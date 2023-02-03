Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose on Being Told She’s Dropping the NXT Women’s Title, Shawn Michaels Telling Her She’s Released
Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) appeared on Renee Paquette’s podcast “The Sessions” to discuss her WWE release and what the future may hold for her. Rose recalls the day she handed the NXT Championship to Roxanne Perez:. “I went into work like a normal Tuesday for TV. I...
New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Updated Card
You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
Dirty Dango (Fandango) Ditches His Comedy Character to Become a Serious Wrestler
Prior to turning into a comedy act in the WWE a decade ago after receiving a big push, including a victory over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania, Dirty Dango, also known as Fandango from WWE, was well-known to be an excellent wrestler. Before being fired from WWE, Dango had various gimmicks,...
Alexa Bliss Addresses Reports About Her WWE Status Following the Royal Rumble
Social media can be a positive place for wrestlers to interact with their fans, but it can also be a negative place. Wrestlers, in particular, have discovered firsthand how toxic Twitter can be. While some wrestlers simply stop using the platform, others take a break from it. Alexa Bliss is...
WWE NXT Results – February 7, 2023
Tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program will feature the fallout from the NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event from over the weekend. On tap for tonight’s show is Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz, as well as a “Ding Dong, Hello!” segment with Bayley and Toxic Attraction.
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57
The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
Spoiler: Two WWE SmackDown Superstars Heading to the RAW Brand
Another SmackDown tag team is reportedly being moved to RAW. According to a new report from PWInsider, Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios have been added to the RAW roster. There’s no word on why the change is being made or when Los Lotharios will return to RAW. As...
WWE Star Responds to a Fan Who Hopes the Company Will Drop His Gimmick Soon
While on the WWE main roster, Brennan Williams has had to deal with some interesting gimmicks. In 2016, the former NFL player joined WWE, where he was introduced as Dio Madden and provided color commentary. In 2020, he was renamed Mace while participating in Retribution. He worked with T-Bar, who...
Should Sami Zayn Win The WWE Title?
The most over scenarios in pro wrestling are often those that happen spontaneously and organically, with the main reason for the success being that ultimately, the fans, the paying customers, decide who they want to pay to see in the spotlight. Too often, especially in the past two decades since the collapse of WCW, which gave WWE no major competition, the personal or corporate agendas of management determined the direction of the product. When Hulk Hogan foolishly thought his next big payday was in movies or television instead of in the ring, he left the WWF in 1993, which also allowed him to attempt to avoid the negative press of the steroid scandal of the era. For the first time since his national expansion ten years earlier, Vince McMahon didn’t have a red, white, and blue baby face to wave the American flag at his events. Lex Luger, who made the move from WCW the prior year to the WBF before he debuted in the WWF in early-1993, was suddenly pushed as the new American hero, despite the fact that he was originally introduced to the audience as a heel just a few months earlier. The fans didn’t buy it because the entire Lex Express presentation seemed so manufactured that the character didn’t connect with the audience. As we know, Lex was extremely popular a few years later as the Total Package in WCW in 1997 because it was a more authentic character.
Chris Jericho Reveals How His Surprise PWG Appearance at Battle of Los Angeles Happened
Last month at the Battle of Los Angeles event, Chris Jericho made his PWG debut when he unexpectedly made an appearance with the entire Jericho Appreciation Society faction to work a 10-man tag match. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion teamed with Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, SB Kento, Michael Oku,...
Liv Morgan Talks About Being Affected By SmackDown Women’s Title Loss To Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star reflected back on her loss to Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the WWE Extreme Rules 2023 premium live event.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results – February 6, 2023
Matt Menard & Brent Tate start us off then Menard gives a clean break out of the corner. Brent avoids a cheap shot but Menard can hit a kick then he tags in Angelo Parker. Some minor strikes from Parker then he tags Menard back in. Menard with some strikes...
Reason Why Rikishi Didn’t Appear on WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary Special
Samu of The Headshrinkers commented on the planned Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony being pulled from WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary special during an appearance on The Two-Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast. Samu explained why he, Rikishi, and The Wild Samoans (Afa and Sika) were not on the show. He said,...
WWE RAW Preview For Tonight (2/6/2023): Amway Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE Monday Night Raw is back tonight. The weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program emanates from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, as the road to the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 pay-per-view continues. On tap for tonight’s show is Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match,...
Spoilers: WWE NXT Level Up Taping Results For 2/10/2023
Before this week’s WWE NXT aired on television, the February 10 episode of NXT Level Up was taped Tuesday night at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Full spoilers are below:. * Tank Ledger defeated Kale Dixon. * Lash Legend defeated Dani Palmer. * Axiom defeated Scrypts. NXT Level...
John Morrison Looks Back On WrestleMania 37 Featured Bout, Offers Strong Praise For Bad Bunny
John Morrison recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling veteran reflected back on his WrestleMania 37 match that involved Bad Bunny. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he offers high praise...
Court Bauer Gives In-Depth Update On MLW Lawsuit Against WWE
Court Bauer recently spoke with the folks from Deadline for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the former WWE writer and Major League Wrestling (MLW) CEO spoke at length about the MLW lawsuit against WWE. Featured below are some of the highlights. On the reason why MLW brought the lawsuit...
MJF Defends Former WWE Star That Was Released in 2022
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Nash Carter (now wrestling as Zachary Wentz) of MSK just days after he and Wes Lee reclaimed the NXT tag team titles at the 2022 Stand and Deliver PLE. Carter, who was released shortly after his wife published a photo of him dressed as Adolf Hitler, issued a statement on the matter.
Ryback Planning a Wrestling Comeback, Interested in Working With AEW Star
Former WWE star Ryback discussed his status in the wrestling industry and a possible comeback in an interview with MuscleMan Malcolm. “Yeah, [getting back to the ring is] the goal. I finally won my Ryback trademark for everything. We’re just waiting for the official documentation, which might be a few more months, but once that documentation is in my hands, we will be able to move forward and do business. I’m finally healthy. I’m back and this is the year.
Carlito, Snitsky, and Matt Striker Among Former WWE Stars to Work Upcoming ISPW Shows in New Jersey
Thanks to our good friends at ISPW Wrestling for sending in the following:. THE POWERS OF PAIN RETURNING TO THE RING; TOMMY DREAMER, CARLITO, VAL VENIS, GANGREL, DIRTY DANGO, EUGENE, MAVEN, CROWBAR, NUNZIO, HEAD BANGERS, BRIAN KENDRICK, EARL HEBNER, SNITSKY, AFA JR, DAVEY BOY SMITH JR, MATT STRIKER AND MORE FOR UPCOMING ISPW SHOWS IN NEW JERSEY.
