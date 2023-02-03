ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Man shot dead at bus stop outside New Orleans Walmart, suspect fled

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed in a shooting at a bus stop outside of a Walmart on Tuesday (Feb. 7), according to the New Orleans Police Department. According to police, an adult male was declared deceased in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly neighborhood around 11:35 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD locates ‘person of interest’ in Lower Ninth Ward homicide

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said they have located a “person of interest” in their investigation of a Jan. 25 homicide in the Lower Ninth Ward. The NOPD did not describe the person pictured as a suspect in the killing of 37-year-old Lazaar Alexis, but said detectives want to interview him because he is believed to have information crucial to their investigation. After asking for the public’s help finding him Wednesday morning (Feb. 8), the NOPD said shortly before 3 p.m. that the person had been located.
fox8live.com

5 reported shot, 2 dead in New Orleans East, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people shot, two dead in New Orleans East, according to police. Around 6 p.m., police responded to a shooting at Bullard Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway intersection. Upon arrival, police discovered a 3-year-old, an 8-year-old and an adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. They were...
fox8live.com

VIDEO: Tornado flips 2 mobile homes south of Kentwood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. A confirmed tornado touched...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Can the NOPD hire more officers than it will lose in 2023?

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Superintendent Michelle Woodfork went before the City Council on Tuesday (Feb. 7) to provide an update on recruitment efforts for a department in dire need of new officers. Currently, the NOPD says there are 922 sworn officers in the department. If all goes...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Tornado damages buildings, homes in Tangipahoa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong line of severe storms spawned at least one confirmed tornado Wednesday evening (Feb. 8). A tornado warning was issued for a portion of St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish around 5 p.m. The warning was extended about an hour later. Another tornado warning was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

‘Battling for New Orleans’: New Orleans looks to Baltimore for answers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As New Orleans City Council member Helena Moreno searched for solutions, it was Baltimore’s Police Chief who grabbed her attention. Baltimore Police Chief Michael Harrison is the former Superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department. He was making national headlines about a year ago. “Initially,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s...
HAMMOND, LA
fox8live.com

Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOFD battles three-alarm fire at former Algiers school

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters battled a three-alarm fire Monday afternoon (Feb. 6) at a former school in Algiers. The blaze broke out around 3:38 p.m. in the structure that formerly housed the Henderson Elementary School and then the Hope Academy, at 1912 L.B. Landry Blvd., the New Orleans Fire Department said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Severe weather expected Wednesday night as strong line of storms moves in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A threat for severe weather is in the forecast going into Wednesday night (Feb. 8) as a line of storms crosses the area. Wednesday evening is when a line of storms will form over western Louisiana and then march into the Fox 8 viewing area. Expect the threat for a few storms embedded in this line to be severe with damaging winds possible tornadoes.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy