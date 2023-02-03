ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Man found guilty in trial for conspiracy to traffic heroin in Fort Myers

By Gwendolyn Salata
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
LEE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Alva man was charged today with conspiracy to traffic 28 grams or more of heroin in a September 2020 arrest.

According to the state attorney, Jerome Tyrell Johnson, 33, was caught on surveillance cameras negotiating a drug deal and selling heroin.

Johnson was under investigation by the Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (NETFORCE), a unit created by State Attorney Amira Fox in 2019 to dismantle long-term organized crime.

His is the first NETFORCE case to go to trial.

Johnson, whose street name is “Ninja,” will be sentenced on March 20. The rest of the defendants involved are awaiting trial.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

