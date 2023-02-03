Read full article on original website
Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Limestone Community High School kicks off Easterseals fundraiser
BARTONVILLE Ill. (WMBD) –Limestone Community High School kicked off its fundraiser to raise money for Easterseals of Central Illinois. Easterseals is a local nonprofit which dedicates its services to helping kids with developmental delays, disabilities, and other special needs. For more than four decades the Limestone community has come...
Minnesota solar company seeking to break ground in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously voted not to move forward with plans for a solar farm. This decision was made Tuesday during a six-hour meeting that included presentations from the developers and public comment. SolarStone is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company looking...
Pritzker announces $25 million investment in Bob Michel Bridge
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker was in Peoria on Tuesday to announce a major investment in the 28-year-old Bob Michel Bridge. The $24.6 million investment is part of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan. The improvements will widen the bridge, add new lighting and create a multi-use path for pedestrians and bikers.
OSF St. Francis has a new President
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- OSF HealthCare St. Francis has named a new president as current president Bob Anderson steps down for a new role. According to an OSF press release, Mike Wells will become the new OSF President on Feb. 19. Wells has served the OSF HealthCare Ministry since 2005, first...
CityLink adjusting routes ahead of Bob Michel Bridge shutdown
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink is getting ahead of next month’s anticipated shutdown of the Bob Michel Bridge that connects Peoria to East Peoria. The Bob Michel Bridge will be closed to motorized traffic for a $24.6 million renovation project for eight months starting March 13. Pedestrians will still be able to access the bridge.
Normal Council denies special ordinance for cannabis
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal has denied a permit for a marijuana dispensary at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance was for granting a special use permit for adult-use cannabis. According to their website, High Haven is a woman-owned, minority-owner social equity business that was seeking to make its...
Peoria Country Coroner Discusses Violence in the Community
The Peoria County coroner took the time to talk with us about violence in the community and what is being done about it. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
Pet of the Week
Meet Junie! She’s about two years old and was found as a stray. You can adopt her with PCAPS and the Peoria Humane Society.
Bloomington VFW now serving ramen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– Bloomington Normal is getting its first ramen shop at the local VFW. According to a Bloomington Normal Restaurant Scene post, NOM NOM NOODLE’s opened Monday, serving ramen, sticky buns, pot stickers, crab rangoon and other dishes. Owner Chris Bradley said that the flavor profiles are...
First Date: Presented by Corn Stock Theatre | Good Day Central Illinois
Valentine’s day is just around the corner. whether its love on the brain, or you’ve just had one bad date after another, you won’t want to miss this show! Corn Stock Theatre is gearing up for their production of First Date the Musical!. For more information about...
Soldiers mobilize from Peoria to provide aviation support in Middle East
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of families gathered at the 182nd Airlift Wing hangar in Peoria to send off nearly 200 soldiers to deployment. The mobilization ceremony for the 106th Aviation Regiment and the the 935th Aviation Support Battalion took place Tuesday morning as the soldiers readied for deployment to the US Central Command Area of Responsibility.
Peoria Fire responding to house fire on Madison Ave.
UPDATE (06:31 pm) Two handlines were used to extinguish the fire. Five engines, one ladder truck, and a heavy rescue squad responded to the incident. Estimated damages are at $50,000. UPDATE (05:06 pm) Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall has confirmed the fire started in the basement. Six people have been displaced...
Oncologists stress importance of cancer screenings tests
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — During this National Cancer Prevention Month, oncologists say keeping up on cancer screenings could save your life. Dr. Candace Correa, radiation oncologist with UnityPoint Methodist, said the number of cancer screenings dropped precipitously during the pandemic, but have since rebounded. She said the chances for remission are better when cancers are caught through regular screenings.
Prep Sports Recap: Feb. 7, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – The East Peoria Raiders took down state-ranked Richwoods Tuesday night 68-60 with Justin Page scoring 21. Metamora beat Limestone for their 23rd consecutive win. Other winners included Washington and Eureka for boys and Washington, Metamora and Elmwood for girls. Enjoy the highlights.
Kerry Inc. pleads guilty to unsanitary conditions in former Gridley facility
GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — A food and ingredient manufacturer pleaded guilty in connection to manufacturing breakfast cereal in unsanitary conditions. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Kerry Inc.’s facility in Gridley, Illinois was linked with a 2018 Salmonellosis outbreak. Kerry pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor...
Gas prices drop slightly in the Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices have fallen approximately 4.2 cents on average in the Peoria area since last week. According to a survey of 148 local gas stations by GasBuddy, the average price of gas in Peoria is $3.53 a gallon Monday. This is a slight drop from last week, but up 17.6 cents from a month ago. It is also about 5 cents lower than a year ago.
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
Local art exhibit highlights struggles of Iranian women
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — An art exhibit at Heartland Community College is shining a light on the struggles of women in Iran. “There is a Woman on the Wall” is a multimedia art exhibit offering a window into a world of censorship, control and gender oppression in Iran.
