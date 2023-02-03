ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Bed, Bath and Beyond in Springfield to finally close

The nationwide collapse of Bed, Bath and Beyond has finally reached Springfield. The latest round of store closings for the troubled chain includes the store on Veterans Parkway. The company has announced numerous store closings since last fall, as it tries to avoid bankruptcy. In addition to the Springfield store,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Red-light cameras could come to Springfield if Aldermen Redpath has his way

Springfield aldermen could soon consider a resolution asking for permission to install red-light cameras at high-traffic intersections around the city. The cameras are designed to take pictures of the license plates of vehicles that enter an intersection after the light has turned red, and to automatically generate tickets. The devices...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city

Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers. A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies.
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting

Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
MENARD COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

State Senator Turner introduces EMS body cam legislation

EMS workers would be required to wear body cameras while on calls, under legislation introduced by state Senator Doris Turner of Springfield. The bill comes in response to the death of Earl Moore, Jr., who prosecutors say died as a result of mistreatment by the emergency medical personnel who responded to a call at his home.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Temporary halt for proposed CO2 pipeline through Illinois

(The Center Square) – A proposed CO2 pipeline through parts of Illinois is on hold. The Texas pipeline company Navigator has withdrawn its application for a certificate of authority to build a pipeline to carry liquid carbon dioxide through 13 Illinois counties. Pam Richart, co-founder of the Coalition to...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Yoga and mindfulness classes remain on hold by School Board

A proposal to expand instruction in yoga and “mindfulness” in Springfield public schools remains on hold. The school board discussed the idea for the second straight meeting Monday night but still hasn’t voted on whether to approve the proposal, amid concerns about cost and effectiveness. Federal COVID...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Judge denies Springfield EMTs bail reduction

A Sangamon County judge has denied a request by two Springfield EMTs to have their million-dollar bond on murder charges reduced. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley have been held in the county jail since their arrest last month in the December death of Earl Moore, Jr.. Authorities say Moore died...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Taylorville man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine

A Taylorville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug charges. 37-year-old Donald Felton was convicted last year for possession of nearly one pound of pure methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” with the intent to distribute. Agents conducting a drug investigation in 2019 trailed...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
wmay.com

Sangamon County COVID death toll continues to rise

Even though COVID transmission rates are falling, Sangamon County’s death toll from the virus continues to climb. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports two more local deaths from COVID in the past week, bringing the local death toll to 440 since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy