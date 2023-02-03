Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Bill Belichick: Tom Brady came ‘pretty close to honestly dying’ at Pebble Beach
On Bill Belichick’s watch, Tom Brady got under center in 326 games as a New England Patriot. NFL football is about as rough-and-tumble as any sport around the world, but Belichick said he was never more afraid for the quarterback’s health than when the two were on Pebble Beach’s Par-5 6th hole.
Bill Belichick ripped Tom Brady’s (expletive) because of Bobby Knight, Michael Jordan
Throughout his 24-year tenure coaching the Patriots, Bill Belichick has been credited with creating a culture where no single player is above the team. One way Belichick made that clear was by ripping Tom Brady in team meetings just like he would a practice squad player. As a guest on Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday night, Belichick said that wouldn’t have been possible without his long-time quarterback buying in.
Eagles cornerback Darius Slay still feels disrespected by Matt Patricia
Darius Slay will never forget Matt Patricia. The Pro Bowl cornerback, who’s about to play in Super Bowl LVII, has never hid his feelings. Slay ripped Patricia, his former head coach in Detroit, in the past and on Super Bowl media night, the veteran discussed that tumultuous relationship. On...
Tom Brady gets emotional when Bill Belichick calls his career ‘greatest one ever’
On his first “Let’s Go!” podcast since announcing his retirement “for good,” Tom Brady landed a whopper of a guest: Bill Belichick. Brady’s coach for two decades in New England, Belichick was effusive in his praise of all that the quarterback accomplished over his 23 years in the NFL.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Michael Irvin ‘baffled’ after woman’s complaint leads to him being pulled off TV
Michael Irvin won’t be part of NFL Network’s Super Bowl LVII coverage for the rest of the week, and the Hall of Fame receiver says he’s not really sure why. On Wednesday, the broadcaster and former Dallas Cowboys star appeared on 105.3 The Fan to discuss the Super Bowl -- and why he won’t be on TV.
Rob Gronkowski: Patriots will find out what Mac Jones’ ceiling is with Bill O’Brien
No matter who was calling the Patriots offense, Year 3 would have been a crucial season for Mac Jones. Next offseason, New England will need to decide whether they’re going to pick up the 2020 first-rounder’s fifth-year option. For quarterbacks this year, the price tag is is $29.5 million for a player with Jones’ resume, and that number will only go up next offseason.
Red Sox sign former Rays starter to minor league deal
The Red Sox added pitching depth over the weekend. They signed Jake Faria to a minor league contract. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound righty made 26 starts for the Rays from 2017-19. Faria received a big league spring invite. He’ll make a $735,000 salary in the majors. The 29-year-old has gone...
Robert Kraft: Patriots will celebrate Tom Brady, doubles down on desire for 1-day contract
According to Robert Kraft, Tom Brady will be returning to Foxborough. In an interview with NBC 10′s Malcolm Johnson, the Patriots owner announced that the team planned to celebrate Brady’s career, but didn’t specify a date and time yet. Kraft hopes it becomes an annual tradition. “He...
Rob Gronkowski hopes to see Bill O’Brien bring back the Patriots ‘wonderful’ offense
For nine seasons, Rob Gronkowski saw the Patriots offense run efficiently. The tight end was a part of a high-octane offense that operated under the same rules despite having different offensive play callers. For Gronkowski’s first two NFL seasons in New England, he played under offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. When...
Converting 2023 recruits into 2025 playoff spots, from Alabama to Oregon to Notre Dame and more: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are using the final National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting class to jump ahead to the 2025 College Football Playoff race. First, they discuss potential changes to the recruiting calendar and...
Matthew Slater would welcome Patriots coaching position ‘with open arms’
If Matthew Slater isn’t on the field for a 16th season, Patriots fans may still see him on the sideline. Slater had always been mum on what the future after his playing career may hold, but in an appearance on Tim Hatch Live with Pastor Tim Hatch, the long-time captain said he’d be open to returning to New England’s coaching staff.
Celtics trade rumors: Jae’Sean Tate drawing interest as Rockets emerge as likely seller (report)
The Celtics could use some help on the wing behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for depth purposes and that search may bring them to Houston for the second straight trade deadline. According to Kelly Iko of the Athletic, Boston has registered interest in 27-year-old wing Jae-Sean Tate along with...
‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials’ How to watch on CBS for free
One of the most exciting parts of the Super Bowl isn’t just the game and the halftime show, it is also the commercials. “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades” will premiere on CBS Wednesday, Feb 8 at 8 p.m. EST. The network said the interactive special, which is in its 22nd year, will allow viewers to vote live “to crown the ultimate Super Bowl commercial from the last four decades.” Viewers looking to stream the special can do so by using FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer free trials.
Patriots could find help from Keenan Allen or these 4 potential cap casualties
With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, the NFL offseason will soon be underway. After either the Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles are crowned champions, NFL teams will start their offseason process. There will be the NFL Combine later this month and weeks after that, it’s free agency.
How Patriots could create $20 million more in cap space with just a few moves
As it stands, the Patriots have a cool $32.7 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com. All salary figures moving forward are from that website, too; it’s a tremendous resource. That $32.7 million is the sixth-most of anyone in the league at this point, so without doing any major bookkeeping...
Here are 5 wide receivers the Patriots should consider in free agency
The Patriots enter this offseason in an interesting spot at the wide receiver position. There’s no denying that the group underperformed in 2020. It’s also clear that they could use the help of a bona fide Pro Bowl caliber player here. However, acquiring that player is easier said...
Celtics trade rumors: Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari package floated for center help (report)
The NBA trade deadline is less than a day away and the Celtics are in search of a big man according to a new report. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that Boston is testing out the value of reserve guard Payton Pritchard and injured forward Danilo Gallinari in hopes of bringing in some help for the team’s frontcourt. Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba are two names that would fit the salary structure for a hypothetical swap per Fischer. A Poeltl trade would require the inclusion of additional draft compensation per a league source. The Celtics are highly unlikely to pursue Bamba in a deal that includes Pritchard without getting back other assets.
