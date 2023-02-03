Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lincoln standoff suspect lied about having gun but did have 7 warrants, authorities say
UPDATE, 10:05 a.m. — A man is in custody following Wednesday morning’s standoff in Lincoln. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old David Barrett claimed to have a gun, but deputies never found a weapon. Holdrege Street was blocked for about 30 minutes, and people were asked...
klkntv.com
Thieves took $44,000 in equipment before dumping trailer, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are searching for the bandits who stole $44,000 worth of equipment from a trailer before discarding it. The theft happened on Jan. 26 at Inspirmedia Productions near 66th and O Streets. Security footage shows a Chevy truck driving over the MoPac Trail to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police searching for delivery vehicle stolen from Valentino’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are looking for a delivery vehicle that was stolen from a Lincoln Valentino’s on Tuesday. A manager at the restaurant near 70th and Van Dorn Streets reported the burglary around 6:50 a.m. Police say the restaurant’s safe had been found open and empty....
klkntv.com
Burglar slips into Dunkin’ in Lincoln, pries open safe and takes off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police say someone broke into a local doughnut shop and pried open its safe overnight. Lincoln Police officers were called to the Dunkin’ near 84th and O Streets early Wednesday morning. A manager told police that the backdoor was found ajar, and a safe...
klkntv.com
House, vehicles damaged by gunfire in northwest Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are investigating after several shots were fired in a northwest Lincoln neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Around 12:50 a.m., multiple people reported hearing one to eight shots fired outside of a home near Northwest 54th Street and West Knight Drive. Police say a window had...
klkntv.com
Rifle, suppressor and scope stolen from unlocked truck in north Lincoln, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are searching for a rifle and gun attachments after they were stolen from an unlocked truck in north Lincoln on Tuesday. Around 6:50 a.m., a 27-year-old man reported that a 6.5 caliber Grendel rifle, suppressor, scope and ammo had been stolen from his truck parked near 23rd Street and Cornhusker Highway.
klkntv.com
Woman’s van broken into at Lincoln gym after leaving purse on front seat, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says it’s investigating after a woman’s van was broken into while she was at a gym. Officers were called to Victress Gym near 14th Street and Yankee Hill Road on Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. The victim told them she...
klkntv.com
Seventh person arrested in killing of Fremont teen in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police have arrested their seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Tucker Dobberstein. The Council Bluffs Police Department says Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested in Louisiana. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department contacted authorities in Iowa on Feb. 2, informing them of the arrest.
klkntv.com
Teen caught after falling off stolen truck during getaway, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have made an arrest in a string of truck thefts early Monday morning. Around 5 a.m., a 45-year-old man woke up to the sound of his Chevy Silverado starting at his home near Southwest 9th Street and West Denton Road. Police say the...
klkntv.com
New location for Lincoln’s Special Victims Unit will help it enforce law and order
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Special Victims Unit of the Lincoln Police Department is moving to a new location. The unit relocated to the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center. Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird was at the center Tuesday to discuss the reasoning behind the transition. “This move enables our dedicated...
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
klkntv.com
Omaha man sentenced to over seven years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Omaha man was sentenced Friday to more than seven years in prison for the distribution of meth. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 27-year-old Juan Diaz-Diaz will serve three years on supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal...
klkntv.com
Five arrested on second day of protests against Lincoln housing development
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says five arrests were made Tuesday at a protest near Wilderness Park. It was the second straight day of demonstrations against a housing development opposed by the Niskíthe Prayer Camp. Protesters shared video on the camp’s Facebook page showing them...
klkntv.com
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department was investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6 and 7 a.m. This was in a neighborhood near South Folsom Street and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 photographer was told by officers that...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man ticketed after firing gun into apartment floor, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was cited Sunday after he accidentally fired a gun in his apartment, police say. Around 12:50 a.m., a caller reported hearing a “loud pop” at her apartment near 84th Street and Old Cheney Road. The caller said she also noticed...
klkntv.com
School bus involved in crash near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln Public Schools bus was involved in a crash while heading to Hill Elementary early Tuesday morning. The crash happened near 27th Street and Old Cheney Road around 7:50 a.m. A silver Honda at the scene had damage to the driver’s side. No...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets 17 years behind bars for possession of machine gun
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln man was sentenced last week to over 17 years in prison for possessing a machine gun and using it in furtherance of drug trafficking and violent crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Monday that 24-year-old Alejandro Alvarado will serve five years on supervised...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency trading scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 56-year-old man lost $350,000 in a cryptocurrency trading scam, Lincoln Police say. In December, an unknown caller told the victim to join a group chat on the messaging app Telegram for cryptocurrency trading. After making some trades, the man was asked to “up his...
klkntv.com
Inmate breaks staff member’s nose after attack at Lincoln prison, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center is recovering from a broken nose after being assaulted by an inmate. A spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says it happened Saturday afternoon, when the staff member was taking the inmate from the bathroom back to a holding cell.
