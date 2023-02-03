Read full article on original website
Father Indicted on the Murder of His 5-year-old Daughter
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.
The Story of the Boy in the Walls Who Liked to Kill: Daniel LaPlante
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Manchester
manchesterinklink.com
Want passenger rail in Manchester? Make your voice heard
Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Should we make it illegal for New Hampshire to support passenger rail projects with state funding? The sponsors of House Bill 110 seem to think so. Their bill would ban our state government from using any of its funds to help with...
WMUR.com
100 evacuated from Portsmouth motel after pipe bursts
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — ne hundred people were evacuated over the weekend in Portsmouth because of a burst pipe in a Portsmouth motel, and some families are now looking for another place to live. The fire alarm inside the Motel 6 off Gosling Road went off just before midnight on...
manchesterinklink.com
Aldermen approve homeless detox concept
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Special Committee on Alcohol, Other Drugs and Youth Services heard additional information a pending proposal from Gatehouse Treatment to help provide members of the city’s homeless population seeking detox services from opioid and other forms of drug and alcohol abuse, followed by its approval by the full board later in the evening.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
National heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration wholesale distributor Johnstone Supply has leased 875 Holt Ave., a former Fairpoint Communications location in Manchester. The 55,575-square-foot space, built as a flex building but since converted to offices is being fit up and converted it back to industrial, including adding to the two existing loading docks, a third dock door and overhead door. Chris Healey of The Boulos Company’s Manchester office, Caitlin Burke from its Portsmouth office, Derek Miller of its Portland, Maine, office represented Johnstone.
nhbr.com
Proposed 95-acre multi-use development in Concord may grow even larger
The development team behind a plan to construct some 650 housing units on 95 acres in Concord has grown by one partner and taken an option to purchase 40 more acres of abutting property. The proposed Monitor Way development – near the Concord Monitor building on land owned by Newspapers...
manchesterinklink.com
Doors open at Brook Street Women’s Shelter, a ‘place for transformation’
MANCHESTER, NH –There is a moral to the old “Stone Soup” fable that goes something like this: Small contributions add up to something substantial. During Monday’s official opening of the Brook Street Women’s Shelter, YWCA CEO Jessica Cantin mentioned the stone soup story in the context of what has happened in just a few short weeks, as 16 beds are now available for women experiencing chronic homelessness.
WMUR.com
Developers build tiny-home neighborhood in Dover to help address housing shortage
DOVER, N.H. — A new neighborhood of tiny homes is being built in Dover to help deal with New Hampshire's housing shortage. The idea for the community started two years ago when John and Maggie Randolph noticed the need for more affordable housing. "Really creating this idea of community...
manchesterinklink.com
‘Extended Doorway’ now providing 24/7 addiction treatment services via Farnum Center
MANCHESTER, NH – Catholic Medical Center (CMC), the state-contracted provider of The Doorway of Greater Manchester, has partnered with Easterseals NH Farnum to be the Extended Doorway. Individuals seeking immediate substance use treatment services for themselves, patients, or loved ones can now access care in Manchester after hours and throughout the weekend.
laconiadailysun.com
Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis
LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
whdh.com
Milford, N.H. officials consider changing school transgender bathroom, locker room policy
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Milford, N.H. are considering reinstating a bathroom rule that would only allow students to use the restroom or locker room according to their biological sex. The previous change was instituted last fall by the school district’s superintendent, allowing students who consistently identify as...
whdh.com
Milford N.H. transgender bathroom policy to remain unchanged after heated school board meeting
MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A packed and heated meeting inside Milford High School in Milford, N.H. Monday saw the school board opt to keep a current policy in place allowing transgender students to use the bathroom and locker room of their choice. The Milford School District’s Superintendent told 7NEWS earlier...
thepulseofnh.com
Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety
A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
Search underway for missing Concord girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Concord girl who last seen a month ago.
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest man in Concord
CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
manchesterinklink.com
Multitasking to enhance life in Manchester
Part of what makes a city great in my opinion is the constant motion (or the always present “hustle and bustle” of a city). There is always something going on. In a community, as in a business or in life, I believe that many things can happen at once. So when I hear the comment that we as a city cannot move forward until the issues are resolved, I simply disagree. We cannot miss opportunities because we are blinded by that “one thing” that needs to be resolved.
manchesterinklink.com
3 new providers join Elliot Health System
MANCHESTER, NH – Elliot Health System is pleased to announce new providers to its practices. Oluwatosin Thompson, M.D., a board-certified neurologist, has joined Elliot Neurology Associates. Dr. Thompson received his Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin and completed his neurology residency at the University of Maryland...
thepulseofnh.com
MA Man Sentenced In NH
A Malden, Massachusetts, man has been sentenced in New Hampshire to two-years in federal prison. The U.S. Attorney’s office says 64-year-old Robert Gramolini was found in possession of stolen trailers and motorcycles. The total value of the stolen property found at a storage lot in Brentwood was more than 150-thousand dollars.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
WMUR.com
Fire truck frozen at scene of Manchester multi-family house fire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Six people were displaced after a multiple-family home caught fire in Manchester Friday night. Flames were first reported coming from a porch on the backside of the building at 26 Liberty Street around 10:45 p.m. News 9 has confirmed the building is owned by Manchester mayor...
