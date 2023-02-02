As the kitchen can often encourage the purchase of a new home, home builders are taking note of ways to provide more personalization in the space. Erin Hurley of Lita Dirks & Co., Nanette Pfister of Epcon Communities, Joe Bonura of JBJ Construction Group and Bonura Hospitality Group, and Tim Shearer of Ferguson Enterprises sat down at the International Builders’ Show to discuss the kitchen trends they're seeing for 2023.

1 DAY AGO