IGN

Nintendo Direct to Take Place Tomorrow

It's that time of year again folks. We've got a Nintendo Direct on the way, taking place tomorrow, February 8. Confirmed in a tweet from Nintendo of America (below), the Direct will take place at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (so 8am on February 9 AEST) and can be viewed on Nintendo's website and its YouTube channels.
IGN

FAST X - Official Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer

Take a look back at Fast & Furious ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
IGN

Dark and Darker Beginner's Guide

Dark and Darker is a brutal dungeon-crawler, and it’s quite normal to be defeated on your first run. That said, understanding the game’s objective and combat system will significantly increase your chances of success. This Dark and Darker beginner’s guide will explain every essential bit of information to get started.
IGN

Pikmin 4 Gets Reveal Trailer and Release Date

Last year, after seven years of fuzzy, half-baked mentions of the game in intervies and sundry, we finally got the for realsies announcement of Pikmin 4. However, thus far we've only had the most teasing glimpse of what the little plant friends' new game would look like...until now. Today's Nintendo...
IGN

Lovely Wishes Timed Research and Which Pokemon Go Path to Take

The Lovely Wishes Timed Research tasks have arrived in Pokemon Go as part of the Valentine's Day 2023 event. These include branching paths for different tasks that provide different rewards upon completion; but which one is the best path to take?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the...
IGN

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Cost $70

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will officially be the first Nintendo Switch exclusive to retail for $70, moving up from the previous standard of $60. The title was listed on the Nintendo eShop at the price after today's Nintendo Direct, which also revealed some Tears of the Kingdom gameplay footage.
IGN

A New Professor Layton Game Is Coming to Nintendo Switch

A familiar top hat made an appearance during today's Nintendo Direct, as a new teaser revealed that Professor Layton would be coming to the Switch in a new game called Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. No release date was given, and as the teaser contained no gameplay...
IGN

Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia Sequels Are in the Works

It looks like Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, and Zootopia 2 are officially in the works. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the news during today's Q1 earnings call, though didn't offer any additional details, adding that they'll have more to share about those productions "soon." He called the franchise investment an example of how they "are leaning into our unrivaled brands.”
IGN

Metroid Prime: Switch Remaster Getting Shadow Drop on Nintendo eShop

After years of rumors, Metroid Prime is finally getting a remaster on Nintendo Switch, and it's out on eShop today. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the remaster will feature new twin stick controls among other enhancements. A physical release was also announced, with a release date planned at a future date.
IGN

Sony's Old Mascot Lives With Xbox Now

After Microsoft’s shopping spree of studio acquisitions over the last few years, there’s a long list of video game licenses that are now technically first-party Xbox properties – but possibly the weirdest is that PlayStation’s biggest competitor is now the home of its original mascot, Crash Bandicoot.
IGN

The Best Spider-Man Action Figures

Spider-Man is one of those characters that's loved by kids and adults. Whether you grew up enjoying the comics (or still do), were introduced to him through one of the many Spider-Man films that have come out over the years, or even took on the role yourself in Marvel's Spider-Man game or Marvel's Midnight Suns, he's sure to have made an appearance somewhere in your life.
IGN

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 Coming Soon, Features Birdo

Nintendo has announced the first details on Wave 4 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass at today's Nintendo Direct, revealing the first glimpse of a new track and confirming Birdo is joining the racer roster. Yoshi's Island is the first new course confirmed for Wave 4, which will...
IGN

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Announced, Includes Splatoon 1's Inkopolis

Splatoon 3's paid DLC is giving players an ink blast from the past, as Wave 1 features a return to Splatoon 1's hub world, Inkopolis. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the first wave of the newly-revealed Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass allows squid kids to go revisit all their favorite shops and characters from 2015's original Splatoon. Wave 1 is coming sometime this Spring.
IGN

Fortnite School of Llama Rewards and How to Play

The long-awaited Geralt of Rivia skin is available in Fortnite at last, but for the brave adventurer, there is much more fun to be had. To celebrate the Geralt of Rivia collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, a limited-time event offers you even more Witcher-themed rewards, from the Witcher's Silver Sword pickaxe, new Lobby Track music from the Witcher franchise, themed Emoticons and more.
IGN

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director on Why Kang and M.O.D.O.K. Reminds Him of Apocalypse Now

Believe it or not, director Peyton Reed claims that a villainous Quantum Realm relationship draws inspiration from a rogue Vietnam colonel and his photographer disciple. Jonathan Majors' portrayal of Kang the Conqueror lies at the heart of the fantastical new film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the new flick also introduces another classic Marvel villain in M.O.D.O.K. According to the film's press kit, director Peyton Reed found inspiration for these characters from a peculiar source text: Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 film Apocalypse Now.
IGN

Persona 3 Portable Walkthrough

This walkthrough covers all of Persona 3 Portable with day-by-day breakdowns of how to spend your time throughout the story, the best methods for conquering Tartarus each month, and tips on defeating the Dark Hour's several bosses. It includes information on the activities and Social Links available each day with recommendations on the best choices for those looking to do a 100% run. We will also account for the differences between the male and female routes where it matters.
IGN

Twitter Finally Fell Apart During the Nintendo Direct and Fans Were Pissed

Twitter was experiencing some technical issues a few hours ago, and unfortunately for many people that were excited about today's Nintendo Direct, that meant they could not actively tweet their reactions to the livestream. Our sister site Downdetector notes the issues were reported starting at about 4:29 pm ET. As...
IGN

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie - Official Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie, an upcoming remaster coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on June 2, 2023. We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie will add quality-of-life enhancements and new modes such as...

