smokesignalsnews.com
81 Arrests to start 2023
Local law enforcement were busy to start the year, recording 81 arrests for a variety of offenses most of which were routine in nature related to driving offenses or bond violations. Pickens County Sheriff’s Office accounted for the bulk of the arrests with 67. Jasper police department and Georgia State Patrol at Jasper handled the balance.
WLOS.com
Three arrested in Macon County burglary investigation
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Macon County Sheriff's Office says Marcus "Cody" Waldroup was located and arrested Monday night on the following charges:. An investigation is underway after a sheriff's office in the mountains received a tip about a burglary. After two people were arrested, authorities say they're looking for one more suspect.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman
Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
Woman arrested on trafficking methamphetamine charge in Oconee Co.
A Upstate woman was arrested during a traffic stop Monday morning on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, driving under suspension and simple possession of marijuana.
accesswdun.com
Injured person rescued from tree near Clarkesville
An injured person was flown to a hospital after being rescued from a tree near Clarkesville Monday afternoon. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the victim, who was not identified, was found about 20 feet up in the tree just after 1:00 p.m. in a vacant lot on Montego Bay just north of Woodville Elementary School. The person was reportedly moving but was not otherwise responsive and was drifting in and out of consciousness.
accesswdun.com
Man arrested after cocaine, MDMA found during I-985 stop
A man is in jail after Hall County authorities found $9,000 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-985 early Sunday morning. Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said police pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on I-985 Northbound north of Mundy Mill Road just before 3:00 a.m. after its driver failed to yield to another unrelated traffic stop on the interstate. The driver, Chazmon Maurice Turner, 42, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to a deputy during a traffic stop.
WGAU
Clarkesville cat gets blame for blaze in Habersham Co
The cat allegedly jumped on a refrigerator and knocked a bag onto a toaster.
Cops: Man sought in woman’s strangulation, death of unborn baby in Hall County
A week after a pregnant woman was strangled in Hall County, killing her unborn child, a man has been charged in their de...
accesswdun.com
Lawrenceville fire displaces five residents
An early morning fire in Lawrenceville displaced five residents after causing extensive damage to a carport, kitchen and other areas of the main floor of the home. Firefighters responded at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a house fire on the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor. The 911 caller reported that flames were coming from the home’s carport and promptly evacuated from the home.
Man accused of kidnapping 2 teens in Oconee Co.
An Oconee County man is accused of kidnapping two teenagers at gunpoint.
Police identify suspect that critically injured 2 people at Gainesville shopping center
Police are searching for a 42-year-old who allegedly shot two people outside a shopping center.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Family grieving after pregnant 22-year-old Gainesville woman strangled to death
Family wants answers nearly one month after Atlanta woman shot in head. The 26-year-old was shot in January after police say she got into a dispute with a man outside a studio on Highland Avenue. Updated: 6 hours ago. Health experts say people should be happy to hear some positive...
accesswdun.com
Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County
A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
coosavalleynews.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case
According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
WGAU
Habersham Co teens burned in school lab accident
The school district said one of the students did not follow safety protocols, resulting in their classmates suffering chemical burns.
Dog abandoned, chained to a building in Gwinnett County getting a new home
A woman said she fell in love with Champ after seeing his photo on Channel 2 Action News.
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Suspicious packages sent to Georgia Museum of Art and more
An employee at the Georgia Museum of Art contacted the University of Georgia Police Department regarding suspicious packages delivered to the museum on Feb. 1, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee said two packages, both addressed to the museum, were delivered at approximately 9:30 a.m. The report said...
WGAU
NE Ga police blotter: Stephens Co man dies in Franklin Co crash, woman hit by train in Gainesville
The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office is warning about scam telephone calls.
accesswdun.com
Residential fire in Hall County causes extensive damage
Hall County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a residential fire Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Poplar Springs Road. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the back of the residence and proceeded to begin extinguishing efforts from within the residence. According to the department, the fire started in the basement of the home and eventually spread to the upstairs through the ceiling.
WLOS.com
Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
