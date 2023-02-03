WTF! Aren’t there more important things to focus on than a handful of people trying to survive by driving a clunker to an actual job that doesn’t pay enough to afford the payment on a later model car they would much rather be driving. How about shutting the F up and moving along while people do the best they can to scrape by!
Emissions test should be free unless you fail. The test should also only be for vehicles from decades past. No need for a car manufactured in 2000’s to submit to this test. Another joke of a way to rip off the public. Good for these people to evade this joke of a test.
So how about you report on the number of historically tagged cars involved in or causing accidents rather than some BS safety concern? do so real journalism instead of some generic claim. Quite possibly you get funds from advertising car sales so you have an agenda to close a loophole on affordable cars.....
Comments / 46