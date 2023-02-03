Read full article on original website
Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway grants money to help improve Robin Roberts Stadium
Springfield’s Robin Roberts Stadium will get some improvements from one of several grants awarded this week by Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway. The group funds projects to support marketing, advertising, and events on and near the legendary highway. The $1,000 grant to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes will allow the...
Bed, Bath and Beyond in Springfield to finally close
The nationwide collapse of Bed, Bath and Beyond has finally reached Springfield. The latest round of store closings for the troubled chain includes the store on Veterans Parkway. The company has announced numerous store closings since last fall, as it tries to avoid bankruptcy. In addition to the Springfield store,...
Springfield City Council to decide fate of Wyndham debt in two weeks
We could soon get a peek behind the curtain of Springfield City Council discussions, related to the issue of forgiving some of the debt owed to the city by the Wyndham hotel downtown. Aldermen will vote in two weeks on whether to release the audio and minutes of a November...
Red-light cameras could come to Springfield if Aldermen Redpath has his way
Springfield aldermen could soon consider a resolution asking for permission to install red-light cameras at high-traffic intersections around the city. The cameras are designed to take pictures of the license plates of vehicles that enter an intersection after the light has turned red, and to automatically generate tickets. The devices...
Illinois quick hits: Bill requires armed guards at Chicago retailers; Naperville is safest city
Bill would require armed guards at Chicago retailers. A bill has been introduced in Springfield that would require some grocers and gas stations to hire armed guards. State Rep. Thaddeus Jones is calling it the Armed Security Protection Act and would only apply to municipalities with more than two million residents. Chicago is the only city in the state that qualifies.
Illinois launches study concerning discrimination in state’s cannabis industry
Illinois is launching a study into whether there is discrimination in the state’s recreational cannabis industry. When marijuana was legalized in 2020, the program was intended to ensure that people and communities that had been disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs would reap benefits from the legal sale of the drug.
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
State Senator Turner introduces EMS body cam legislation
EMS workers would be required to wear body cameras while on calls, under legislation introduced by state Senator Doris Turner of Springfield. The bill comes in response to the death of Earl Moore, Jr., who prosecutors say died as a result of mistreatment by the emergency medical personnel who responded to a call at his home.
Temporary halt for proposed CO2 pipeline through Illinois
(The Center Square) – A proposed CO2 pipeline through parts of Illinois is on hold. The Texas pipeline company Navigator has withdrawn its application for a certificate of authority to build a pipeline to carry liquid carbon dioxide through 13 Illinois counties. Pam Richart, co-founder of the Coalition to...
Yoga and mindfulness classes remain on hold by School Board
A proposal to expand instruction in yoga and “mindfulness” in Springfield public schools remains on hold. The school board discussed the idea for the second straight meeting Monday night but still hasn’t voted on whether to approve the proposal, amid concerns about cost and effectiveness. Federal COVID...
Judge denies Springfield EMTs bail reduction
A Sangamon County judge has denied a request by two Springfield EMTs to have their million-dollar bond on murder charges reduced. Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley have been held in the county jail since their arrest last month in the December death of Earl Moore, Jr.. Authorities say Moore died...
Taylorville man sentenced to 20 years for methamphetamine
A Taylorville man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug charges. 37-year-old Donald Felton was convicted last year for possession of nearly one pound of pure methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” with the intent to distribute. Agents conducting a drug investigation in 2019 trailed...
Illinois Legislature returns Tuesday with Democrats in the supermajority
(The Center Square) – Illinois state lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday. Both chambers have passed new rules for the 103rd General Assembly that began last month following November’s election. More than 1,300 bills have been newly filed in the Senate. Friday is the deadline for more. The House...
Sangamon County COVID death toll continues to rise
Even though COVID transmission rates are falling, Sangamon County’s death toll from the virus continues to climb. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports two more local deaths from COVID in the past week, bringing the local death toll to 440 since the start of the pandemic nearly three years ago.
