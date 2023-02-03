ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alachuachronicle.com

Conservative Robert Woody announces candidacy for House District 22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In announcing his 2024 candidacy for the House seat currently held by Chuck Clemons, who is term-limited, Robert Woody said, “Thanks to Gov. DeSantis and our Republican majority in Tallahassee, Florida has become a beacon of freedom for the rest of the country. As a law-and-order conservative and longtime former Republican State Committeeman, I am committed to keeping Florida Free.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Investigator found “many similar themes” in complaints about a “toxic work environment” in City’s Office of DEI under Interim Director Folston

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the February 2 Gainesville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved contracts for four interim charter officers but asked for more information before approving the contract for Zeriah Folston, the Interim Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. City Manager Cynthia Curry’s contract was approved with a base...
alachuachronicle.com

Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Cox gives $1.1 million to local charities in 2022

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cox Communications has a long-standing tradition of supporting the communities it serves, and that was never more evident than in 2022. Last year, Cox gave $1,125,000 in cash and in-kind donations to Central Florida charities and non-profits with a primary focus on youth, education, diversity, and conservation initiatives.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Honors Black History Month with Video Retrospective

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Over the years, Alachua County has produced many videos highlighting the challenges and contributions of Black Americans. In honor of Black History Month, we will be replaying them throughout February on social media. View some of these videos on the Alachua County Truth and Reconciliation...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

UF students protest new President Ben Sasse as he takes office

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida students demanding woke policies and more diversity, equity, and inclusion demonstrated today outside Tigert Hall as President Ben Sasse officially took office. On November 1, 2022, UF’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to make Ben Sasse the University of Florida’s 13th president. Sasse...
GAINESVILLE, FL
PSki17

These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime

Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

GPD identifies victims in double homicide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department announced today that the families of the victims in a February 2 double homicide have shared photos of the victims, Brittany Avery-Hoisington and Trayvon Henry Sheppard. No updates on the case are available, but GPD is looking for the person of interest in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man on probation arrested for carrying concealed weapon

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Trevarios Nelson Oliver, 21, was arrested early this morning in Newberry and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He is on probation following a 2020 arrest for armed robbery. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he was in his patrol car at...
NEWBERRY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested for chasing down and attacking friend who gave him a place to stay

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael L. Harrison, 49, was arrested last night after allegedly chasing another man for two blocks, then hitting him with a wooden stick. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to the 4100 block of SW 17th Place and reported that the victim had allowed Harrison to stay at his home but later decided he wanted him to leave. The victim reported that he changed the locks and began removing Harrison’s possessions from the residence. While he was doing that, Harrison reportedly arrived in a vehicle with his son. Harrison reportedly chased the victim, who was on foot, in his vehicle and then told his son to get out and chase down the victim. After the son caught up with the victim, the victim fell down, and Harrison allegedly hit him in the lower back with a wooden stick. The victim also reported that Harrison hit him in the head with a bottle.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Dream on Purpose will celebrate 7 years of serving youth at February 11 dinner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dream on Purpose (DOP) hosts an annual appreciation dinner in which its team members present a year-end review, discuss future programming, and acknowledge supporters and friends. DOP is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth, with a specific focus on girls between the ages of 11-18, to dream and actualize their dreams.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
WILLISTON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Lake City woman arrested for stealing car from rental agency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Amy Neshea Booth, 39, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft auto for not returning a rental car that she was scheduled to return on January 4. A Gainesville Police Department officer saw the Kia Soul near Windmeadows Boulevard at about 5 p.m. last...
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy