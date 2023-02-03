Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Suspect tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection
STOCKTON — A brazen act of vandalism was caught on camera.Stopped at an intersection, a suspect got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside. Cell phone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.Cello Arcia was in the passenger seat of the car targeted. His mom was the driver, and both watched the suspect's bizarre behavior."Honestly, at first I was kind of terrified," Arcia said. "What was going through your head,...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora Leaders Were Concerned About Rumors Of Fence Around Courthouse
Sonora, CA — With the historic downtown Sonora courthouse no longer currently being used, there have been rumblings that Tuolumne County was planning to put a chain link fence around it to prevent future break-ins. It was a topic that was brought up at Monday evening’s Sonora City Council...
'Shots were meant to kill' | Closing arguments begin in death of Stockton fire captain
STOCKTON, Calif. — Powerful words were delivered inside the San Joaquin County Superior Courthouse in Downtown Stockton during closing arguments in the murder trial of Robert Somerville. Before a jury, San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Elton Grau dramatically pounded his fist five times to emphasize the number of...
Investigation of dog tased to death by Lodi police heads to District Attorney
LODI, Calif. — The investigation surrounding a dog tased to death by a Lodi police officer is making its way to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office to see if charges are warranted. On Monday, Lodi Police Department announced that the investigation into the death of three-year-old husky...
3 Stockton residents accused of breaking into, stealing from Vacaville BevMo!
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Three Stockton residents were arrested by Fairfield and Vacaville police after allegedly robbing a BevMo! store early Monday morning. The Vacaville Police Department says Juan Coy, 30; Christian Krammer, 19; and a 16-year-old were arrested after they responded to a BevMo! store for a glass break alarm.
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Man Found With Guns In Vehicle Arrested
Amador County, CA – Shotgun shells scattered on the floor of a suspicious vehicle, leading to the discovery of a couple of firearms and the subsequent arrest of an Amador County man. A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 26 and Joyce Road in Pioneer recently...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road
On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Man killed in Modesto hit-and-run
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police officers are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived on Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue after getting reports of a person being hit by a car that later drove away from the scene.
Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California
MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
Crash in El Dorado County leads to nearly 2-hour rescue
(KTXL) — A crash that trapped two people inside a truck in El Dorado County prompted a response from several first responders. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 a truck crashed into a large oak tree on Bucks Bar Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters brought six […]
KCRA.com
More than 150 years later the hunt for gold is still on in NorCal. Winter storms bring a new fever
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The recent heavy rains in the Sacramento Valley created flooding in many of the streams and rivers. It also pushed gold from the mountains down into the valley, leading to a bit of a gold rush. Nestled along the south fork of the American River is...
KCRA.com
Here are places in Northern California where you can learn to pan for gold
Northern California has a long history of people searching for gold. The first gold was found in the area of Coloma in 1848, and today, miners are still looking. Experts say the 49ers only recovered 15% of California’s available gold. Though most of the other 85% is deep under the Earth’s surface there is still gold to be found. There are also plenty of places where those eager to search for gold can learn the proper techniques.
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wine giant E. & J. Gallo fined after wastewater discharged into California river
A California water agency has ordered Modesto-based wine giant E. & J. Gallo Winery to pay $378,668 in fines for discharging irrigation and waste water into the Merced River. According to a news release from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, the Aug. 9, 2021 discharge included more than 90,000 gallons of wastewater mixed with irrigation well water from a Livingston wine-making facility.
Reports of Treatment Center Shutdown Disturb Modesto’s Mayor
Like many of the city’s residents, Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen was caught by surprise when she read that the county’s “Genesis” drug treatment center was closing down. The center is located in Modesto. “All I know is what I read in the paper and the math...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson
On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
Family hires attorney, police turn evidence over to DA in Lodi tasing death of dog "Enzo"
LODI -- Lodi police said Monday that they have wrapped up their investigation into the police killing of a pet husky that was loose and "aggressive" in a neighborhood two weeks ago. The dog's owners, Anna Marquez and Aline Galeno, told CBS13 the department's account of the dog being aggressive is wrong and not backed up with evidence. They hired an animal rights attorney Monday to represent them as more than $25,000 has been donated online to fund what they say will be a legal pursuit of justice for their dog, Enzo.A video captured by a neighbor shows the moment a...
mymotherlode.com
One of Two Arrested At Sonora Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally Enters Guilty Plea
Sonora, CA – One of two suspects, entered a guilty plea after being arrested following a fight during the “Freedom Rally” against COVID vaccine mandates in Sonora in August of 2021. Tuolumne County District Attorney Casandra Jenecke updated Clarke Broadcasting on their cases, including the other suspect’s...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcycle Crash on Wilson Way and Belvedere Avenue in Stockton
Officials in Stockton reported a motorcycle accident on Belvedere Avenue on the afternoon of Saturday, February 4, 2023. The car versus motorcycle crash occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. at North Wilson Way and Belvedere Avenue in the Stockton area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Accident...
Pedestrian dies in early-morning hit-and-run in Modesto
(KTXL) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. – Video above: Fire damages decades old Arden-Arcade restaurant At 6:53 a.m., officers responded to Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue and found Ronald Swindle, 68, of Modesto dead at the scene. Swindle […]
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 2