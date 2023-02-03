Read full article on original website
Nintendo Direct to Take Place Tomorrow
It's that time of year again folks. We've got a Nintendo Direct on the way, taking place tomorrow, February 8. Confirmed in a tweet from Nintendo of America (below), the Direct will take place at 2pm Pacific / 5pm Eastern / 10pm UK (so 8am on February 9 AEST) and can be viewed on Nintendo's website and its YouTube channels.
FAST X - Official Fast & Furious Legacy Trailer
Take a look back at Fast & Furious ahead of the upcoming movie Fast X. Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, stars Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, and more. A trailer for Fast X will be released on February 10, 2023.
Dark and Darker Beginner's Guide
Dark and Darker is a brutal dungeon-crawler, and it’s quite normal to be defeated on your first run. That said, understanding the game’s objective and combat system will significantly increase your chances of success. This Dark and Darker beginner’s guide will explain every essential bit of information to get started.
Pikmin 4 Gets Reveal Trailer and Release Date
Last year, after seven years of fuzzy, half-baked mentions of the game in intervies and sundry, we finally got the for realsies announcement of Pikmin 4. However, thus far we've only had the most teasing glimpse of what the little plant friends' new game would look like...until now. Today's Nintendo...
Lovely Wishes Timed Research and Which Pokemon Go Path to Take
The Lovely Wishes Timed Research tasks have arrived in Pokemon Go as part of the Valentine's Day 2023 event. These include branching paths for different tasks that provide different rewards upon completion; but which one is the best path to take?. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Cost $70
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will officially be the first Nintendo Switch exclusive to retail for $70, moving up from the previous standard of $60. The title was listed on the Nintendo eShop at the price after today's Nintendo Direct, which also revealed some Tears of the Kingdom gameplay footage.
A New Professor Layton Game Is Coming to Nintendo Switch
A familiar top hat made an appearance during today's Nintendo Direct, as a new teaser revealed that Professor Layton would be coming to the Switch in a new game called Professor Layton and the New World of Steam. No release date was given, and as the teaser contained no gameplay...
Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia Sequels Are in the Works
It looks like Toy Story 5, Frozen 3, and Zootopia 2 are officially in the works. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the news during today's Q1 earnings call, though didn't offer any additional details, adding that they'll have more to share about those productions "soon." He called the franchise investment an example of how they "are leaning into our unrivaled brands.”
Metroid Prime: Switch Remaster Getting Shadow Drop on Nintendo eShop
After years of rumors, Metroid Prime is finally getting a remaster on Nintendo Switch, and it's out on eShop today. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the remaster will feature new twin stick controls among other enhancements. A physical release was also announced, with a release date planned at a future date.
Sony's Old Mascot Lives With Xbox Now
After Microsoft’s shopping spree of studio acquisitions over the last few years, there’s a long list of video game licenses that are now technically first-party Xbox properties – but possibly the weirdest is that PlayStation’s biggest competitor is now the home of its original mascot, Crash Bandicoot.
The Best Spider-Man Action Figures
Spider-Man is one of those characters that's loved by kids and adults. Whether you grew up enjoying the comics (or still do), were introduced to him through one of the many Spider-Man films that have come out over the years, or even took on the role yourself in Marvel's Spider-Man game or Marvel's Midnight Suns, he's sure to have made an appearance somewhere in your life.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 Coming Soon, Features Birdo
Nintendo has announced the first details on Wave 4 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass at today's Nintendo Direct, revealing the first glimpse of a new track and confirming Birdo is joining the racer roster. Yoshi's Island is the first new course confirmed for Wave 4, which will...
Elizabeth Banks Was 'Really Interested' in Directing Thor: Ragnarok, But 'No One Called Me' Back
Taika Waititi put his unmistakable directorial stamp on 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, but we're now learning that Elizabeth Banks threw her hat into the ring before Waititi was hired. Speaking to Variety (via IndieWire), Banks said she was "really interested" in directing Thor: Ragnarok. “I have an attraction to the sensibility,”...
Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Announced, Includes Splatoon 1's Inkopolis
Splatoon 3's paid DLC is giving players an ink blast from the past, as Wave 1 features a return to Splatoon 1's hub world, Inkopolis. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the first wave of the newly-revealed Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass allows squid kids to go revisit all their favorite shops and characters from 2015's original Splatoon. Wave 1 is coming sometime this Spring.
Fortnite School of Llama Rewards and How to Play
The long-awaited Geralt of Rivia skin is available in Fortnite at last, but for the brave adventurer, there is much more fun to be had. To celebrate the Geralt of Rivia collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, a limited-time event offers you even more Witcher-themed rewards, from the Witcher's Silver Sword pickaxe, new Lobby Track music from the Witcher franchise, themed Emoticons and more.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Director on Why Kang and M.O.D.O.K. Reminds Him of Apocalypse Now
Believe it or not, director Peyton Reed claims that a villainous Quantum Realm relationship draws inspiration from a rogue Vietnam colonel and his photographer disciple. Jonathan Majors' portrayal of Kang the Conqueror lies at the heart of the fantastical new film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the new flick also introduces another classic Marvel villain in M.O.D.O.K. According to the film's press kit, director Peyton Reed found inspiration for these characters from a peculiar source text: Francis Ford Coppola's 1979 film Apocalypse Now.
Persona 3 Portable Walkthrough
This walkthrough covers all of Persona 3 Portable with day-by-day breakdowns of how to spend your time throughout the story, the best methods for conquering Tartarus each month, and tips on defeating the Dark Hour's several bosses. It includes information on the activities and Social Links available each day with recommendations on the best choices for those looking to do a 100% run. We will also account for the differences between the male and female routes where it matters.
Twitter Finally Fell Apart During the Nintendo Direct and Fans Were Pissed
Twitter was experiencing some technical issues a few hours ago, and unfortunately for many people that were excited about today's Nintendo Direct, that meant they could not actively tweet their reactions to the livestream. Our sister site Downdetector notes the issues were reported starting at about 4:29 pm ET. As...
We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer for We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie, an upcoming remaster coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on June 2, 2023. We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie will add quality-of-life enhancements and new modes such as...
Nintendo Switch Surpasses PS4 and Game Boy to Become 3rd Best Selling Console of All Time
The Nintendo Switch has now sold 122.55 million units, surpassing the PlayStation 4 and Game Boy to become the third best selling video game console of all time. The figure was revealed in Nintendo's third quarter earnings report, which also announced that 994.30 million units of Switch software have now been sold.
