Billings, MT

A Nugget of Love is Ready to be Adopted and She’s a Beaut!

Nugget is her name and being beautiful is her game. Nugget looking for her forever home. She came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter) as a stray and is a bit shy. She seemed to gravitate towards women more so, and loves to be around her human for support. It seems she is standoffish just a bit, but with time and patience she will gain confidence and become your best friend. Her fur is as soft as it looks too! What a beauty.
BILLINGS, MT
Help Settle this Huge Food Debate We had on the Morning Mix

This weird food combo caused some ruckus in our office today atop the Double tree Hotel in downtown Billings. Michael says that he was served chili with cinnamon (he pronounces it as thinnamon) rolls as a child while growing up in Iowa. The Smithsonian reported that this food combo has been served in midwestern areas including Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas and Montana.
BILLINGS, MT
What Do the Men of Billings do for Self Care? We Asked, You Delivered.

Last week I asked Michael if he’d be willing to improve his self-care routine while live on air. I bought an LED ION activated light that is supposed to get rid of wrinkles and improve skin’s glow. Michael was very much a skeptic. I immediately saw his wrinkles disappear... But some men do not care about wrinkles like women do. Self-care is much more than skin deep.
BILLINGS, MT
Expect to See More Blackhawk Helicopters Over Billings, Montana

Why are Blackhawk helicopters flying over Billings, Montana? What is going on? That's what some were asking Friday night (especially in the wake of THIS news). Our friends in Billings will be happy to hear that you can expect to see Blackhawk helicopters a lot more often in the skies above Billings- and not just Blackhawks. (Some people were freaking out on Friday in the wake of the big China spy balloon that was hovering over Billings earlier in the week)
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana.

