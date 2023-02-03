Read full article on original website
Paul Heyman Confronts Cody Rhodes On Raw, Makes Match With Roman Reigns Personal
Paul Heyman appeared on this week’s WWE Raw and addressed Cody Rhodes, making the latter’s WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns personal in the process. Monday night’s show saw Heyman come out to interrupt a promo by Rhodes, during which Rhodes had wished Sami Zayn the best of luck in his match with Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Heyman congratulated Rhodes on his Royal Rumble win on behalf of himself and Reigns, after which Rhodes said his dad Dusty had a nickname for Heyman but that Rhodes respects the former ECW owner because he gave Dusty a spot on an ECW show and gave the late Hall of Famer his confidence back.
Trevor Murdoch On Critics Of His NWA World Title Reign, Tyrus Being Champion
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he recently weighed in on both his and Tyrus’ title reigns. Murdoch spoke with Wrestling Epicenter for a new interview and discussed the reactions to his reign as well as criticism of Tyrus getting a world title run. The show sent us some highlights and you can check those out below:
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.6.23
We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
Pantoja’s NJPW The New Beginning In Sapporo Night 2 Review 2.5.23
Pantoja’s NJPW The New Beginning In Sapporo Night 2 Review 2.5.23. February 5th, 2023 | Hokkaido Sports Center in Hokkaido, Sapporo | Attendance: 3,316. We’ve got a slightly bigger crowd on hand for night two. DOUKI, Taichi, TAKA Michinoku and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Francesco Akira, The Great-O-Khan, TJP...
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
Bronson Reed vs. Mustafa Ali Announced for Next Week’s WWE Raw
– WWE.com has announced that Mustafa Ali will face Bronson Reed on next week’s edition of WWE Raw. You can see the full announcement below:. Mustafa Ali gets an opportunity in battle with Bronson Reed. Enraged over comments made by Mustafa Ali regarding Dolph Ziggler’s match with Bronson Reed,...
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Sol Ruca will take on Zoey Stark on tonight’s show, a match that was set up last week when Ruca made the save for Indi Hartwell when Stark attacked her after their match.
WCW Alumnus Charlie Norris Passes Away
Charlie Norris, who had a stint in WCW in the 1990s, has passed away. The Cauliflower Alley Club announced on Monday that Norris passed at the age of 57. No details were given regarding his passing. Norris grew up in Red Lake, Minnesota within the Red Lake Reservation. He began...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Creed Brothers.
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 2.7.23
Welcome back to another AEW Dark recap with your boy. Apologies on the delay but from time to time life calls. Tonight we have a slew of good talent announced including Rush, Takeshita, Kiera Hogan, and more! I enjoy a lot of the people announced so i’m thinking we’ll have another solid episode of Dark, let’s get to the action!
Hamilton’s Rev Pro Live in London 70 02.05.2023 Review
Robbie X pinned Kid Lykos in 14:04 to retain the Rev Pro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship (***¼) Dan Moloney pinned Chris Bronson in 9:23 (***) Brendan White & Danny Jones pinned JJ Gale & Callum Newman in 12:58 (***½) Michael Oku pinned Eddie Dennis in 18:57 (***½)
Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a few minor spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that Dexter Lumis, Street Profts, Maximum Male Models, MVP, Omos, JBL, Baron Corbin, Bayley, IYO SKY, Damian Priest, Elias, Piper Niven, Carmella, Michin, and Candice LeRae are all set for tonight’s show.
Hall’s NXT Review – 2.7.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re done with Vengeance Day and just shy of two months away from Stand & Deliver. It looks like we have a title match set up, as Carmelo Hayes stared down Bron Breakker, who retained the NXT Title in the main event. That should give us a clear path to Los Angeles so let’s get to it.
Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup: Last Stop Before ‘Nuff Said
– A new episode of NWA Powerrr debuts tonight on NWA’s YouTube channel at 6:05 pm EST, with tonight being the last show before this weekend’s ‘Nuff Said pay-per-view event. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Matt Cardona, Mike Knox, and Mystery Partner vs. Tyrus and Two...
Tonight’s AEW Dark Lineup: Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka, Eight Matches Scheduled
– AEW presents a new episode of AEW Dark tonight on the official AEW YouTube channel at 7:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show features an eight-match lineup, including Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka. Kiera Hogan, Rush, and more are set for action. Here’s tonight’s lineup:. * Rico Gonzalez...
411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Judgment Day Talk Elimination Chamber, Chelsea Green is Upset, More
-Thanks to everyone for the feedback on my Retro Review of WWF The Main Event #1. You can find a link here. Now, it’s time to Talk RAW. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond is back and gets right to Elimination Chamber as now we now all the participants for each Chamber Match. We also got news that Edge/Beth vs. Finn/Rhea will take place at Elimination Chamber as well.
Court Bauer On Real1’s Value to MLW, Developing Plans For ‘Marquee Events’
MLW Underground debuted on REELZ this week, and Court Bauer recently discussed Real1’value to the company and more. Bauer spoke with Forbes for a new interview and you can check out a couple of highlights below:. On AEW stars that have come out of MLW: “When you go out...
Tony Khan Again Expresses Interest In Buying WWE
When it was announced that WWE was in the process of preparing to sell, Tony Khan expressed interest in buying the company. In an interview with the Mark Hoke Show (via Fightful), Khan once again confirmed that he was interested in having negotiations about buying WWE. He said: “I don’t...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Paul Heyman & Cody Rhodes Promo From WWE Raw, Explains How It Could Lead to a Cody Heel Turn
– During the latest edition of Wrestling with Freddie, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. had tremendous praise for the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman promo segment from last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Freddie Prinze Jr. on Paul Heyman’s promo...
