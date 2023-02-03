ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seth Rogen Says Marvel Films Are “Just Not For Me”

By Bruce Haring
 6 days ago
Seth Rogen has drawn a line on superhero stuff. During a recent interview with Total Film , Rogen confessed he doesn’t love the MCU and its films.

While that’s hardly an uncommon take, what makes it interesting is that Rogen is a comic book fan and has been involved in such adaptations as AMC’s Preacher , and is an EP on The Boys and Invincible.

The difference, Rogen explained, is that the Marvel films are geared toward kids, in his mind.

“I think that Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios president) is a brilliant guy,” said Rogen. “And I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers. “But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared toward kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me.’”

Still, Marvel’s box office appeal aside from Rogen is fueling interest in The Boys , Rogen admits.

“Truthfully, without Marvel, The Boys wouldn’t exist or be interesting,” Rogen said. “I’m aware of that. I think if it was only Marvel [in the marketplace], it would be bad. But I think it isn’t – clearly. An example I’m always quoting is, there’s a point in history where a bunch of filmmakers would have been sitting around, being like, ‘Do you think we’ll ever make a movie that’s not a Western again? Everything’s a Western! Westerns dominate the f***ing movies. If it doesn’t have a hat and a gun and a carriage, people aren’t going to go see it anymore.’”

