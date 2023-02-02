Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
iuhoosiers.com
Jackson-Davis Earns Third-Straight Big Ten Honor
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was named Big Ten Co-Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday. Jackson-Davis joins Purdue's Zach Edey as the only players to earn Player of the Week honors in three-straight weeks this season. The honor is the sixth of TJD's...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 4/5 Indiana Routs Purdue On The Road
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A staunch defensive second half helped No. 4/5 Indiana pick up the 69-46 win over Purdue at Mackey Arena on Sunday afternoon. Indiana (22-1, 12-1 B1G) scored the first seven points of the game before Purdue was able to get on the board with 6:07 remaining in the first quarter. Junior guard Sydney Parrish kept the Hoosiers on top at the media timeout, 10-5, with her first triple of the afternoon.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Defeats Xavier for a 2-0 Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– The Hoosiers swept Xavier 4-0 in the second match of Indiana's double-header on Sunday. The team won the doubles point with a clutch win coming from No. 1 doubles duo Patrick Fletchall and Jagger Saylor to give the team momentum heading into singles play.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Finish 14th at FAU Paradise Invitational
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team finished 14th at the FAU Paradise Invitational at the Osprey Point Golf Club on Tuesday. The Hoosiers shot 902 (297-300-305; +38) over the 54-hole event led by senior Valerie Clancy, who shot a 218 (72-71-75; +2). TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. FAU...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Men’s Tennis Defeat Dartmouth, 5-2
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana Men's Tennis captured their first win of the day, 5-2, against Dartmouth in their first match of their double-header at the IU Tennis Center on Sunday morning. Indiana's No. 2 doubles pair Luc Boulier and Sam Landau won the first of two doubles point after...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Completes 36 Holes in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team is in 14th place after 36 holes of golf in the FAU Paradise Invitational at the Osprey Point Golf Club on Monday. The Hoosiers shot 597 (297-300; +21) for the day led by senior Valerie Clancy, who shot a 143 (72-71; -1).
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Kick Off Spring Slate in Boca Raton
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's golf team will restart the 2022-23 season at the FAU Paradise Invitational on Feb. 6-7. The 14-team event will be played at the Osprey Point Golf Club in Boca Raton, Fla., and will be hosted by Florida Atlantic. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. FAU Paradise Invitational...
