Archie Garner continues Hough Bakery legacy despite the challenges
BEACHWOOD, Ohio – Archie Garner arrives at his Beachwood bake shop most mornings before dawn. “When I come into the shop in the morning, I am in my own little world,” he says. “It’s one in which I get to do what I love doing. And everything I bake, I sprinkle a lot of love into it.”
Malley's Chocolates enters 'recapitalization' agreement with Chicago-based Promise Holdings LLC
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Malley's Chocolates has been a Cleveland institution for 88 years. The company hopes to continue its legacy of success thanks to a "recapitalization" agreement with Chicago-based Promise Holdings LLC. In an email to 3News, Malley's President Mike Malley says his family "will remain actively involved" in...
3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?
CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
Concord Casimir, Cleveland's Feline Answer to Punxsutawney Phil, Predicts Spring Weather by Eating Pierogies
The cat calls for flip-flopping weather
Departments from Akron, Cuyahoga Falls send firefighters to help with aftermath of East Palestine train derailment
AKRON, Ohio — Two Summit County fire departments have sent volunteers to East Palestine to assist with the aftermath of a train derailment that has raised health concerns and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate. Akron Fire Chief Joseph Natko confirmed Tuesday four of his firefighters were deployed to...
6 escape morning house fire in Cleveland's Little Italy
CLEVELAND — Six adults safely escaped a morning house fire in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department tells 3News that smoke detectors woke the residents up when the blaze broke out in the 1900 block of East 123rd Street.
Twinsburg native Hannah Whitley comes home to Cleveland to perform in 'Hadestown'
Hannah Whitley graduated from Twinsburg High School in 2018. Just five years later, she's realizing a dream of performing at Playhouse Square.
East Palestine residents feel ‘betrayed’ after evacuation due to chemicals in train derailment, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Residents of East Palestine feel ‘betrayed’ and don’t know when they can go home following evacuation due to the dangerous...
Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio
Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
2023 USFL schedule released for games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — The second season of the relaunched United States Football League (USFL) announced Tuesday that they will be playing 11 regular season games and the USFL Championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton for the upcoming 2023 season. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
Downtown Cleveland restaurant closing after more than 30 years in business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is an end of an era at a downtown Cleveland restaurant. Karl’s Inn of the Barristers on West 3rd Street has announced it will soon be closing. The beloved restaurant sits across the street from the Justice Center. Owner Karl Abounader told 19 News...
Boss Ladies of CLE: Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes owner, Kelsey Shepard
AVON LAKE, Ohio — "A boss lady is somebody who boldly chooses her own direction. She gets stuff done, she often strays from the conventional path and blazes her own trail. She often works towards a higher purpose outside of her own personal success." - Maggie Sullivan, author of Boss Ladies of CLE.
80-year-old woman robbed, knocked to ground in Akron's Merriman Valley
An 80-year-old woman living with her husband of 51 years in Akron's Merriman Valley was knocked to the ground and robbed, but surveillance video led police to the purse snatcher, who was arrested.
‘Shelter in place’: Officials advising Mahoning County residents stay indoors
The Mahoning County HAZMAT Team is advising that Valley residents stay indoors following the controlled release of the train derailment in East Palestine.
Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community
A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child’s home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that’s left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Crews called to fire in Trumbull County
Crews were called to the 3100 block of Bushnell Campbell Road shortly before 9 a.m.
How First Year Cleveland is combating infant mortality in Northeast Ohio: Game Changers
CLEVELAND — Angela Newman-White considers herself a fixer. For the past 20 years she has worked in maternal and infant health, helping to elevate voices who need to be heard. Now, she faces a huge challenge as she steps into her new role as the next Executive Director of...
Valley officials recommending residents stay indoors due to reports of strong odor
The Mahoning County HAZMAT team is checking the air quality in the Valley after reports of an odor in the air due to the controlled release in East Palestine following the train derailment Friday evening. Valley residents in Boardman, Poland and Austintown have reported a strong odor in the air....
Woman’s body found inside car on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police were called out to the city’s East side Wednesday morning after the body of a woman was found inside a car. This happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave., in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood. Cleveland police said...
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
