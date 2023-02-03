ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick ripped Tom Brady’s (expletive) because of Bobby Knight, Michael Jordan

Throughout his 24-year tenure coaching the Patriots, Bill Belichick has been credited with creating a culture where no single player is above the team. One way Belichick made that clear was by ripping Tom Brady in team meetings just like he would a practice squad player. As a guest on Brady’s “Let’s Go!” podcast Monday night, Belichick said that wouldn’t have been possible without his long-time quarterback buying in.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
MassLive.com

Rob Gronkowski: Patriots will find out what Mac Jones’ ceiling is with Bill O’Brien

No matter who was calling the Patriots offense, Year 3 would have been a crucial season for Mac Jones. Next offseason, New England will need to decide whether they’re going to pick up the 2020 first-rounder’s fifth-year option. For quarterbacks this year, the price tag is is $29.5 million for a player with Jones’ resume, and that number will only go up next offseason.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Red Sox sign former Rays starter to minor league deal

The Red Sox added pitching depth over the weekend. They signed Jake Faria to a minor league contract. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound righty made 26 starts for the Rays from 2017-19. Faria received a big league spring invite. He’ll make a $735,000 salary in the majors. The 29-year-old has gone...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials’ How to watch on CBS for free

One of the most exciting parts of the Super Bowl isn’t just the game and the halftime show, it is also the commercials. “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Battle of the Decades” will premiere on CBS Wednesday, Feb 8 at 8 p.m. EST. The network said the interactive special, which is in its 22nd year, will allow viewers to vote live “to crown the ultimate Super Bowl commercial from the last four decades.” Viewers looking to stream the special can do so by using FuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Both streaming services offer free trials.
MassLive.com

Celtics trade rumors: Payton Pritchard, Danilo Gallinari package floated for center help (report)

The NBA trade deadline is less than a day away and the Celtics are in search of a big man according to a new report. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports that Boston is testing out the value of reserve guard Payton Pritchard and injured forward Danilo Gallinari in hopes of bringing in some help for the team’s frontcourt. Jakob Poeltl and Mo Bamba are two names that would fit the salary structure for a hypothetical swap per Fischer. A Poeltl trade would require the inclusion of additional draft compensation per a league source. The Celtics are highly unlikely to pursue Bamba in a deal that includes Pritchard without getting back other assets.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy