ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

PG&E customers can apply for $4,000 rebate for buying pre-owned electric vehicles

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNUUO_0kaoPt7x00

OAKLAND, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced the launch of their Pre-Owned Electric Vehicle Rebate Program that will give qualified customers up to $4,000 to purchase or lease a pre-owned electric vehicle.

PG&E electric customers may qualify to receive a $1,000 or $4,000 rebate, based on household income . Those interested can submit an application, here .

“This new rebate program addresses the continued growth of the pre-owned EV market with a focus on making EVs more affordable for all customers throughout our service area. Affordability can be a barrier to EV adoption, and this program will help offset costs for our customers who want to explore pre-owned EV ownership,” said Aaron August, PG&E Vice President, Utility Partnerships and Innovation.

The program's goal is to give $78 million to promote the adoption of EVs and make EV ownership more affordable.

The post PG&E customers can apply for $4,000 rebate for buying pre-owned electric vehicles appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Injuries Reported in Big Rig Crash on Westbound I-80 in Oakland

The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash involving a big rig on I-80 in the Oakland area. The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80 at the Maritime Street offramp in Oakland. The collision involved three vehicles described as a silver Nissan Altima, a white Ford Fiesta, and a big rig.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Out of control Tesla slams into San Ramon home

SAN RAMON -- As a driver pulled into his San Ramon garage Monday night, his Tesla unexpectedly accelerated, slamming through a wall and damaging the home's kitchen.Fortunately, there were no injuries.A neighbor told KPIX he was standing in the front yard as his friend was pulling into the garage Monday evening in  the 2000 Block of Poinsettia St.Then something went wrong as his friend struggled to control the vehicle."The car just kept going by itself and just hit the wall and went into the home," he said. "It took the kitchen island out. The refrigerator out."The weight of the collapsed wall halted the car's forward progress. But the wheels kept spinning until the stunned driver got the car to turn off.The driver told his friend the car's self-driving mode was not in use.Fire and police were summoned to the scene and the crash remains under investigation.
SAN RAMON, CA
Silicon Valley

Single-family home sells in Oakland for $1.9 million

The spacious historic property located in the 1100 block of Trestle Glen Road in Oakland was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,920,000 purchase price works out to $773 per square foot. The house built in 1926 has an interior space of 2,485 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 4,740-square-foot lot.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco sued over military equipment purchases

SAN FRANCISCO - The city of San Francisco is getting sued over the purchases of military equipment by police. The American Friends Service Committee filed the suit, alleging the city has has refused to release data on their procurements, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Former Assemblyman David Chiu wrote...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

State rejects Oakland’s housing plan, asks for revisions

Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Suspended, Revoked Nonprofits Could Lose City Contracts Under New Policy

San Francisco officials announced a new policy Tuesday that puts more than 100 nonprofits with roughly $300 million worth of city contracts at risk of being barred from doing business with the city unless they come into compliance with state regulations. In January, The Standard reported that San Francisco doled...
STANDARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland mayor: Talks between city, A's over Howard Terminal ballpark 'looking good'

OAKLAND -- Talks have resumed between the city of Oakland and the Oakland A's for a new ballpark at the Charles P. Howard Terminal, Mayor Sheng Thao said at the end of the annual mayor's economic forecast Tuesday morning. Thao was joined at the meeting by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and two economic forecasters, Ken Rosen of University of California of Berkeley and Baie Netzer of Bank of America. Both Rosen and Bank of America are predicting a mild recession this year following interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The central bank has raised rates to lower...
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

Soon This San Francisco Gourmet Burger Restaurant Will Open in Marin County

Roam Burgers, a San Francisco favorite for grass-fed beef patties and french fries topped with shaved truffles, founded on Fillmore Street, is headed to Marin County. The Bay Area business will open its newest location in the Corte Madera Town Center, a homecoming of sorts for owner Joshua Spiegelman. The fall 2023 opening will deepen his roots in the North Bay — the entrepreneur spent his childhood in Mill Valley and attended Redwood High School in Larkspur. “I grew up in Marin,” Spiegelman says. “So this means a lot to me.”
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fentanyl-plagued San Francisco bracing for new street drugs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As San Francisco public health officials struggle to stem the tide of fentanyl, a new wave of deadly synthetic opioids is flooding into street drug scenes on the East Coast and Midwest. New street drugs, including Tranq and ISO, are infiltrating illegal drug markets. San Francisco leaders say it’s likely only […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy