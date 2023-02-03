ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9to5Mac

Acronis combines antivirus protection with easy backup in an all-in-one solution

By Sponsored Post
9to5Mac
9to5Mac
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyjfz_0kaoPrMV00

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office for macOS offers complete protection for your digital life by combining antivirus capabilities with the ability to easily recover your backup data in an all-in-one solution (including an iOS app to manage backups). From coffee spills to hard disks failing and cyberthreat attacks, these apps have you covered.

Acronis users can take advantage of this combination of cybersecurity and data backup to safeguard their workloads while streamlining their protection efforts.

The Acronis solution includes efficient all-in-one protection, and easy-to-use backup on both iOS and macOS, along with security from the latest threats on your Mac. From TrustPilot:

“I use Acronis for my home office environment, but it’s always felt like the industrial strength products I encounter in my corporate IT job. I use both local and cloud backup options, and together, they provide the security of a complete data recovery capability. The ransomware protection is a reassuring and particularly critical feature these days.”

Advanced cybersecurity combined with quick backup and recovery in an all-in-one product

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41U74j_0kaoPrMV00

With its advanced cybersecurity protection, users can protect the latest malware from damaging their data, apps or system:

  • Block attacks in real-time — before threats like ransomware can cause damage — thanks to advanced anti-malware technologies powered by artificial intelligence.
  • Find any hidden threats that may be lurking on your system with flexible antivirus scans.

Not only that, but Acronis also offers quick backup and recovery options:

  • Back up what you want, where you want (locally or to the Acronis cloud).
  • Quickly restore your entire system to the same, or new, hardware with just a few clicks.
  • Create direct cloud-to-cloud backups of your Microsoft 365 account, including Outlook mailboxes and OneDrive.

Wrap up

Formerly known as Acronis True Image, Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office offers three different subscriptions:

  • Essentials, starting at $49.99/yearly;
  • Advanced, starting at $54.99/yearly;
  • Premium, starting at $124.99/yearly.

Learn more about the plans’ differences here. You can also follow Acronis for the latest macOS app updates via Twitter and Facebook.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work Podcast: Microsoft Policies are just IT Policies

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac

Microsoft Authenticator app for Apple Watch discontinued; here are the best alternatives

As previously announced, Microsoft has dropped support for the Microsoft Authenticator app on Apple Watch. The company blamed this decision on watchOS being “incompatible with Authenticator security features.” There are a couple of other options for Apple Watch users, though…. Microsoft announced its plans to discontinue the Authenticator...
9to5Mac

Chat AI tech will eventually make Siri smarter, but not anytime soon [Opinion]

Chat AI tech is without a doubt the most exciting thing to have happened in the world of technology for quite some time – providing answers to questions, writing essays, generating working code, or even passing an MBA exam through a conversational UI. Microsoft announced that a version of...
9to5Mac

‘Dockhunt’ site lets you share your macOS dock and discover apps

A new website has popped up that’s focused on sharing your macOS dock and getting inspiration from others. Called Dockhunt, it’s basically a social network, but for showing off the apps that you keep in your Mac’s dock. The goal is to help you discover new apps and also “see who else has docked the apps you use.”
9to5Mac

Under-screen Face ID patent describes what could be a next-generation Dynamic Island

An Apple patent granted today appears to describe a new approach to under-screen Face ID, which could also allow the company to embed additional sensors into an iPhone display. The patent seemingly describes an evolution of the Dynamic Island approach, but applied in a more flexible way …. Background. Apple’s...
9to5Mac

RapidWeaver Classic website builder updated to version 9 with multiple fixes

RapidWeaver is a well-known website builder app for Mac. Last year the company behind the tool rebranded it to RapidWeaver Classic, as there’s a new app with even more features on the way called RapidWeaver Elements. While the new app has not been released, RapidWeaver Classic has now been updated to version 9.0 with multiple fixes for current users.
9to5Mac

Sonos Era 100 and 300 high-end speakers to compete with HomePod 2, new ‘Move’ in the works

Last summer we got a sneak peek at the new high-end speakers that Sonos has in the works. Now it’s surfaced that the upcoming premium products will be called the Era 100 and 300, set to compete with Apple’s HomePod 2. Further, a second-gen portable Sonos Move is in the pipeline and another release is coming that will be in a “brand new category.”
9to5Mac

Microsoft is finally working on a version of Skype for Apple Silicon Macs

Apple announced the transition from Intel-based Macs to its own Apple Silicon chips almost three years ago, but there are still some apps that haven’t been updated to take full advantage of the M1 and M2 chips. Luckily, another app will soon join the updated list, as Microsoft is finally working on a version of Skype for Apple Silicon Macs.
9to5Mac

Apple rolls out revamped website design with new dropdown navigation menus

Apple is rolling out a notable change to the design of its website, focused on making it easier to navigate through different product categories. Now, when you mouse over items in Apple’s top menu bar, you’ll see new dropdown menus with quick links to more details on that category of products…
9to5Mac

TikTok algorithm could be shared with US, as company fights growing bans

The infamous TikTok algorithm, which has been accused of taking users into dangerous rabbit holes, could be shared with US officials, says the company. TikTok owner ByteDance is hoping that the offer of transparency will fend off further bans of the Chinese video sharing app. Not everyone is convinced that...
9to5Mac

Halide adds ’Neural Telephoto’ to give enhanced zoom for non-Pro iPhone users

The popular camera app Halide introduced support for the new virtual 2x zoom for the iPhone 14 Pro last year. Now with its first update of 2023, Halide is rolling out a new feature called “Neural Telephoto,” which enhances zoomed photos for non-Pro iPhone users. Halide’s Neural Telephoto...
9to5Mac

Apple rolling out Apple TV and HomePod software updates with bug fixes

A new firmware update is rolling out for Apple TV and HomePod users. Following the release of tvOS 16.3 last month, Apple is now rolling out tvOS 16.3.1 to HomePod and Apple TV users with “general performance and stability improvements.”. Apple has not published in-depth release notes for tvOS...
9to5Mac

9to5Mac

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Apple news, rumors reviews and opinion on the latest products from Cupertino. We also cover Apple's ecosystem, partners, competitors and everything in between.

 http://925.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy