ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 3

wilbur reed
5d ago

I gave up on my Unemployment claim after months and returning to work, then unemployed again. Still couldn't get through. So gave up again. My daughter gave up also. We started calling at 8AM to 5PM. Could never get through and was disconnected by Kansas Unemployment

Reply(1)
3
Related
KMBC.com

Kansas governor announces head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down

TOPEKA, Kan. — The head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down. In an announcement this morning, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the retirements of Adjutant General Major General David Weishaar and Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. Colonel Herman Jones has been the focus of a...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Traffic stop on I-70 in Kansas nets more than $500,000 worth of pot, shrooms

ABILENE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas authorities have arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly had more than a half-million dollars worth of drugs in his pickup truck on Tuesday. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said Darren Denter of Old Monroe, Missouri, was booked for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute a certain hallucinogenic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Colorado Newsline

A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.

This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
thesource.com

Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals

Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
kfdi.com

Kansas Turnpike Authority Launches New Tools Ahead of Cashless Tolling Transition

The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) launched a new MyKTAG mobile app and redesigned Kansas Turnpike Authority website. This as the KTA moves toward a cashless system in 2024. The mobile app allows travelers to manage their K-TAG toll payment account or establish a K-TAG account for the first time. Customers can now view trips, edit payment methods or make a payment, order a new K-TAG, add a license plate and more. The app is available for free for both Android and iPhone users from Google Play or the App Store.
KANSAS STATE
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
WICHITA, KS
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Kansas Is Worth A Trip To The Country

Strangers to Kansas often think of the Sunflower State as nothing but rural farmland and small towns. Of course, if you’ve spent any time here, you know we have several large cities that are full of attractions and worth a visit. There are lots of great restaurants in our cities, but if you want to get a true Kansas experience, head to our more rural areas and enjoy a meal with the family, country-style. One of our favorite opportunities to do just that is at L and T Family Restaurant in Goodland. This place is an absolute delight, with a wide variety of dishes to appeal to any palate.
GOODLAND, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy