ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

3News Investigates: Guardrails not doing their job?

CLEVELAND — They’re meant to be safety barriers when tragedy strikes, but 3News Investigates found ET Plus guardrails, that were even questioned by its own manufacturer, remain on more than a thousand Northeast Ohio roads. SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

6 escape morning house fire in Cleveland's Little Italy

CLEVELAND — Six adults safely escaped a morning house fire in Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Lt. Mike Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department tells 3News that smoke detectors woke the residents up when the blaze broke out in the 1900 block of East 123rd Street.
CLEVELAND, OH
tourcounsel.com

Belden Village Mall | Shopping mall in Canton, Ohio

Belden Village Mall is a shopping mall in Jackson Township, Stark County, Ohio, United States, a suburb of Canton. Its current anchor tenants are Dave & Buster's (in the upper level of the former Sears), Dillard's (formerly Higbee's), and Macy's (formerly O'Neil's, later May Company Ohio, then Kaufmann's). Belden Village...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Boss Ladies of CLE: Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes owner, Kelsey Shepard

AVON LAKE, Ohio — "A boss lady is somebody who boldly chooses her own direction. She gets stuff done, she often strays from the conventional path and blazes her own trail. She often works towards a higher purpose outside of her own personal success." - Maggie Sullivan, author of Boss Ladies of CLE.
AVON LAKE, OH
Lansing Daily

Boy, 6, Shot in Living Room as Gunfire Strikes Home, Shakes Community

A 6-year-old in Youngstown, Ohio, was hospitalized after the child’s home was struck by a barrage of gunfire that’s left the community rattled. Police said the child is in stable condition after the shooting, which occurred early Wednesday morning, just after midnight, in the eastern Ohio city. While an arrest has yet to be made, residents and … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman’s body found inside car on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police were called out to the city’s East side Wednesday morning after the body of a woman was found inside a car. This happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave., in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood. Cleveland police said...
CLEVELAND, OH
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy