An injured person was flown to a hospital after being rescued from a tree near Clarkesville Monday afternoon. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the victim, who was not identified, was found about 20 feet up in the tree just after 1:00 p.m. in a vacant lot on Montego Bay just north of Woodville Elementary School. The person was reportedly moving but was not otherwise responsive and was drifting in and out of consciousness.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO