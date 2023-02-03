ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hosting ‘The Daily Show,’ D.L. Hughley Addresses Tyre Nichols Police Brutality

By DLHS Staff
 6 days ago

A screen at the entrance of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church displays the celebration of life for Tyre Nichols on February 1, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. | Source: Lucy Garrett / Getty

T he Tyre Nichols case fallout continues as a seventh officer, two EMT’s and a fire truck driver have been relieved of their duties after footage revealed the savaged assault that killed the young Black man. The fallout doesn’t stop at the police level, it continues in the media. Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson had some things to say about the Nichols case and reaction that were tasteless. On his show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” the host weighed in on Nichols and added a not-so-subtle shot at George Floyd, saying “ The race riots of 2020, of course, were never about George Floyd. Obviously, that’s why there are no statues of him in American cities.”

Hughley went on to point out that are some folks who have done some horrible things in America who have been immortalized across this country. People like:

  • Nathan Bedford Forrest: The first Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan. History states that Forrest slaughtered around 300 black prisoners during the Civil War, his statue lived in Nashville, Tennesse before it was removed on December 7, 2021
  • James Marion Sims: a Surgeon and the “Father of modern gynecology” who performed experiments on enslaved Black women without the use of anesthesia. His statue was removed from New York’s Central Park in April 2018

There are plenty of Confederate monuments around the country even after a flood of statues were removed after the Floyd incident shined a light on the background of these celebrated but complicated legacies. There is a statue of George Floyd in Newark, New Jersey’s City Hall that was unveiled in 2021 and others across the country.

Hughley also talks PagerDuty CEO Jennifer Tejada who quoted Martin Luther King, Jr in a letter to employees who were laid off. Tejada used the famous quote “ The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy .” while informing workers they were being let go. She has since apologized.

Also in the headlines, an Ohio couple is under fire for using Nazi lesson plans for homeschooling. Wow.

See more below

Hughley filled in on the show from this past Monday through Wednesday on Comedy Central as guest hosts The Daily Show. Check your local listings or check highlights on YouTube .

It was reported last month that Hughley was among the Black comedians slated to fill in with hosting duties after Trevor Noah’s recent departure. Hughley, along with Wanda Sykes and Leslie Jones, were named among the individuals to host the late-night Comedy Central show. Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman will also take up guest hosting duties as the show seeks a permanent host later this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NriO6_0kaoPG8y00

The post Hosting ‘The Daily Show,’ D.L. Hughley Addresses Tyre Nichols Police Brutality appeared first on NewsOne .

NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
