ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
KSLTV

Advocates push to fund resource centers for Utah’s homeless teens

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The State of Utah is now pushing to help homeless students statewide by opening resource centers in public schools. Several of the centers have already opened, thanks to local community efforts. “There are more than 15,000 young people in the state of Utah who are...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Moose relocated from Utah elementary school playground

MILLCREEK, Utah — A moose gallivanting around Eastwood Elementary School was relocated by the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources. Granite School District posted a video of the moose to Facebook saying, ““Never a boring day at Eastwood Elementary! Students had indoor recess this morning and during lunchtime, while our moose friend took his turn and checked out the playground. Thank you to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources for relocating the moose and keeping our students safe!”
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Gas prices jump 26 cents in one week, Utah governor blames supply

SALT LAKE CITY — Gas prices have shot up 40 cents over the last month in Utah, bringing the average cost of a regular gallon of gas to just under $3.67 as of Monday. The price jump comes much sooner than usual as drivers are seeing increases that generally come in March due to more cars on the roads resulting in a higher demand for gas.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Utah reaches annual snowpack normal 2 months early. What happens next?

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend’s storm pumped more than one foot of snow in parts of the Cottonwood canyons, and helped Utah’s mountain snowpack reach its seasonal normal along the way. The National Weather Service reported that one site near Brighton received 13 inches of snow,...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

‘It’s devastating:’ Utahn born in Turkey expresses her concerns after 7.8 earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah Seismograph Stations recorded the massive earthquake that rocked Turkey early Monday. The destructive energy generated by the earthquake in Turkey dwarfs the earthquake that rattled Magna nearly three years ago. That’s distressing to a Salt Lake City café owner who was born not far from the epicenter and still has family and friends in that area.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy