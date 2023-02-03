ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Interested in a Quick and Prepless Cancer Screening?

ERIE COUNTY – The Erie County Cancer Services Program (CSP) will distribute FIT kits at nearly two dozen Tops Friendly Markets locations throughout the month of March during National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. “We are so excited to get FIT kits into the hands of eligible adults with this...
Western New York Bands Together to Save More Women From Heart Disease and Stroke

AMNHERST, NY, (February 7, 2023) — About 200 people decked out from head to toe in red gathered Tuesday at the Reikart House in Amherst for Buffalo’s annual Go Red for Women Luncheon to raise awareness and help fund the fight against heart disease and stroke, which claim the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined.
