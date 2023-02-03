ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Habersham County, GA

smokesignalsnews.com

81 Arrests to start 2023

Local law enforcement were busy to start the year, recording 81 arrests for a variety of offenses most of which were routine in nature related to driving offenses or bond violations. Pickens County Sheriff’s Office accounted for the bulk of the arrests with 67. Jasper police department and Georgia State Patrol at Jasper handled the balance.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
WLOS.com

Three arrested in Macon County burglary investigation

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Macon County Sheriff's Office says Marcus "Cody" Waldroup was located and arrested Monday night on the following charges:. An investigation is underway after a sheriff's office in the mountains received a tip about a burglary. After two people were arrested, authorities say they're looking for one more suspect.
accesswdun.com

Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman

Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Injured person rescued from tree near Clarkesville

An injured person was flown to a hospital after being rescued from a tree near Clarkesville Monday afternoon. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a release that the victim, who was not identified, was found about 20 feet up in the tree just after 1:00 p.m. in a vacant lot on Montego Bay just north of Woodville Elementary School. The person was reportedly moving but was not otherwise responsive and was drifting in and out of consciousness.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Man arrested after cocaine, MDMA found during I-985 stop

A man is in jail after Hall County authorities found $9,000 worth of illegal drugs during a traffic stop on I-985 early Sunday morning. Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said police pulled over a Chevrolet Malibu on I-985 Northbound north of Mundy Mill Road just before 3:00 a.m. after its driver failed to yield to another unrelated traffic stop on the interstate. The driver, Chazmon Maurice Turner, 42, was charged with DUI and failure to yield to a deputy during a traffic stop.
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Lawrenceville fire displaces five residents

An early morning fire in Lawrenceville displaced five residents after causing extensive damage to a carport, kitchen and other areas of the main floor of the home. Firefighters responded at 6:56 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a house fire on the 3000 block of Sir Gregory Manor. The 911 caller reported that flames were coming from the home’s carport and promptly evacuated from the home.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Carnesville man killed in single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County

A man from Carnesville was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Monday afternoon in Franklin County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, David A. McDonald, 29, was found dead just after 2:30 p.m. on Georgia Highway 106 at Bold Springs Road. McDonald was reportedly driving a Ford F-150 south on Ga....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Suspicious packages sent to Georgia Museum of Art and more

An employee at the Georgia Museum of Art contacted the University of Georgia Police Department regarding suspicious packages delivered to the museum on Feb. 1, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee said two packages, both addressed to the museum, were delivered at approximately 9:30 a.m. The report said...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Residential fire in Hall County causes extensive damage

Hall County Fire Rescue responded to reports of a residential fire Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Poplar Springs Road. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the back of the residence and proceeded to begin extinguishing efforts from within the residence. According to the department, the fire started in the basement of the home and eventually spread to the upstairs through the ceiling.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WLOS.com

Former youth pastor, Haywood County teacher charged with indecent liberties

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County authorities said a former youth pastor and school employee was arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. Authorities said Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, officials with the Special Victims Unit of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an allegation of sexual misconduct. As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested and charged Evan Jordan Jensen, 30, with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child. His bond was at $20,000, secured.
MACON COUNTY, NC

