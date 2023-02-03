Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
What Happened To These Missing Women Who Vanished From Austin, Texas Months Apart?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
4th Stimulus Update 2023: Joe Biden announces a significant ‘May deadline’MEDIALINKERS NEWSAustin, TX
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
APD: 1 dead after hostage situation in north Austin home
The Austin Police Department responded to a SWAT incident in north Austin Tuesday, according to police.
fox44news.com
Couple arrested in connection with Sunday Old Dallas Highway kidnapping and shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $2 million for a couple accused in the Sunday morning kidnapping and shooting of the man’s ex-girlfriend, leaving her in a drainage ditch off Old Dallas Highway near Waco. 21-year-old Edwin Adan Rodriguez and 21-year-old Veronica Sanchez remained in...
Man convicted of murder over July 2019 East Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in February 2020. A man has been convicted of murder over the July 2019 shooting of a 22-year-old man in East Austin. According to an update from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Marcus Anthony Gibbs,...
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
KWTX
Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department. Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail. Officers found Hampton...
KWTX
One wounded in early morning shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers received a call about a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, around 5:13 a.m., February 7th. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. There is no suspect in custody, but authorities say, they believe...
fox7austin.com
Teen shoots, kills friend at North Austin gas station while on drugs, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting in North Austin. Police said on Feb. 5, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station at 9318 North I-35 service road southbound. When officers arrived, Austin-Travis County EMS and officers found...
Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
Passenger dies in single-vehicle crash on Harris Branch Parkway
It happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Jan. 28. Austin Police Department officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch.
KWTX
Family and friends react to ex-cop found not guilty of second degree murder charge
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Family and friends of the late Michael Dean are still wrapping their heads around the verdict in the trial of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz. Dean’s loved ones say they are heartbroken after a jury found the former temple police officer, Carmen DeCruz, not guilty...
Austin Community College campus 'all-clear' after report of armed person
Campus is back to normal operations.
Police search for 4 suspects who robbed east Austin gas station, shot employee
APD said the suspects robbed a Mobil gas station at 5511 Cameron Rd. on Jan. 27 around 8:37 p.m., then shot an employee in the stomach before leaving.
everythinglubbock.com
Jury finds Texas cop not guilty in death of man
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Bell County jury has found former Temple police officer Carmen Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. This comes after jury deliberations started in the manslaughter trial on Tuesday afternoon – which came after closing arguments from the prosecution and defense in the morning.
News Channel 25
Failed carjacking at gas station concludes with 3 men arrested: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — A failed carjacking has resulted in three males being arrested this week, police said. On Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 2300 Block of South 57th Street on reports of a carjacking, according to the Temple Police Department. Police said the victim had been pumping gas...
KXII.com
Man wanted by FBI and ATF; arrested in Austin
Texas (KXII) - An Arkansas man, wanted for possessing several bombs, has been arrested in Austin. According to a tweet from FBI Little Rock, Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
Three forced from home, pet dead after Harker Heights fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights forced three people out of their home and killed a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. One Engine,...
Police searching for suspect of armed robbery at north Austin Taco Cabana
APD said the suspect robbed the Taco Cabana located at 8415 Research Blvd. on Jan. 26 around 9:34 p.m.
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
fox44news.com
Man charged with making firearm threats
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of threatening a woman with a handgun and a rifle. A Hewitt Police officer was called Saturday night to the 200 block of Sunset on a disturbance call. According to police, a woman and man were arguing. The man was intoxicated and threatened the woman with a handgun, and then an AR-15 rifle.
KCEN
Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 9