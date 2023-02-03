ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Intel, Honda look to allay concerns at DDC Luncheon

DAYTON, Ohio — Leaders from Intel and Honda shared more about their plans for Ohio at the annual Dayton Development Coalition meeting on Wednesday, with about 500 people attending the sold-out event at the Carillon Historical Park’s Winsupply Center of Leadership in Dayton. What You Need To Know.
DAYTON, OH
Bay News 9

‘Concerted’ to pay volunteers in concert, event tickets

CINCINNATI — There’s now a new way you can go see your favorite singer or band for free. A Cincinnati woman started a nonprofit that pays you in concert tickets. Sarah Murray knows there’s always a need at blood donation centers, so she volunteered to give, but what she didn’t know is doing volunteering would help her in more ways than one.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy