Read full article on original website
Related
Builder
Hippo Expands Home Insurance Channel to Small- and Medium-Sized Builders
Hippo, a property insurance company based in Palo Alto, California, recently announced the launch of the Hippo Builder Insurance Agency (HBIA). The new channel leverages the company’s existing technology to allow builders of any size to partner with the HBIA without significant upfront costs. By sending potential leads to...
Builder
IBS 2023: What Home Buyers Want in Kitchens Right Now
As the kitchen can often encourage the purchase of a new home, home builders are taking note of ways to provide more personalization in the space. Erin Hurley of Lita Dirks & Co., Nanette Pfister of Epcon Communities, Joe Bonura of JBJ Construction Group and Bonura Hospitality Group, and Tim Shearer of Ferguson Enterprises sat down at the International Builders’ Show to discuss the kitchen trends they're seeing for 2023.
Comments / 0