wilbur reed
5d ago
I gave up on my Unemployment claim after months and returning to work, then unemployed again. Still couldn't get through. So gave up again. My daughter gave up also. We started calling at 8AM to 5PM. Could never get through and was disconnected by Kansas Unemployment
KMBC.com
Kansas governor announces head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down
TOPEKA, Kan. — The head of the Kansas Highway Patrol is stepping down. In an announcement this morning, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced the retirements of Adjutant General Major General David Weishaar and Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones. Colonel Herman Jones has been the focus of a...
KAKE TV
Traffic stop on I-70 in Kansas nets more than $500,000 worth of pot, shrooms
ABILENE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas authorities have arrested a 49-year-old man who allegedly had more than a half-million dollars worth of drugs in his pickup truck on Tuesday. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office said Darren Denter of Old Monroe, Missouri, was booked for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute a certain hallucinogenic and possession of drug paraphernalia.
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her.
This commentary originally appeared in the Kansas Reflector. The story of Sarah Gonzales-McLinn is one of incomprehensible abuse and personal redemption. It’s also one of baffling, and repeated, institutional failure. At every step, those who might have been expected to care for and protect a victim of grooming and human trafficking looked the other way. […] The post A Kansas woman killed her abuser. At every level, in every instance, the system failed her. appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KMBC.com
Bill that would legalize sports gambling in Missouri to receive hearing this week in House
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A bill that would legalize sports gambling in the Show Me State will receive a hearing this week in the Missouri House Committee on Emerging issues. Missouri House Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters) is sponsoring the bill, which will be heard on Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.
KMBC.com
In first weekend of marijuana legalization, sales in Missouri approached $13 million
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The State of Missouri says that nearly $12.7 million in medical marijuana and recreational marijuana sales were made on the first weekend of full legalization. From Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, marijuana sales totaled $12.689,965.07 in Missouri. Medical marijuana sales totaled $4.189,064.46 and “consumer sales”...
Owner of closed Wichita dealership no longer allowed to operate in Kansas
A $45.094.72 default judgement was entered against a Wichita area used car dealership and its owner for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
KMBC.com
‘We keep giving people more reasons to leave Kansas’: Kansas officials react to marijuana legalization across the state line
OLATHE, Kan. — While the Missouri side was quite busy on Friday morning as legal marijuana arrived in the Show Me State, officials in Kansas remain disappointed with the lack of action. Kansas is one of just four states in the nation where marijuana is completely illegal. Kansas Gov....
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
DA is ready to charge people, businesses for Delta-8 THC
Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said that when law enforcement officers bring him evidence of Delta 8 THC crimes, he is ready to file charges when appropriate.
NWS: Unknown balloon seen flying over Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri
SABETHA (KSNT) – A unidentified balloon has been reportedly seen flying above areas of Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service and 27 News viewers are reporting sightings of a balloon floating through the sky in Northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports via social media that it has received reports from […]
thesource.com
Black Colorado Ranchers Arrested After Domestic Terrorism From Locals
Black Colorado farmers Courtney and Nicole Mallery were arrested after making complaints about harassment on he and his wife’s farm. A case involving racial tensions between a Black family and their predominantly white neighbors has escalated to multiple restraining orders and now felony arrests. Courtney and Nicole relocated to...
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
KWCH.com
Gov. Laura Kelly reacts to ‘spy balloon’ sightings, calls them ‘alarming’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/AP) - As the Pentagon continues to track a balloon believed to be surveillance from China across the United States, sightings have been made in the Midwest. The Pentagon said Friday morning the balloon had moved eastward and was over the central United States. The National Weather Service...
kfdi.com
Kansas Turnpike Authority Launches New Tools Ahead of Cashless Tolling Transition
The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) launched a new MyKTAG mobile app and redesigned Kansas Turnpike Authority website. This as the KTA moves toward a cashless system in 2024. The mobile app allows travelers to manage their K-TAG toll payment account or establish a K-TAG account for the first time. Customers can now view trips, edit payment methods or make a payment, order a new K-TAG, add a license plate and more. The app is available for free for both Android and iPhone users from Google Play or the App Store.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Kansas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there is a pizzeria on every corner in Kansas. Picking just one pizza restaurant and deeming it the best is no easy feat, but that is precisely what the editors over at Reader's Digest have done.
Will Oklahoma’s New Marijuana Legalization be the Blueprint for all Other States?
If the March 7th initiative is approved by voters, adults 21 and older could own up to an ounce of recreational marijuana and cultivate as many as six mature marijuana plants and six seedlings in their homes, and some convictions for marijuana possession could be expunged.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Kansas Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Strangers to Kansas often think of the Sunflower State as nothing but rural farmland and small towns. Of course, if you’ve spent any time here, you know we have several large cities that are full of attractions and worth a visit. There are lots of great restaurants in our cities, but if you want to get a true Kansas experience, head to our more rural areas and enjoy a meal with the family, country-style. One of our favorite opportunities to do just that is at L and T Family Restaurant in Goodland. This place is an absolute delight, with a wide variety of dishes to appeal to any palate.
