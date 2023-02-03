Read full article on original website
Free Winter Rabies Vaccine Clinic Planned for Erie County’s Pets on Saturday, February 25
Department of Health staff and volunteers from Niagara Frontier Veterinary Society, Medaille College, the SPCA Serving Erie County, and the County’s Medical Reserve Corps are ready to vaccinate your pets at the North Buffalo Community Center. ERIE COUNTY, NY— The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) has opened registration...
Interested in a Quick and Prepless Cancer Screening?
ERIE COUNTY – The Erie County Cancer Services Program (CSP) will distribute FIT kits at nearly two dozen Tops Friendly Markets locations throughout the month of March during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. “We are so excited to get FIT kits into the hands of eligible adults with this...
Western New York Bands Together to Save More Women From Heart Disease and Stroke
AMNHERST, NY, (February 7, 2023) — About 200 people decked out from head to toe in red gathered Tuesday at the Reikart House in Amherst for Buffalo’s annual Go Red for Women Luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined.
New! Niagara County Department of Health Offers a Free Chronic Pain Self-management Workshop
The Niagara County Department of Health Nursing Division, in partnership with the Niagara County Office for the Aging, is offering a free Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop. The six–week workshop is scheduled on Thursdays, March 30 through May 4 from 1:00pm to 3:30pm at the North Tonawanda Public Library. This...
