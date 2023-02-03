Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting at bust stop outside Walmart in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting Tuesday (Feb. 7) at a bus stop outside a Walmart in Gentilly, NOPD announced during a press conference Wednesday (Feb. 8) afternoon. The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Gregory Woods. He was arrested and booked...
fox8live.com
Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
fox8live.com
Painted bus crashes into Covington school after police pursuit; Florida woman arrested
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A school bus painted in graffiti with the message “sex trafficking awareness” painted on it crashed onto the grounds of St. Scholastica Academy in Covington Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning, according to police. Police released images of the crash, showing that there wasn’t major damage...
fox8live.com
NOPD locates ‘person of interest’ in Lower Ninth Ward homicide
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said they have located a “person of interest” in their investigation of a Jan. 25 homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward. The NOPD did not describe the person pictured as a suspect in the killing of 37-year-old Lazaar Alexis, but said detectives want to interview him because he is believed to have information crucial to their investigation. After asking for the public’s help finding him Wednesday morning (Feb. 8), the NOPD said shortly before 3 p.m. that the person had been located.
fox8live.com
5 reported shot, 2 dead in New Orleans East, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people shot, two dead in New Orleans East, according to police. Around 6 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway intersection. Upon arrival, police discovered a 3-year-old, an 8-year-old and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. They were...
fox8live.com
VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. A confirmed tornado touched...
fox8live.com
Can the NOPD hire more officers than it will lose in 2023?
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork went before the City Council on Tuesday (Feb. 7) to provide an update on recruitment efforts for a department in dire need of new officers. Currently, the NOPD says there are 922 sworn officers in the department. If all goes...
fox8live.com
Tornado damages buildings, homes in Tangipahoa
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was...
fox8live.com
‘Battling for New Orleans’: New Orleans looks to Baltimore for answers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans City Council member Helena Moreno searched for solutions, it was Baltimore’s Police Chief who grabbed her attention. Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison is the former Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department. He was making national headlines about a year ago. “Initially,...
fox8live.com
Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s...
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
fox8live.com
Lack of manpower slowing down process of bringing juvenile suspects to justice, Orleans Parish DA’s office says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three juvenile suspects were released from custody late last year and attempts to try a fourth as an adult are in limbo after the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office failed to meet deadlines to formally bring charges. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell expressed her frustration...
fox8live.com
NOFD battles three-alarm fire at former Algiers school
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Monday afternoon (Feb. 6) at a former school in Algiers. The blaze broke out around 3:38 p.m. in the structure that formerly housed the Henderson Elementary School and then the Hope Academy, at 1912 L.B. Landry Blvd., the New Orleans Fire Department said.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell calls focusing on security officers’ timesheets is ‘unfair’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Our Outside the Office investigations have shown New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell often has multiple officers protecting her while she is spending hours at the city’s Upper Pontalba Apartment, walking alone in the French Quarter, or even traveling out of town. Our stories also show...
fox8live.com
Attorney alleges ‘cover-up’ in death of Eric Nelson while in Bogalusa Police custody
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - More than a year after Eric Nelson died in Bogalusa police custody, his family members are renewing their calls for justice, saying they still have unanswered questions. “There is a cover-up going on down here in Bogalusa,” Nelson family attorney Carol Powell Lexing said Monday (Feb....
fox8live.com
Jefferson Parish coroner who attended State of the Union address glad for attention to fentanyl
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Biden called for more stringent measures to control the influx of deadly illicit fentanyl. The remarks drew cheers and jeers along partisan lines. “Fentanyl is killing 70,000 Americans a year,” Biden said, calling for more surveillance...
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line and possibly violated state law by letting out-of-town family members stay at a city-owned apartment. The French Market Corporation, a city entity whose board is appointed by the mayor, controls the...
fox8live.com
New Orleans newspaper will get names of Cantrell recall petition signees, but not immediately
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans newspaper and its reporter left court victorious Wednesday (Feb. 8) in their pursuit of the names of those who signed a petition to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell. The newspaper and recall leaders settled the lawsuit with an agreement that the names, addresses, and...
fox8live.com
Locally Tuned: Alfred Banks breaks expectations of traditional New Orleans rap
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Alfred Banks carries himself as an underdog, scrappy, and determined he’s hoping to break the mold of what many expect out of a New Orleans rapper. “What I do is different, I just have content in my music and I’m very proud of that,” Banks said.
fox8live.com
Severe weather expected Wednesday night as strong line of storms moves in
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A threat for severe weather is in the forecast going into Wednesday night (Feb. 8) as a line of storms crosses the area. Wednesday evening is when a line of storms will form over western Louisiana and then march into the Fox 8 viewing area. Expect the threat for a few storms embedded in this line to be severe with damaging winds possible tornadoes.
