Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Conservative Robert Woody announces candidacy for House District 22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – In announcing his 2024 candidacy for the House seat currently held by Chuck Clemons, who is term-limited, Robert Woody said, “Thanks to Gov. DeSantis and our Republican majority in Tallahassee, Florida has become a beacon of freedom for the rest of the country. As a law-and-order conservative and longtime former Republican State Committeeman, I am committed to keeping Florida Free.
alachuachronicle.com
Investigator found “many similar themes” in complaints about a “toxic work environment” in City’s Office of DEI under Interim Director Folston
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At the February 2 Gainesville City Commission meeting, commissioners approved contracts for four interim charter officers but asked for more information before approving the contract for Zeriah Folston, the Interim Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. City Manager Cynthia Curry’s contract was approved with a base...
alachuachronicle.com
Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
alachuachronicle.com
Cox gives $1.1 million to local charities in 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Cox Communications has a long-standing tradition of supporting the communities it serves, and that was never more evident than in 2022. Last year, Cox gave $1,125,000 in cash and in-kind donations to Central Florida charities and non-profits with a primary focus on youth, education, diversity, and conservation initiatives.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Honors Black History Month with Video Retrospective
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Over the years, Alachua County has produced many videos highlighting the challenges and contributions of Black Americans. In honor of Black History Month, we will be replaying them throughout February on social media. View some of these videos on the Alachua County Truth and Reconciliation...
alachuachronicle.com
UF students protest new President Ben Sasse as he takes office
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida students demanding woke policies and more diversity, equity, and inclusion demonstrated today outside Tigert Hall as President Ben Sasse officially took office. On November 1, 2022, UF’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to make Ben Sasse the University of Florida’s 13th president. Sasse...
alachuachronicle.com
California woman sentenced to 364 days in Alachua County Jail for bringing 62 pounds of marijuana on plane to Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Mandy Lee Carlson, 31, of California, has been sentenced to 364 days in the Alachua County Jail; she was arrested at the Gainesville Airport in 2021 with 62 pounds of marijuana. On May 18, 2021, Gainesville Police Department (GPD) received information from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s...
These 3 Florida Counties Lead the State in Violent Crime
Florida, always a popular place to live, has seen a dramatic uptick in new residents in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking to move to the area may want to exercise caution in where they choose to settle down, however, as some counties are far more dangerous than others. The state's numerous counties and municipalities make law enforcement very much a local issue, and some areas just seem to handle it better than others.
alachuachronicle.com
32-time convicted felon arrested at Northside Park with trafficking amounts of drugs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alvin Lee Strain, 56, was arrested last night and charged with trafficking in phenethylamines after allegedly having marijuana and a trafficking amount of “molly” at Northside Park. A Gainesville Police Department officer made contact with Strain at about 10:15 p.m. last night because of...
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
alachuachronicle.com
GPD identifies victims in double homicide
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department announced today that the families of the victims in a February 2 double homicide have shared photos of the victims, Brittany Avery-Hoisington and Trayvon Henry Sheppard. No updates on the case are available, but GPD is looking for the person of interest in...
WCJB
University of Florida attorneys want to move forward with conflict-of-interest lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attorneys for the University of Florida want a hearing in a legal dispute over UF’s conflict of interest policy. UF professors say the lawsuit is now moot because their concerns are resolved, but lawyers for the university administration want the court to move forward with the case.
alachuachronicle.com
Man on probation arrested for carrying concealed weapon
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Trevarios Nelson Oliver, 21, was arrested early this morning in Newberry and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He is on probation following a 2020 arrest for armed robbery. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy reported that he was in his patrol car at...
WCJB
Putnam County woman arrested for child, animal neglect for ‘deplorable’ living conditions
SATSUMA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman after children and animals were found living in “deplorable” and unhygienic conditions at her home. Casey Whiteside, 33, of Satsuma, was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail on charges of child neglect and...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested for chasing down and attacking friend who gave him a place to stay
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Michael L. Harrison, 49, was arrested last night after allegedly chasing another man for two blocks, then hitting him with a wooden stick. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to the 4100 block of SW 17th Place and reported that the victim had allowed Harrison to stay at his home but later decided he wanted him to leave. The victim reported that he changed the locks and began removing Harrison’s possessions from the residence. While he was doing that, Harrison reportedly arrived in a vehicle with his son. Harrison reportedly chased the victim, who was on foot, in his vehicle and then told his son to get out and chase down the victim. After the son caught up with the victim, the victim fell down, and Harrison allegedly hit him in the lower back with a wooden stick. The victim also reported that Harrison hit him in the head with a bottle.
alachuachronicle.com
Children abducted from Missouri in 2022 located in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – On February 1, 2023, High Springs Police Department located two abducted Missouri children and their abductor after a routine vehicle tag check indicated the vehicle owner was a fugitive. Officers located the trio shopping in Winn Dixie, after disguising their identities. The non-custodial mother, Kristi...
alachuachronicle.com
Dream on Purpose will celebrate 7 years of serving youth at February 11 dinner
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Dream on Purpose (DOP) hosts an annual appreciation dinner in which its team members present a year-end review, discuss future programming, and acknowledge supporters and friends. DOP is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth, with a specific focus on girls between the ages of 11-18, to dream and actualize their dreams.
Driver in Clay County Jail after attempting to run victim off roadway, deputies say
Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 17 South and Sundargen Road in Green Cove Springs at approximately 9:56 p.m. Saturday in reference to a reckless driver entering the county.
WCJB
Two Williston men arrested for multiple shootings over gambling debts
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies say they are pursuing charges against two men for shootings in Williston over gambling debt. Sheriff’s officials say the feud between Larron Ross, 22, and Jacques Days, 30, led to shootings in September, October and December. Deputies say a man...
alachuachronicle.com
Lake City woman arrested for stealing car from rental agency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Amy Neshea Booth, 39, was arrested last night and charged with grand theft auto for not returning a rental car that she was scheduled to return on January 4. A Gainesville Police Department officer saw the Kia Soul near Windmeadows Boulevard at about 5 p.m. last...
