ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 46

John Coleman
5d ago

WTF! Aren’t there more important things to focus on than a handful of people trying to survive by driving a clunker to an actual job that doesn’t pay enough to afford the payment on a later model car they would much rather be driving. How about shutting the F up and moving along while people do the best they can to scrape by!

Reply(10)
37
Pubes The Grey
5d ago

Emissions test should be free unless you fail. The test should also only be for vehicles from decades past. No need for a car manufactured in 2000’s to submit to this test. Another joke of a way to rip off the public. Good for these people to evade this joke of a test.

Reply(3)
14
pat murphy
5d ago

So how about you report on the number of historically tagged cars involved in or causing accidents rather than some BS safety concern? do so real journalism instead of some generic claim. Quite possibly you get funds from advertising car sales so you have an agenda to close a loophole on affordable cars.....

Reply
11
Related
WUSA9

Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
MARYLAND STATE
Ash Jurberg

This writer from Maryland is giving away millions

In order to spread more good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman born and raised in Maryland and the good he is doing for the community.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

‘Bait and switch?’ New bills aim to make Md. gas station signs more transparent

A hearing will be held in the Maryland Senate Thursday on a bill that’s meant to make sure consumers pay for gasoline at the rate shown on signs towering over gas stations. Marylanders may have found that the price of gasoline listed outside is cheaper than what they actually pay at the pump, that’s because the state requires gas stations to post the lowest price of regular gas.
MARYLAND STATE
metro-magazine.com

TRC Expands into Maryland

The Routing Company (TRC) announced it has signed a contract with the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation (AA OOT) to provide on-demand transportation. The six-month, three-vehicle pilot is anticipated to launch in early spring 2023, according to TRC's news release. With this service partnership, AA OOT becomes the first...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Parents Magazine

Maryland Considering 4-Day Workweek—A Huge Win for Parents

Over the course of the last few years and amidst a global pandemic, so much has changed for families, including remote work. But one thing that forever remains constant for parents—there's just never enough time. Working the traditional 9-to-5 job with children in school or daycare leaves precious little...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Gun rights, safety advocates face off as Maryland lawmakers consider proposed gun bills

BALTIMORE - Hundreds of people gathered in Annapolis Tuesday to voice their opinion on two bills that would limit where people are able to carry guns in Maryland.Some lawmakers are pushing to pass SB 1 and SB 118 after a controversial U.S. Supreme Court decision that could make it easier for some people to get a conceal carry permit for a gun.SB 1 wants to prohibit people from carrying a firearm within 100 feet of any public place, like schools, restaurants, or even a public park. But it's not sitting well with some gun owners who tell WJZ those limits are...
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 0.3-Mile Trail In Maryland That Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Ruins

We love a good ruins hike in Maryland. While some abandoned hikes in the Old Line State are more well known than others, the following hidden spot may be new to you. The best part is that this abandoned trek is less than a mile in length. In fact, it’s less than a half-mile in length! Read on, and add this easy, historic hike to your Maryland bucket list.
MARYLAND STATE
ubaltlawreview.com

Marijuana Expungement in Maryland: Ready for Reform?

Maryland recently voted to legalize recreational cannabis after decades of political activism on the issue.[1] However, legalization alone is not enough to fix the damage decades of racist cannabis enforcement imposed on Black Marylanders.[2] An expungement provision in Maryland’s House Bill 837 (HB 837) seeks to recognize the unequal history of marijuana enforcement.[3] The new law legalizes possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for Marylanders over twenty-one, and automatically expunges all criminal marijuana possession records.[4] How does HB 837 compare with Maryland’s prior expungement reform efforts? Could automatic marijuana possession expungements help ameliorate decades of racist marijuana enforcement as we enter the era of legalization? Maryland’s historically conservative view towards expungement reform indicates that while HB 837 represents a positive development, expungement is a necessary but insufficient tool for social equality and requires significant reformation before it can truly benefit Marylanders with criminal records.[5]
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in MoCo

A Powerball ticket sold at Gourmet Beer & Wine at 11530 Rockville Pike in Rockville was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in the state of Maryland for the February 6 drawing. The top prize of $754.6 million was won by a person in the state of Washington. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Unique Restaurant In Maryland That Offers Free Bacon With Orders

Is there anything better than bacon? Well, yes… FREE bacon! And who would possibly give away free bacon? Why, the following restaurant in Maryland. Read on for the delectable details, and bring a meaty appetite…. Learn more about Iron Rooster, including the different menus at each location, hours, and...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Mothers pushing for stricter gun laws to testify in front of Maryland lawmakers

BALTIMORE - A group of mothers pushing for gun reform in Maryland will testify in front of state lawmakers on Tuesday, which is consider "Gun Safety Day" in Annapolis.The "Gun Safety Act," also known as SB 8, would make it harder for people in Maryland to carry concealed weapons.Last week, a gun safety advocate group called "Moms Demand Action" held a rally in Annapolis to push for stricter gun laws. Governor Wes Moore and other state officials attended.The Senate hearing also comes on the last day of Gun Violence Survivors Week.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

More details emerge on Md. governor’s paid gap year plan

Public service was a talking point when he was a candidate — now Maryland governor Wes Moore’s plan to create a service year program for high school graduates is starting to take shape in Annapolis. The day after Moore’s first State of the State speech, House Bill 546...
MARYLAND STATE
Courthouse News Service

Stepdad can’t be convicted as ‘parent’ in Maryland

BALTIMORE — A Maryland appellate court reversed a trial court’s determination that the stepfather of a minor child he was convicted of sexually abusing was a “parent” under Maryland law, as he was not biologically related to her nor an adoptive parent, which is required under the Maryland criminal code. The stepfather is still charged with several sex offenses, and the case is remanded for sentencing.
MARYLAND STATE
Travel Maven

This Sushi has Been Named the Best in Maryland

Sushi may have originated as an inexpensive fast food in Asia, but today, its regarded as a beloved delicacy that's enjoyed throughout the United States. In Maryland, there are hundreds of options if you're craving this staple rice dish from all-you-can-eat buffets to upscale options like omakase but only one sushi restaurant has caught the eye of the online media publication known as Eat This, Not That.
MARYLAND STATE
OnlyInYourState

It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Maryland’s Eastern Shore Without Stopping At The Iron Horse Coffee House & Eatery

If you’re ever driving through the eastern shore region, keep the following eatery in mind. This must-stop restaurant in Maryland serves up some of the freshest food items in the state, including unique sandwiches, salads, tacos, and more. This café and eatery is tiny but mighty, with flavor combinations that could beat out most other restaurants. This place is always worth the drive, so read on for the details, and enjoy every last bite.
WILLARDS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy