NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said they have located a “person of interest” in their investigation of a Jan. 25 homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward. The NOPD did not describe the person pictured as a suspect in the killing of 37-year-old Lazaar Alexis, but said detectives want to interview him because he is believed to have information crucial to their investigation. After asking for the public’s help finding him Wednesday morning (Feb. 8), the NOPD said shortly before 3 p.m. that the person had been located.

12 HOURS AGO