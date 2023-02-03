Prosecutors ask for Leilani Simon’s dental records, diary

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – New subpoenas have been filed in the case charging a Chatham County mother with killing her toddler.

Prosecutors are asking a local dentist to turn over Leilani Simon’s dental records for the five days before her 20-month-old toddler went missing. They also are demanding that Leilani’s mother, Billie-Jo Howell, give them Simon’s diary.

In the 19-count indictment — which accused Simon of murdering her toddler, Quinton Simon, and then lying to police about it — Simon told investigators one of the reasons she left her Buckhaulter Road home the morning her son was reported missing was to get Orajel from a friend.

Quinton’s body was found in a landfill after an extensive search. Federal agents and police investigators spent weeks digging through the garbage for the little boy’s body.

Leilani Simon is in the Chatham County detention center without bond.