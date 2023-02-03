Read full article on original website
A Chinese Spy Balloon has Been Spotted Above the U.S. and Was Finally Shot Down Over the Coast of South CarolinaZack Love
Beijing Denies Balloon Flying Over US Territory is SpyingAnne SpollenBillings, MT
Jet Zooms By, Explosion and Smoke Follow Where Chinese Spy Balloon Was Spotted, Military Helicopters Rush to SceneEden ReportsBillings, MT
According to the Pentagon, the item seen above Billings was a Chinese surveillance balloon.Superb26Billings, MT
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBillings, MT
A Nugget of Love is Ready to be Adopted and She’s a Beaut!
Nugget is her name and being beautiful is her game. Nugget looking for her forever home. She came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) as a stray and is a bit shy. She seemed to gravitate towards women more so, and loves to be around her human for support. It seems she is standoffish just a bit, but with time and patience she will gain confidence and become your best friend. Her fur is as soft as it looks too! What a beauty.
Yelp Says These Are The Three BEST Restaurants in Billings, MT
Yelp announced their Top 100 BEST places to eat in the entire United States recently, and it caught my eye that not ONE Montana restaurant was included! This must be rigged somehow. In Billings alone, we have food so good that you'll wanna "Slap Yo Mama!". Since Yelp doesn't think...
Renting A Game Machine? Billings Library Now Has Nintendo Switch!
Back in the day in Miles City, I remember going to Movie Gallery and being the coolest kid (more like lame, but I felt cool) by getting the chance to rent the Sega Dreamcast. These days, kids don't get to experience the moment of bringing home a game console you just rented to enjoy... or do they?
Ok, Sometimes This Radio Host is Guilty of Being “That Guy” in Billings
I follow a couple of groups on Facebook where drivers take time out of their busy lives to criticize other drivers who are usually not as good at driving as the person who's giving the review. And it was several years ago that I learned that not using your turn...
How Cat Country 102.9 in Billings Has Helped Grieving People
To most folks, there's at least one song that really matters to them. I was chatting with a listener who's going to see Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss at Alberta Bair. She told me that they each do a song that makes her cry. And I understand that. Shortly before...
[LISTEN] Breakfast Flakes Back Together With Country Star Mattea
So, we got to talk to Kathy Mattea this morning. We had both met her when she was the opening act for Vince Gill back in about '94 or '95. That was when Paul and I emceed quite a few concerts while wearing tuxedos. She's quite the lady. She's touring...
Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix
This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
These 10 Billings Comments On Super Bowl Will Make You Laugh
An interesting thought landed at my desk yesterday, and I figured it would be best to ask YOU, our listeners, and see what you had to say!. Should Billings Have The Day After The Super Bowl Off?. If you ask me, yes. Why? Half of the people showing up to...
What The Chinese Spy Balloon Saw Over Billings, Hypothetically of Course
Montana rarely seems to make national headlines, except when weird stuff happens or when the MSM is talking about the TV series Yellowstone. Remember the Unabomber? Freemen? Church Universal Triumphant? All of those were fairly bonkers news stories that became headlines on networks and newspapers around the nation. We made...
What Do the Men of Billings do for Self Care? We Asked, You Delivered.
Last week I asked Michael if he’d be willing to improve his self-care routine while live on air. I bought an LED ION activated light that is supposed to get rid of wrinkles and improve skin’s glow. Michael was very much a skeptic. I immediately saw his wrinkles disappear... But some men do not care about wrinkles like women do. Self-care is much more than skin deep.
Montana, Can We Work on Cleaning This Infested Roadway Near Billings?
So what is the dirtiest, most garbage-infested road that you pass every day?. I got to tell ya, Highway 87 heading to Roundup has to be one of the worst. I travel on that road all the time and every day it gets worse. Not just small garbage either; we're talking huge pieces of plastic, paper, and cardboard litter that highway.
More Loud Booms Heard Around Billings. What Are They?
Scrolling local Billings Community social media pages today (2/6), I came across yet another post about mysterious loud booms. This time, it happened on Sunday night (2/5) around 10 pm and was reportedly heard by many residents in Midtown Billings, all the way to Blue Creek, according to commenters. I'm...
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana
Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
