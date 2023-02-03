ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Man convicted of murder over July 2019 East Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in February 2020. A man has been convicted of murder over the July 2019 shooting of a 22-year-old man in East Austin. According to an update from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, a jury convicted Marcus Anthony Gibbs,...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department. Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail. Officers found Hampton...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

One wounded in early morning shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Officers received a call about a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, around 5:13 a.m., February 7th. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the leg. There is no suspect in custody, but authorities say, they believe...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
TEMPLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Jury finds Texas cop not guilty in death of man

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Bell County jury has found former Temple police officer Carmen Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. This comes after jury deliberations started in the manslaughter trial on Tuesday afternoon – which came after closing arguments from the prosecution and defense in the morning.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Man wanted by FBI and ATF; arrested in Austin

Texas (KXII) - An Arkansas man, wanted for possessing several bombs, has been arrested in Austin. According to a tweet from FBI Little Rock, Neil Ravi Mehta was arrested Monday night by agents from the FBI Austin Resident Agency. This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Three forced from home, pet dead after Harker Heights fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — A fire in Harker Heights forced three people out of their home and killed a family pet, according to the Harker Heights Fire Department. The Department stated that they responded to a possible structure fire at 406 Tomahawk Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 8. One Engine,...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
fox44news.com

Man charged with making firearm threats

HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of threatening a woman with a handgun and a rifle. A Hewitt Police officer was called Saturday night to the 200 block of Sunset on a disturbance call. According to police, a woman and man were arguing. The man was intoxicated and threatened the woman with a handgun, and then an AR-15 rifle.
HEWITT, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy