it was a more authentic character.

