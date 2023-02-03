ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Lincoln Police searching for delivery vehicle stolen from Valentino’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are looking for a delivery vehicle that was stolen from a Lincoln Valentino’s on Tuesday. A manager at the restaurant near 70th and Van Dorn Streets reported the burglary around 6:50 a.m. Police say the restaurant’s safe had been found open and empty....
LINCOLN, NE
House, vehicles damaged by gunfire in northwest Lincoln, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are investigating after several shots were fired in a northwest Lincoln neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., multiple people reported hearing one to eight shots fired outside of a home near Northwest 54th Street and West Knight Drive. Police say a window had...
LINCOLN, NE
Seventh person arrested in killing of Fremont teen in Council Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police have arrested their seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Tucker Dobberstein. The Council Bluffs Police Department says Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested in Louisiana. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department contacted authorities in Iowa on Feb. 2, informing them of the arrest.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha man sentenced to over seven years in prison on meth charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in prison for the distribution of meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 27-year-old Juan Diaz-Diaz will serve three years on supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal...
OMAHA, NE
Five arrested on second day of protests against Lincoln housing development

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says five arrests were made Tuesday at a protest near Wilderness Park. It was the second straight day of demonstrations against a housing development opposed by the Niskíthe Prayer Camp. Protesters shared video on the camp’s Facebook page showing them...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln man gets 17 years behind bars for possession of machine gun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man was sentenced last week to over 17 years in prison for possessing a machine gun and using it in furtherance of drug trafficking and violent crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday that 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado will serve five years on supervised...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency trading scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 56-year-old man lost $350,000 in a cryptocurrency trading scam, Lincoln Police say. In December, an unknown caller told the victim to join a group chat on the messaging app Telegram for cryptocurrency trading. After making some trades, the man was asked to “up his...
LINCOLN, NE

