ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Suspect tags car with Sharpie at Stockton intersection

STOCKTON — A brazen act of vandalism was caught on camera.Stopped at an intersection, a suspect got out of their car and boldly began tagging the hood of the vehicle behind them with the driver and passenger still inside. Cell phone video recorded the response from the victim's vehicle as the suspect took out a Sharpie and started writing degrading curse words on their car.Cello Arcia was in the passenger seat of the car targeted. His mom was the driver, and both watched the suspect's bizarre behavior."Honestly, at first I was kind of terrified," Arcia said. "What was going through your head,...
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora Leaders Were Concerned About Rumors Of Fence Around Courthouse

Sonora, CA — With the historic downtown Sonora courthouse no longer currently being used, there have been rumblings that Tuolumne County was planning to put a chain link fence around it to prevent future break-ins. It was a topic that was brought up at Monday evening’s Sonora City Council...
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Amador County Man Found With Guns In Vehicle Arrested

Amador County, CA – Shotgun shells scattered on the floor of a suspicious vehicle, leading to the discovery of a couple of firearms and the subsequent arrest of an Amador County man. A sheriff’s deputy was patrolling in the area of Highway 26 and Joyce Road in Pioneer recently...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road

On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Modesto hit-and-run

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police officers are investigating after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived on Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue after getting reports of a person being hit by a car that later drove away from the scene.
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California

MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Crash in El Dorado County leads to nearly 2-hour rescue

(KTXL) — A crash that trapped two people inside a truck in El Dorado County prompted a response from several first responders. The El Dorado County Fire Protection District said around 6:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 a truck crashed into a large oak tree on Bucks Bar Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Firefighters brought six […]
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Here are places in Northern California where you can learn to pan for gold

Northern California has a long history of people searching for gold. The first gold was found in the area of Coloma in 1848, and today, miners are still looking. Experts say the 49ers only recovered 15% of California’s available gold. Though most of the other 85% is deep under the Earth’s surface there is still gold to be found. There are also plenty of places where those eager to search for gold can learn the proper techniques.
CALIFORNIA STATE
news3lv.com

#WeatherAuthority: Sierra snowpack deepest in nearly 30 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Sierra Nevada snowpack makes up nearly 33% of California's water supply and is currently at its highest level since 1995. The good news is that the drought could be coming to an end, but there are also concerns that the spring months may get too warm too quickly resulting in a rapid runoff, or a few warm spring storms could melt it too early and trigger major flooding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Wine giant E. & J. Gallo fined after wastewater discharged into California river

A California water agency has ordered Modesto-based wine giant E. & J. Gallo Winery to pay $378,668 in fines for discharging irrigation and waste water into the Merced River. According to a news release from the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board, the Aug. 9, 2021 discharge included more than 90,000 gallons of wastewater mixed with irrigation well water from a Livingston wine-making facility.
LIVINGSTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Car Accident on State Route 88 in Jackson

On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fatal head-on collision occurred on SR-88 in Jackson. According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash took place on State Route 88 in the vicinity of Ousby Road at approximately 2:00 p.m. Details on the Head-On Collision on SR-88 in Jackson. A preliminary report...
JACKSON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Family hires attorney, police turn evidence over to DA in Lodi tasing death of dog "Enzo"

LODI -- Lodi police said Monday that they have wrapped up their investigation into the police killing of a pet husky that was loose and "aggressive" in a neighborhood two weeks ago. The dog's owners, Anna Marquez and Aline Galeno, told CBS13 the department's account of the dog being aggressive is wrong and not backed up with evidence. They hired an animal rights attorney Monday to represent them as more than $25,000 has been donated online to fund what they say will be a legal pursuit of justice for their dog, Enzo.A video captured by a neighbor shows the moment a...
LODI, CA
mymotherlode.com

One of Two Arrested At Sonora Anti-Vaccine Mandate Rally Enters Guilty Plea

Sonora, CA – One of two suspects, entered a guilty plea after being arrested following a fight during the “Freedom Rally” against COVID vaccine mandates in Sonora in August of 2021. Tuolumne County District Attorney Casandra Jenecke updated Clarke Broadcasting on their cases, including the other suspect’s...
SONORA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash on Wilson Way and Belvedere Avenue in Stockton

Officials in Stockton reported a motorcycle accident on Belvedere Avenue on the afternoon of Saturday, February 4, 2023. The car versus motorcycle crash occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. at North Wilson Way and Belvedere Avenue in the Stockton area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Accident...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian dies in early-morning hit-and-run in Modesto

(KTXL) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. – Video above: Fire damages decades old Arden-Arcade restaurant At 6:53 a.m., officers responded to Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue and found Ronald Swindle, 68, of Modesto dead at the scene. Swindle […]
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy