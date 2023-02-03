One of the most exciting parts of the Super Bowl isn’t just the game and the halftime show, it is also the commercials. “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades” will premiere on CBS Wednesday, Feb 8 at 8 p.m. EST. The network said the interactive special, which is in its 22nd year, will allow viewers to vote live “to crown the ultimate Super Bowl commercial from the last four decades.” Viewers looking to stream the special can do so by using FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer free trials.

5 HOURS AGO