CNBC
Google veteran of 18 years leaving to start A.I. company with ex-Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor
Longtime Google exec Clay Bavor said he's leaving to start an artificial intelligence company with former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor. "We’re excited to build a new company to apply AI to solve some of the most important problems in business," Bavor wrote in a LinkedIn post. “We share an...
CNBC
All you need to know about ChatGPT, the A.I. chatbot that's got the world talking and tech giants clashing
Schools, corporate boardrooms and social media are abuzz with talk about ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot developed by AI startup OpenAI. The tool is capable of taking written inputs from users and producing human-like responses — from poetry in the style of William Shakespeare to advice on what to do for a child's birthday party.
CNBC
Billionaire Tesla bull Ron Baron says Musk promised him multiples on his $100 million Twitter investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he'd make "two to three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management. CEO Elon Musk...
CNBC
3 ways to make money off things you already own—one of them brings in up to $39,000 a month
Not all side hustles require an artistic eye or MBA. For some, all you need is a backyard. More than ever before, today's lucrative side hustles focus less on blue-collar work and delivery jobs, and more on the idea that you can make money off skills you already have and things you already own.
Elon Musk Addresses Health Concerns
The Tesla CEO acknowledges that the last three months 'were extremely tough' as he took over Twitter.
CNBC
This college dropout sold his first company for six figures at 21. Here's his recipe for success
When Kevin Kim dropped out of college at 21 to become an entrepreneur, it seemed like a huge gamble. "My mum cried a little," Kim, now 33, said with a laugh. But his confidence was not unfounded. Kim had just sold his first company — which he started when he was just 18 — for "six figures."
CNBC
CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Media Alert: Disney CEO Bob Iger to Speak with CNBC’s David Faber on “Squawk on the Street” Tomorrow, February 9 at 9AM ET
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" In a CNBC exclusive interview, Anchor David Faber will speak with Disney CEO Bob Iger on "Squawk on the Street" tomorrow, Thursday, February 9 at 9AM ET for his first interview since returning to Disney as CEO. Interview topics will include Disney's fourth quarter results, Bob Iger's thoughts on returning as CEO, upcoming proxy fight with Nelson Peltz and more.
CNBC
Twitter was down for about 90 minutes Wednesday, telling users they'd hit their daily limit on posts
Twitter stopped working for many users on Wednesday, forcing them to use the scheduled tweets function if they wanted to post updates. Users received a message saying, "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets." Live updates were down for about 90 minutes and started showing up again after...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
CNBC
A neuroscientist shares the 4 ‘highly coveted’ skills that set introverts apart: ‘Their brains work differently’
Being the most talkative person in the room may be a good way to get people's attention, but it doesn't necessarily mean you have the best ideas. As a neuroscientist, I've worked with large companies like Google and Deloitte on how to attract and retain top talent, and I've found that employers tend to favor extroverts.
